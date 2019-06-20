Carrie Underwood on her miscarriages: ‘I don’t want to complain, ever’



Carrie Underwood and her massive amount of (fake) hair cover this week’s People Magazine, the “100 reasons to love America” edition. I side-eye the line about loving America when everything seems so broken lately, but at least People isn’t trying to humanize the fascist first family like US Magazine. Plus they promise this issue will focus on Michelle Obama’s memoir too, which seems like a good way to handle it. Carrie opens up about her miscarriages, which she first talked about a few months ago. She suffered three losses in just two years before getting pregnant with her second baby, son Jacob, four months, and she also has son Isaiah, four, also with her husband, Mike Fisher.

“I put a lot of stress on myself — I feel like a lot of moms do, a lot of women do,” she says. But like the message in her go-to hit “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” she insists, “the best moments in my life are when I say, ‘Hey, I can’t control everything, and that’s okay. God is in control.’” Last September, she revealed that she’d suffered through three miscarriages in less than two years. Despite knowing better, she says, “Of course you wonder if it’s you, what am I doing wrong, or what have I done wrong. I remember having conversations with Mike trying to make sense of it all.” A devout Christian, Underwood says it was a heart-to-heart talk with God that came next. “I’ve always wanted to be a good daughter to my parents but also to God and not complain, because we are beyond blessed,” she says. “I get to do what I love, I have an incredible family. I have Mike, I have Isaiah, I have great parents. I have all of these amazing people around me, and I don’t want to complain, ever.” She continues, “But the miscarriages made me get real with God and say, ‘Okay, I’m kind of giving up a little bit. If this isn’t meant to happen, then I need to accept that and know that someday I’ll understand why.’” It wasn’t long after that the star says they received good news. “We heard that everything was okay and I was pregnant with Jacob,” she says. “He’s just this perfect little bundle of a smiley guy…” Balancing a booming career and a growing family is a lot to handle, but Underwood says she’s up for the challenge now more than ever. “There is a thing about motherhood that makes you feel like, ‘Okay, if I can do that, I can do anything,’” she says. “And I feel like I’m a little older, a little wiser. This isn’t my first rodeo.”

[From People]

Carrie is on tour now, which seems absolutely crazy to me after she just had a baby. Women run marathons when their babies are a few months old so I’m sure Carrie can tour if she wants, it just seems punishing to me. I was so lucky not to have to go back to work the first year, I don’t know how other women handle it. As for what she said about not complaining, there’s a distinct difference between speaking out when you need help or when your needs are not being met and complaining. As women I feel like we’re expected to stay silent too often and act like everything is fine when it’s not.

People has another feature with Carrie in which she covers her favorite cities in America. They’re her hometown in Oklahoma, her current town, Nashville, Napa, Phoenix and Los Angeles.