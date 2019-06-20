“Megan Fox’s new movie looks like a budget SNL parody” links
  • June 20, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Megan Fox is in a movie! And the movie looks like a parody, OMG. This looks hilariously awful, I love it. [The Blemish]
A very strange Jenelle Eason story- does she have lupus? [Starcasm]
Rosamund Pike’s beautiful Bvlgari jewels. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
Rihanna is doing some limited Fenty drops. [LaineyGossip]
Tommy Lee’s wife is totally organic. Or something. [Dlisted]
NBC doesn’t even want to acknowledge Matt Lauer at this point. Same. [Pajiba]
People’s bones are shifting & they’re growing horns because of cellphones. [Towleroad]
Porter Edit’s Women In Hollywood issue looks… basic? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Missouri’s last Planned Parenthood DGAF. [Jezebel]

3 Responses to ““Megan Fox’s new movie looks like a budget SNL parody” links”

  1. Cindy says:
    June 20, 2019 at 12:59 pm

    This looks like something I might watch on TV. Megan is an awful actress, but I must say I find her fun to watch in a campy way.

    Reply
    • sommolierlady says:
      June 20, 2019 at 1:04 pm

      Same, it doesn’t look any worse than most of the other crap out there. Plus, looks like Megan only has a small part.

      Tommy Lee looks embalmed.

      Reply
  2. eto says:
    June 20, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    I actually think the plot looks pretty interesting! The acting…well, I’ll save my judgment for when it’s available online, I think.

    Reply

