Aubrey Plaza is ‘paranoid about all of these smart devices’



Wanna play? The rebooted Child’s Play opens on Friday. Chucky, the knife-wielding doll bent on terrorizing his owners is back with updates for the new millennium. Specifically, Chucky can interact with a series of apps that control household devices. What could possibly go wrong? The reboot stars Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry, and Mark Hamill, who provides Chucky’s voice. People talked to Aubrey Plaza about the movie, her take on horror films, and her thoughts about living in an era in which people are increasingly using smart devices:

Lars Klevberg’s clever reimagining of the 1988 horror cult classic sees Plaza play Karen Barclay, a widowed single mother struggling to connect with her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) after they move to a new town. To win him over, she gifts him a returned Buddi doll from the store she works at. The toy seemingly does everything — not only will it be your “best friend,” but it can control all of your apps! However, this being Child’s Play, it’s not long before Buddi — who Andy names “Chucky” — becomes a full-fledged serial killer. Aubrey explains why Child’s Play is her first horror film. Basically, I’m not interested in horror. I’m not a big horror fan. I especially don’t want to be in a movie where I’m being tortured and caged and stabbed and all those things. I’m way too sensitive for that and I take everything that I’m doing very seriously. So I think for me to enter into that place it had to be — it would have be something really special and I don’t know why this was the one, but it just is. I was so excited when I read the script and I think it was such an iconic character and I thought it was such a clever re-imagining of the character that I felt like, ‘You know what? Maybe I’ll just give this a whirl.’ Aubrey discusses her unease with the advances being made in technology. I was very game for technology being the villain. I am so kinda paranoid about all of these smart devices and I really struggle with that a lot. The idea that, you know, we’re so reliant on these things and that I feel like they’re changing the way we think, and they’re changing the way we interact with each other. I just thought it was a really interesting exploration on kinda the worst case scenario of what could go wrong. I don’t think it’s that far off from something that could really happen.

Don Mancini, the creator of Child’s Play, is very upset about the remake, and some fans aren’t happy, either. (Mancini tweeted about the project last September by invoking Mariah Carey and her now-iconic retort, “I don’t know her.”) Ouch. Reboots are popular projects (in general) because studios know that they will probably find an audience and bring in money. I understand Mancini’s anger as the franchise’s creator, and I also feel bad for the current cast, too–Aubrey seems thrilled about the movie, and I love that Mark Hamill is busily expanding his villainous repertoire. As for the ever-expanding reach of technology, I try not to be too reliant on my phone and don’t have any smart devices at home beyond an Echo, though I only listen to music with it. I have, on more than one occasion, attempted to make text or an image printed in a physical book bigger by making the “pinch” guesture on it, and only as I was spreading my fingers did I realize the ridiculousness of what I was doing. It was always disconcerting because it made me realize how much I use my phone. But, it was usually late and while I was poring over books during my grad program, so to make myself feel better, I’m blaming exhaustion and anxiety, rather than technology-creep.