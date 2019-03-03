Khloe Kardashian to Jordyn Woods: ‘You ARE the reason my family broke up!’

Khloe Kardashian is an idiot. I’ve been on Team Jordyn Woods Is Not Bright for a whole week now, but it’s worth noting that no one in this situation has two brain cells to rub together. Jordyn is an idiot because she wasn’t thinking about her money and all of her revenue streams. Khloe is an idiot because she thinks we won’t notice her being a doormat to cheating boyfriend after cheating boyfriend. Tristan Thompson is an idiot because he can’t just tell Khloe to her catface that he doesn’t want to be with her, so he openly cheats on her. So, Jordyn’s long-awaited interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk finally aired. Here’s a little clip/summary:
Jordyn says that she didn’t bang Tristan – which was actually never alleged, the claim was always that they just kissed/fooled around – and that she was drunk when it happened, and that Tristan initiated it. She also says that she’s not “the reason” why Khloe and Tristan are done now. While I still think it’s dumb to break her NDA for this, I also sort of understand why she wanted to get her side out, and it had the added bonus of absolutely driving Khloe bonkers. As soon as the interview was released, Khloe posted an ill-advised series of tweets:
Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019
Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019
People latched on to the whole “You ARE the reason my family broke up!” because, well, bitch, stop lying. Tristan was cheating on Khloe while she was pregnant. Tristan had a pregnant girlfriend when he met Khloe and he cheated on his girlfriend WITH Khloe. Tristan has been cheating on Khloe with multiple women this whole time. For Khloe to single out Jordyn as THE reason why her relationship failed is… well, stupid. Tristan is an emotional coward and a cheating jackass and that’s ON HIM. So after Khloe let those tweets sit out there for a day – a day in which Black Twitter started up the #TeamJordyn hashtag, Khloe finally came to her f–king senses:
This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019
What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019
Finally, the Aha Moment. Yes, honey, Tristan is the reason why your “family” broke up. I know I shouldn’t judge because I’ve never been in Khloe’s position (having a baby with a serial cheater), but her denial is profound and her forever-doormat status bugs the crap out of me. She could have and should have ended things with Tristan long before now. But she clung to him because in her mind, they could still be a “family” and everything would be Instagram-perfect eventually. Clueless.
LMFAO!!!! #TeamJordyn pic.twitter.com/Ce47DUjaOu
— Plaine Blaine (@PlaineBlaine) March 2, 2019
Obviously Tristan never considered their “relationship” a relationship. He was never committed, Khloé just acts like he was. So how would this be called cheating? And how could Khloé “end things” with Tristan that do not even exist?
I’ve been saying that all along. He never considered what he had with her exclusive; he never considered that his family. You aren’t cheating if the relationship isn’t exclusive. He saw her as one of many and she wasn’t listening
Yep – that’s exactly right. It’s not cheating if you were never in a relationship in the first place. I’m not saying Tristan is a saint, but it’s unfair to accuse him of being a coward for not breaking up with Khloe when it seems plausible that he did, repeatedly, and she just refused to acknowledge it.
Khloes “family” was broken before her water even broke. She has NO business being mad at other people. When she met Tristan, he had a pregnant girlfriend. Her bridesmaid Lauren London confided in Khloe about troubles with Trey Songz and who hooked up with him? Khloe! The same goes for Trina and French Montana and Trina and James Harden. She got in a LOT of realtionships. I have no sympathy for her.
Then she posted these quotes and snake emojis like she is a 15 yo girl. Her friends, who are known cheaters aswell, come out to drag Jordyn? They all need to STFU and take a seat.
Jordyn made a mistake. But dragging, exploiting and hating on someone, you considered “family” is just wrong. Jordyn should be happy to get away from these vultures
Jordyn is also wrong-lets not get it twisted, she’s no hero. I watched her interview. It was barely an apology, just her defense. I mean, regardless of how my friend and her ex are doing, on or off, I don’t go to his party, drape my legs over him for “space” reasons, and then kiss him. I don’t buy that for a second 😒
Yeah, Tristan is to blame but Jordyn broke girl code *knowingly* and didn’t call Khloe to explain herself or apologize. Doesn’t really matter if they were broken up or not, or how many times he’s cheated on her
People speak of this girl code as though it’s a written document housed in Fort Knox.
Clearly Jordyn made mistakes and at 21 will learn from this experience.
Hopefully Khloe will pick her battles and men better.
That’s so true! With no disrespect to honourable conduct, you really can imagine people believing in some parchment scroll, a genuine artefact, written perhaps by the Amazon Queen Joan, as she was steering Cleopatra’s Ark in, like, the 1800s.
As far as dating the ex of a friend or friend’s sibling’s ex after they’ve broken up goes, I think it depends on the situation. If they had a child together, if their split was due to any kind of abuse, they were married (not a quickie thing that was annulled because the marriage was a drug- or alcohol-fueled impulsive decision), or the split was super recent, then I think that’s messy and a little selfish. But with situations other than those, it’s time to let go. I also don’t believe it’s something that should be politicized or made into a gender issue because that would just be used as an excuse for people to slut-shame- it’s not better or worse if the person dating or hooking up with a friend’s ex is a girl or a guy.
That has got to be one of the worst pictures of Khloé out there…but I’d bet she thinks she looks great.
Eh, the one with the blue contacts that this site constantly posted was the most painful to look at.
This is all PMK damage control because the latest round of “Poor Khloe” didn’t roll out the way she wanted and her original posts attacking Jordyn got her ass rightfully dragged all over Twitter and back and they weren’t expecting it.
The only thing left to see is what she’ll come up with to distract everyone from this mess.
She’s in denial of who her biological father is so are we really surprised that she would be in denial that she was being cheated on? The woman has issues facing facts that are obvious. It is what it is🤷🏻♀️.
Robert Kardashian raised Khloe, of course she is gonna consider him her father. There are so many reasons to drag Khloe, this one isn’t her fault
I had sympathy for Khloe until she sent out that tweet. That being said Jordyn is no angel or hero, drapping your legs over a man that is involved with someone you know is crossing many lines, she was very wrong for that. I think she clearly had a crush on him and he noticed it and tried to make something come from it since he is a garbage man.
Side note: the whole time I was watching the interview all I could think was how beautiful Jordyn is, never noticed before
No sympathy for all 3. My sympathies lie with True. I also did not notice her beauty. At least she got some attention from me.
That pie chart is hilarious. I understand that Khloe feels more betrayed by Jordyn because she was practically a member of the family. I just wish Khloe was getting dick from elsewhere if Tristan is cheating, only fair imo. But i have a feeling only the men are cheating. Jordyn is an idiot to have done this. I read she moved back to her mom’s house in Calabasas. Fucking her money up over a man, smh! You know she’s hearing it from her mom! You dont shit where you eat and that’s exactly what she did
Jordyn will be fine.
Money really isn’t the most important thing in life.
The #khloe hashtag is hilarious.
Khloe tried to drag Jordyn and black Twitter took her to town. All the while Tristan is with other 3 girls.
I hate cancel culture but khloe has been trash for years. Her attempt to slut shame Chloe as a recent example.
@kittycat – Listen, once someone called her a pteradacytl, and refered to Tristan as Group on peen, it was all over. I’m still laughing.
Khloe should have just sat there and ate her food.
Did you see Groupon’s response to that? I’m still not over it
Did you see that Groupon responded to that tweet? “We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.” Lmao, I died!
Wake up, Khloe.
You are still a family-you’re mother and he’s father to your adorable baby girl.
Put your child first and learn how to parent with your child’s father, even though you’re not in a husband/wife or partnered relationship with him.
People do it every day.
I wish people would stop saying she messed up her moneh when I’m fact Khloe hurt their brand with that idiotic tweet hence the tweet that Tristian ruined her ( non existence family). The backlash was too much and people were expressing their disdain for that whole familly! People were pointing out how many families of friends these women have destroyed with no repercussions .if she did do it she learned from them. It’s so as I say not as I do with the Koven. Also if the Smiths were my god parents I wouldn’t have a worry in the world knowing they had my back. Jordyn will be just fine without out those culture vultures. She was doing just fine before She met them.
Khloe really messed up with that tweet. She got that entire family, including their friends, and even Kris dragged. I found it interesting the Ks had so much energy to publicly drag Jordyn, who is far younger than all of them, but not a peep was heard for almost 24 hours. They’ll do anything for money, including abuse people publicly.
It bugs me when the narrative is that Jordyn messed up her money. She has collabs with other people, her own small businesses, and she’s only 21. Plus she has the Smiths. Uncle Will said, “this world is not going to break you. We won’t allow it.” I agree she’ll be fine.
The #freetristanthompson party on Twitter was hilarious…she really finds it hard to let go. And she always doea way too much to soon with guys she dates…changes her whole life to suit them.
The #FreeTristanThompson is the most hilarious thing i’ve seen in a while. I couldn’t stop laughing 😆
That tweet was truly ill advised, Khloe turned everyone against her with it. I was like bish, what family???
I can’t muster up much sympathy for Khloe because of the way she got him. It’s hypocritical of her to go after Jordyn publicly when she got with a guy while he had a pregnant girlfriend. This whole thing may not be entirely fake, but it’s at least something she’s playing up for extra attention and ratings. And yeah it’s almost entirely Tristan’s fault. He ‘s the common denominator in all the cheatings, and it most likely will happen a fourth time.
Jordyn took responsibility for being stupid and putting herself in a dumb position. The Kardashians and co have NEVER apologized to the multiple black women they disrespected by sleeping with their boyfriends or husbands. This also includes Lara’s Pippen and Malika, Khloe’s best friends who were bullying Jordyn online.
So many other receipts dragged out by Black Twitter that aren’t posted here… but noticed a crazy amount of white women bending over backwards to take up for Khloe and push the #PoorKhloe narrative while also sending death threats to Jordyn and her little sister (a pre-teen). This bullying HAS to stop. Interesting that no one cares each time Khloe sleeps with a man dating one of her friends (always a black woman.) Glad Black Twitter reminded her that she’s done so much worse than this 21 year old girl who kissed an ex of a friend.
Jeffree Star tweeted and snapchatted that everyone in Calabasas knew about Jordyn and Tristan for some months now. Do yall think theres any truth to that?
I was half expecting CB to cover that xD
I don’t believe it because there would be actual receipts and the K’s would’ve pulled them to justify their actions.
Exactly, if any of this happened or there was any proofs would’ve seen it by now. And Jeffree is not someone I want to hear from for any reason.
Jeffery Starr is problematic to say the least and why would he he the only person saying this?
If he is correct then:
1. Jordyn would still be in the wrong
2.Tristan would still be the cause of this relationship not working and probably sleeping with dozens of other people
3. Khloe would still an idiot
Jordyn said she would take a lie detector test. Now that’s something an innocent, humiliated 21 year old who is being dragged by a powerful family would say. I don’t think she did anything other than what she said. Starr is probably on the payroll.
Jordyn is being backed by Will and Jada and I’m sure that doesn’t sit well with PMK. Ridiculous for KK to say this girl broke up her family. She was dragged to hell and back on twitter. No matter how they try to play it, it was relentless. Finally, I guess they made her go back on and say it was Tristan’s fault. Meanwhile Tristan is crickets….living his nasty life amidst the chaos of her everyday life.
Are the words on her tee shirt supposed to be aspirational? She is both horrible and a truly sad creature..I shudder to think what she will be like at 50
Khloe: “We are a FAMILY!”
Tristan: looks sideways at her while frenchkissing another lady and stops for a second to say: “Speak for yourself!”
True: shakes her head and crawls away from both as fast as her cute little chubby baby knees can take her.
No matter the story, I remember that a 34-year-old woman intimate a 21-year-old girl and encourage her friends and fans to do it.
Yep, and that’s what ultimately turned the public sentiments to Team Jordyn. The K’s and their minions went too far to publicly humiliate and tear down a young black woman instead of directing their anger to Tristan the serial cheater.
So, I watched the interview. I have thoughts:
1) Jordyn accepted responsibility, but at times I felt like she was victim-blaming herself. She kept saying that she shouldn’t have been there, she should have left, she shouldn’t have put herself in that position.
2) Tristan kissed her and she left. She didn’t kiss him back, she didn’t linger, she peaced out immediately.
3) Her family is being threatened so I understand why she spoke out. I don’t think she violated any NDA and she has Will and Jada in her corner so she’ll be fine.
4) Khloe needs therapy.
5) Hopefully Jordyn seeks out a different lifestyle and career now that she’s seen how shallow her circle has been for the past few years.
I find it funny that some people are claiming girl code like some bible. For all we know the Kardashians – except Kylie- might have always treated her like garbage.
But also. I challenge anyone saying that they have not broken said girl code at some point at 21 or 19 or whatever? Because being that young and drunk can make you do some seriously dumb stuff.
Like kissing ur least favorite kardashians significant other out of spite maybe and think it’s a great idea. And then you wake up with a hangover and reality hits like a brick.
I mean. I never did THAT but I did some pretty stupid stuff as a 21 year old drunk in the club. I can imagine those kids in that bubble they live in.
So. I don’t care for Khloes reasoning. She needs to shut up.