What’s going on with Queen Elizabeth’s severely bruised-looking hand?

Queen Elizabeth II is always working and hosting people at Buckingham Palace. Most of those visitors don’t make any waves, and usually there’s not breathless, breaking-news coverage. I mean, the British papers always note that the 92-year-old monarch is just quietly doing her thing all the time. So it was last week, when QEII hosted the king of Jordan, King Abdullah II, at Buckingham Palace. The Queen and Princess Anne hosted King Abdullah, Queen Rania and the (cute) Crown Prince in one of what looked like one of the smaller reception rooms in the palace. Handshakes and curtsies were exchanged. The royals posed for photos and those photos were released via the palace’s communications office.
As soon as the photos came online, people were like “damn, what’s going on with the Queen’s hand?” Look closely – one of Queen Liz’s hands seems to be severely bruised. That doesn’t look like it’s from shaking hands, and it didn’t look like it was a recent injury, like something that just happened that day. That bruise is several days old. So what happened? The palace has issued no statements officially or unofficially. Right now, it’s just a murmur. It could be that it was just a simple accident – QEII is 92 years old and older people do tend to bruise quite easily. It could have been a fall or a stumble or maybe a corgi tugged too hard on a leash. But some people are worried that it’s something much more serious. I don’t know. Just keep your eye on it.
Today The Queen, with The Princess Royal, hosted Their Majesties The King and Queen of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, @KingAbdullahII and @QueenRania, and their son The Crown Prince at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/jMjdm5na8h
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 28, 2019
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Her husband ran over it.
Hahahahahahahahahaha!
See…this is why I LOVE HM….yes I know RE: Panama Papers and BP in disrepair ie: more of the money game etc….however HM puts duty first, vanity is not and never will be part of her MO…and in this case HM could have worn gloves but didn’t.
I love Queen Elizabeth and Queen Rania and if we got just add Queen Letizia, the ultimate triple Queens.
Elder people tend to bruise very easily so I hope she is fine.
That can happen easily when blood is drawn or an IV placed, especially in older people. I hope it was just something routine like that.:(
She, like Dumbledore before her, tried on the Horcrux Ring / Resurrection Stone, forgetting that it’s cursed
Yep, she got lured in by a horcrux and has the curse to show for it.
Perhaps from a blood draw or an IV? Her people should have known better. They could have easily put her in those elegant gloves she sometimes wears.
That’s what I assumed, too. An IV or blood draw on older people is enough to create bruising like that.
That’s what I thought. An IV gone bad. Those veins are too mobile and fragile for IV when there are better veins for access more proximally. Only a nut would try to get a draw from the dorsal hand veins. They’re just too small for the right gauge needle- a small needle would cause hemolysis and collapse the vein from the vacuum.
Hmm, maybe she had a canula inserted at some point? That’s what my hand looked like after I got stabbed a million times trying to get one in after my csection.
My elderly grandmother would get IVs in her hands and bruise that way. She was on blood thinners so she would bruise so easily. I wouldn’t be surprised if the queen was also taking medications that can cause bruising.
I’m going with the IV/blood draw theory too, because she’s not trying to hide it. Like NBD.
Everyone is on the same page it sounds like-probably IV plus blood thinners=giant bruise. Although Prince Philip in the driveway with a Range Rover is a good Clue guess 😂
Heh heh 😁
Queenie’s got thirty years on me, but I bruise just from air currents!
It does of course look more alarming on older people: one imagines falls and so on.
Gawd bless you, Ma’am! 👑
Agree with others that it’s probably from
A blood draw or IV, neither of which I think is unusual for someone her age.
She won the thumb war.👍👑
Meghan did it! 🤣😁😂 JUST KIDDING
That’s racist
My grandfather had very thin blood from medication, and when he would get an IV in his hand or arm, the bruising looked very similar to that. His skin was just fragile and the blood apt to seep.
I’ve noticed in a few recent photos of the Queen that she looks like she’s lost weight. It’s subtle, Even in the dress she’s wearing above you can see it slightly as the dress looks a little loose in places. And this all made me wonder: if the Queen should pass before Prince Philip, what becomes of him and his title and place in the royal family? Just curious.
They’ll throw him out on his ear, I’m sure.
I’m not an expert and Lord knows I get severely corrected on here frequently…but from what I know studying English royal history, he will still keep his title: Duke of Edinburgh. His official residence will be where the family, royal advisers, and he decides: a private apartment or section at Buckingham Palace, or a private cottage at Balmoral, Windsor Castle or another estate that is appropriate.
He’s the consort, so no possibility of the crown going his way. Prince Charles would ascend the throne, and Philip would still be Prince Philip. He’d just be the father of the monarch instead of the spouse of one.
I think his place would remain the same – a retired royal living his remaining life out of the public view.
It must be a bruise because the other hand looks OK. But my mother’s hands were black and blue when she got really old, even without bruising. They were scary.
Gorgeous queen ! (Of Jordan) and love her whole outfit. and wow cute prince too. He’s single?
She never should have put on Marvolo’s ring.