Khloe Kardashian claims Tristan Thompson was suicidal after he cheated on her

Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was all about Khloe Kardashian finding out that Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s live-in BFF at the time. All of this sh-t went down in February and early March, and as we saw over the weeks of the unfolding drama, Khloe is an idiot and she completely blamed Jordyn for “ruining” Khloe’s family. Nevermind that Tristan was a compulsive cheater who slept with other women while Khloe was pregnant, and that he started seeing Khloe while his previous girlfriend was pregnant, and on and on. People Magazine did an epic recap of the episode, which you can see here, if you care. The headline that People ran with was about how Tristan was suicidal after he cheated (again). But… that’s only according to Khloe. Here’s that part:
“Tristan admitted it,” Kim revealed. “Didn’t you see the text messages Tristan sent? He fully admitted it to her. … Khloé got confirmation from Tristan that Jordyn and Tristan were at his home until 7 in the morning and that something had happened, whether it was as small as a kiss or they were really making out.”
And according to Khloé, Thompson was full of remorse.
“Once Tristan finally landed in Cleveland, he saw my millions of text messages,” she said. “He already knew what was up and there was nothing else he could do but confirm it. I got my questions answered. … Everyone left and Jordyn stayed. She was sitting on his lap on a chair, they were all over each other, they were handsy. They made out.”
“It’s disgusting,” she added. “I’ll never understand the depths of this … I was just hoping for a better outcome for my daughter and for myself.”
During a conversation with Scott Disick, Khloé began relaying some of Thompson’s texts.
“He’s like, ‘I can’t stop thinking about you and what mess I have caused,’ ” she said. “He’s doing this to get a reaction out of me. Oh, so I’m just allowed to say ‘I’m going to kill myself’ at any time? That’s crazy.” Nevertheless, she asked one of Thompson’s friends to check on him and make sure he was okay. (A rep for Thompson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)
I think it’s possible that Tristan did try to show some kind of remorse, and that he’s the kind of guy who say something about killing himself during an argument with a girlfriend. I ALSO think it’s f–king awful to put that sh-t on television, just as it’s awful for Khloe to keep making this into the biggest drama that ever happened to her. Like, Tristan cheated on Khloe so openly and blatantly because he had checked out of the relationship long before that moment. All of this other stuff is just Khloe clinging to him and trying to force him or shame him into staying with her. I can’t.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
I think Jordyn is stunningly beautiful.
She is.
I also think Khloe lies like a baby in a diaper. Ridiculous to share this kind of info publicly if true but hard to believe that ass of lies.
Agree Khloe lies like a rug.
Don’t believe anything she says.
https://blindgossip.com/the-more-important-baby/
She’s trash.
Well she put Lamar’s overdose on KUWTK so this is peanuts compared to that.
Khloe is disgusting for putting out the idea that Tristan was suicidal.
How do they not see this is just making them all look worse? Not jordyn. Not even Tristan. Khloe always talks about the effects on her daughter like seeing her mom act so pathetic clingy and hateful will have no effect?!? Sure Tristan sucks. Jordyn messed up. But the family is doing themselves no favors with their behavior in the aftermath. She needs to let it go.
He was at his house partying until 7 am like a single man and Khloe was at her house playing happy family. She comes across as delusional at best, psycho at worst.
I just find it funny that the Kardashian/Jenner family make EVERYONE sign a NDA so they won’t leak personal info…yet this family does nothing BUT leak personal info about EVERYONE. It’s such bullsh*t. Also, wasn’t Khloe and Tristan already separated when that Jordyn thing happened? I watched the show last night and they made it seem like Tristan and Khloe were closer than ever lol. So fake.
Although Khloe is not to blame for the implosion of her relationship due to cheating, I’m still mystified why she’s surprised?
Tristan suicidal over Khloe finding out he cheated on her?
I’on believe it…
The RECKLESS way Tristan cheated on her? I mean…I saw RATED X VIDEOS from that time period…with him and multiple women…He was so blatant about it that the ONLY thing he didn’t do was rent a theater on Broadway and have a HUGE opening night gala…
Khloe has ALWAYS been the most self-righteous, the most arrogant and the most unpleasant one of the bunch to me…seeing how she is choosing to conduct herself regarding a situation that Stevie Wonder could have seen would not WORK from day one…
Is priceless…
lol @ opening night gala. If he could have gotten Khloe to fund one he would
“Honestly honey, I was so remorseful about what I’d done to our relationship, I tried to kill myself through, you know, exhaustion, by having sex with so many more other women…”
Yeah, he was thinking of killing himself while in NYC with a woman, while all this drama was going on.
Maybe the woman was a Counseor, that hold her sessions in nightclubs.
Neither parent deserves that poor child they brought into this world
I had heard that Tristan refused to sign a release to let footage of him be used in the show (good for him). So I guess this is how they’re getting back at him?
I wish we as a society would just agree to ignore these people so that that the tabs and E would just give up on them. (Same with the Duggars). They are all awful.
To be fair- any man who dates this family knows what they are walking into and that every aspect of their lives will be used for entertainment. I fully believe he told her he was suicidal as he is a narcissist. Narcissistic people make themselves the victims when confronted with their wrongdoings. And Khloe has a white horse complex. She wants to be seen as the hero who saved these troubled men.
Off topic:
I’m wondering why she wants to remind people of Chucko or Bozo the Clown.
As for the claim: puhleeze. We’re not as stupid or foolish as she is.
She should be more concerned about the damage that watching this when she’s older will have on her daughter.
Also, we’re supposed to believe that Jordyn and Tristan spent the night together alone and there was maybe a kiss or making out, and that’s it? Okay.
I thought Khloe sent Jordyn to keep an eye on him at a party and they ended up making out. I didn’t know they were alone. Honestly, we will never know the real truth because all of them are liars and cheats and will spin spin spin.
We need to just let these stories die. Poor Jordyn being dragged through the mud when it was Tristan who is mostly to blame for all of this. This is a solid example as to how we as women need to blame men more for their actions and behaviors and not attack the other women. Khloe needs therapy and to love herself more, but in this family, I just don’t know if it is possible. Maybe she could hang out with Kourtney more?
As I fully believe he told her he was suicidal as he is a narcissist.
Doesn’t Khloe have any self respect. It’s sickening. The self mutilation w plastic surgery and the obsession w black athletes .
She looked perfectly fine before. Leave yourself alone.
Find a guy who’s age appropriate, single and will treat you right. Take some college classes. Expand your mind. You’ll feel better about yourself.
Get off the cross Khloe, we need the wood.
Kardashian claims
I wouldn’t trust any of them to sit the correct way on a toilet seat.
How low of her to put that out there. I don’t recall any of the other sisters putting their exes business out there like that.
You know Kim had her kids with Kanye and she is still with him, Kylie had hers with Tristan and they are still together, Kourtney had hers with Scott and they are still tight knit in raising them, it’s Rob and Khloe who didn’t follow the script that momma K dictated so now they have to smear the exes. Khloe was so desperate to have a child that she didn’t factor in Tristan’s lack of commitment to her. She needs to start accepting her role in this contrived drama.
Kylie did not have a baby with Tristan. Khloe did. 🤦🏻♀️
E was playing KUWK virtually all weekend and I got sucked into a marathon. They did this”suicidal” storyline with Scott a few seasons ago. Except he actually participated, with a crying phone call, and they also sent someone over to check on him and it was high drama. So that’s all I could think of during the the portion of the show where they were claiming Tristan was suicidal. That they were recycling plotlines (which is sad, suicide is no joke). It was especially rich for them to have Scott sitting right there while Khloe was reading the text and then giving an interview all shocked like he COULD NOT BELIEVE IT. I couldn’t help it, I laughed. Also by the end of the episode, they were all parroting Khloe’s rationale, that of course they expected it of Tristan. Um, hello, if you know he is a disgusting cheater, and you are not the least bit surprised that he did it again then it doesn’t matter who it was he did it with, your relationship is over. Stop blaming it on someone else. It just made me think of Lamar Odom’s book, he talked about how much he loved Khloe and accused Kris of stage-managing the end of their relationship for money and ratings. He was remarkably mature and nice about the whole thing, but it was very clear that this family will use you until they no longer have a use for you and then they are going to manufacture your ouster to suit them. I think Khloe and Tristan’s relationship was over when he got caught cheating the first time, but she probably held on until they could come up with a storyline that would propel an entire season.
When a man is caught doing wrong, his first resort is to play the victim.
And she hadnt caught on to this yet?
Sure, Jan.