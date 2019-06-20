Jennifer Lawrence’s fiance Cooke Maroney ‘doesn’t care that she’s famous’

The last time I wrote about Jennifer Lawrence, it was because she was discussing how “honored” she felt to “become a Maroney.” She’s set to marry her fiance Cooke Maroney this summer, probably sometime very soon, and as she’s been promoting her various projects, she’s been gushing about Cooke. To J-Law, Cooke is the perfect man, and this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to finally realize all of her 30 Rock dreams and become Jenna Maroney. I’d just like to point out that at no point in that post did I judge J-Law for wanting to change her name or anything like that. Mostly, I was delighted by the idea that she was becoming Jenna Maroney officially, but besides the 30 Rock jokes, I do find it slightly irritating that this accomplished, Oscar-winning actress is so jazzed about… taking Some Guy’s name. No disrespect to Cooke, but he’s never going to be “the star” in this relationship and “Jennifer Lawrence” IS the brand. Yeah. I’ll leave it there. People have strong feelings about married names.
Anyway, for all that talk about how Jennifer is honored to become a Maroney, we have this story in People Magazine, which starts off as a hype piece for her wedding and then ends with the most bizarre take on Cooke.
Jennifer Lawrence is in party planning mode for her upcoming wedding to New York City gallery director Cooke Maroney. A source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that the Oscar winner, 28, and her fiancé, 34, will tie the knot this fall with an extravagant celebration.
“She wants it to be a blowout party and for everyone to just have a ton of fun,” the insider says. “She’s really excited about the wedding and can’t wait to be married.”
But Lawrence has hardly been a bridezilla. Speaking with Catt Salder on an episode of her Naked podcast that dropped last week, the actress revealed how easy it was for her to choose a dress and a venue. And the source thinks Lawrence and Maroney are a perfect match.
“They’re a super fun couple,” the insider continues. “Cooke doesn’t care that she’s famous, and she loves that he brings normalcy to her life.”
Maroney and Lawrence got engaged in February when the Dark Phoenix star was spotted wearing an engagement ring during a night out in New York City. The couple has been linked since last June and has been spotted out on numerous dates in the last year.
“Cooke doesn’t care that she’s famous…” Yes, he just sees her as a rich, beautiful blonde, I guess, and he’s not into J-Law-the-Movie-Star. That was Cooke’s line, I’m sure, and it obviously worked. Jennifer’s whole shtick is that she’s SO NORMAL, it’s a wonder Cooke even knew that he was dating Jennifer Lawrence the Movie Star, right? I’m nitpicking, I know that. It just bugs me when these super-famous and incredibly accomplished women settle down with Mr. Normal Bro and we’re supposed to applaud Normal Bro for being able to look past the women’s beauty, fame, accomplishments and money and just see the woman who will subvert her identity to be his wife.
I guess he doesn’t care cause he knows/plays the game too.
Maroney is an East Coaster who hangs out with the jet set crowd of Stavros Niarchos, Pierre Casiraghi et al, so famous (and monied), people aren’t new to him.
We’ve had many pap shots and exclusive stories about she and Cooke almost every week in the Euro press. so he knows what’s up.
I’m not surprised she’s having a big blow out wedding. 😜😜
Hope we see the dress👀👀👌 (unlike other famous brides who were stingy 😑)
I really do think JLaw is a massive romantic at heart.
The interviews/quote dynamics from her over the years, have always indicated to me someone who very much wanted normalcy, with a partner and family, alongside the crazy.
Agreed. And as far that the JLaw brand goes, if she legally takes his name, she can still use JLaw as her professional name. More to the point, who are we to judge and make suppositions about what is or isn’t “right” for her to do with her own life?
Yes, I’m sure he doesn’t care at all.
I think in a lot of ways they’re actually a good mix. He’s running with a wealthy enough crowd that the idea of wealth isn’t crazy to him. He’s not so in awe of her that it’s created an imbalance in that sort of way – and he’s not someone who’s really known in his own right, so it’s not like she’s dealing with a musician/actor ego.
I’m willing to buy that this was probably the most normal relationship that she’s had, and I can see why it works for them. I hope she protects assets, and doesn’t just give up things that are important to her to be with him – but if he’s what makes her happy then I’m happy for her.
I mean – she dated Nicholas Hoult – who were both trying really hard to build careers at the same time, which I’m sure was stressful on the relationship but he seems like a decent guy. Darren Aronofsky seems like a giant ego douchebag. Chris Martin – well. Can anyone actually imagine dating Chris Martin? I can’t see it being a fun time – you can’t even do it because you’re a huge Coldplay fan because their music has sucked for a while.
I think Cooke probably is offering what she’s looking for, and I hope this doesn’t end in a mess.
Agree. They make a lot of sense when you list her previous relationships like that.
As others said, he’s not like Keri Russell and marrying a totally normal, middle class guy. He’s from a well off family and used to hanging out with jet set celebs. I’d venture to say, and totally snarky of me, his family/friends think he’s the one downgrading marrying an uneducated actress from, horrors, Kentucky.
I thought the same.
Yes, he is definitely downgrading. This whole “engagement” is suspicious. She decides to “take a year off” and she hooks up with some unknown guy and gets engaged in less than a year? That’s odd. The photos of them together are seem staged. They look miserable in the pictures and he’s always walking behind her or vice versa. Her PR team is working overtime to recreate her broken image.It’s not working; she’s over.
I did a double take when I read that; and thought me thinks she landed a gold-digger. Why?cuz his comment is too cute my half. Jennifer is high maintenance and no civilian!
But he’s not a normal dude! She didn’t meet cute him at Target ok?? He comes from wealth and runs in famous circles that include the likes of movie stars and millionaires/billionaires. I’m sure he enjoys the fact that she has her own money but come on now, doubt he latched on solely cause she’s famous. Both are bringing something to the table and to pretend otherwise is minimizing him as a person. He might be a trust fund kid but let’s he certainly not Joe Schmo.
Great article 👌👍🏽✌️🖖🏽
+1000. It sounds creepy as hell.
Omg that last line killed me 😅