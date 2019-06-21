Hilary Duff shares video of her baby daughter playing in the dog’s water bowl

Hilary Duff’s seven-month-old daughter Banks is loose! The little cutey is crawling, which means she’s getting into anything on her level, including a few places her mom – and the dog – might not want her. Hilary posted a video to Instagram about Banks investigating her mom’s green juice with the same hand she’d just fisted a mound of dirt and then moved on to play in the dog’s water bowl.

On Wednesday, Hilary Duff shared hilarious new clips of her 7-month-old daughter exploring their house — including her mom’s green juice and their dog’s water bowl. The Younger star, 31, shared the videos to her Instagram Story. In one of the first clips, Duff films Banks crawling around outside, wearing a big, black bow in her hair. The baby girl, whom she shares with fiancé Matthew Koma, crawls towards Duff’s drink as the mom says, “What do you see? You see my green juice!” Banks then sticks her hand directly into the liquid, causing Duff to say with a laugh, “You just put your hand in dirt and now you just put your dirt hand in my green juice!” But the fun didn’t stop there. In subsequent clips, Duff showed Banks happily splashing around in their dog’s water bowl. “Second babies love germs,”

[From People]

Us provided the clip of Banks creating art with the dog’s water but warning – NSFW for adorable partial baby butt:

So, first off – yes, babies love germs. They love anything that makes their parents gasp and shout “Ohmigawd don’t touch that!” I think they just like to see adults running at them with a panicked look on their faces. Secondly, I can’t really fault Banks, I’m inclined to splash about in bodies of water when I pass them too. That’s just therapy. If I’m next to a pool, I’ll stick my toe in when I can get away with it. Same applies to the green juice, but people find it less charming when you shove your toe in their $12 kale smoothie. I’m sure mom-shamers will come out of the woodwork now. I, on the other hand, choose to view this as Banks first art installation. Years from now I will say, “I was fan before anyone even knew her work.”

Speaking of classic Hilary videos, when Buzzfeed interviewed the cast of Younger, we learned that Nico Tortella spends a good portion of his day sending Hilary memes that involve her. But the real joy was when Hilary referenced her own favorite meme of herself, the Me on a First Date one:

Hilary recreated it to the delight of her cast mates (and Twitter). It’s really cute:

our pop savior and viral queen @hilaryduff reenacted that "me on the first date" meme 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/fMhic7Bbzz — Christian Zamora (@Christian_Zamo) June 19, 2019

I know I said I was tapping out for season six of Younger, but when I head Charles Michael Davis’ Zane was back, I went ahead and watched the first episode. I wasn’t crazy about it, but the sneak peek teaser has my interest so I’m probably good for at least half the season. We’ll see.