Khloe Kardashian claims Tristan Thompson was suicidal after he cheated on her

Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was all about Khloe Kardashian finding out that Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s live-in BFF at the time. All of this sh-t went down in February and early March, and as we saw over the weeks of the unfolding drama, Khloe is an idiot and she completely blamed Jordyn for “ruining” Khloe’s family. Nevermind that Tristan was a compulsive cheater who slept with other women while Khloe was pregnant, and that he started seeing Khloe while his previous girlfriend was pregnant, and on and on. People Magazine did an epic recap of the episode, which you can see here, if you care. The headline that People ran with was about how Tristan was suicidal after he cheated (again). But… that’s only according to Khloe. Here’s that part:

“Tristan admitted it,” Kim revealed. “Didn’t you see the text messages Tristan sent? He fully admitted it to her. … Khloé got confirmation from Tristan that Jordyn and Tristan were at his home until 7 in the morning and that something had happened, whether it was as small as a kiss or they were really making out.” And according to Khloé, Thompson was full of remorse. “Once Tristan finally landed in Cleveland, he saw my millions of text messages,” she said. “He already knew what was up and there was nothing else he could do but confirm it. I got my questions answered. … Everyone left and Jordyn stayed. She was sitting on his lap on a chair, they were all over each other, they were handsy. They made out.” “It’s disgusting,” she added. “I’ll never understand the depths of this … I was just hoping for a better outcome for my daughter and for myself.” During a conversation with Scott Disick, Khloé began relaying some of Thompson’s texts. “He’s like, ‘I can’t stop thinking about you and what mess I have caused,’ ” she said. “He’s doing this to get a reaction out of me. Oh, so I’m just allowed to say ‘I’m going to kill myself’ at any time? That’s crazy.” Nevertheless, she asked one of Thompson’s friends to check on him and make sure he was okay. (A rep for Thompson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

[From People]

I think it’s possible that Tristan did try to show some kind of remorse, and that he’s the kind of guy who say something about killing himself during an argument with a girlfriend. I ALSO think it’s f–king awful to put that sh-t on television, just as it’s awful for Khloe to keep making this into the biggest drama that ever happened to her. Like, Tristan cheated on Khloe so openly and blatantly because he had checked out of the relationship long before that moment. All of this other stuff is just Khloe clinging to him and trying to force him or shame him into staying with her. I can’t.