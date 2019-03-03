What’s going on with Queen Elizabeth’s severely bruised-looking hand?

Queen Elizabeth II is always working and hosting people at Buckingham Palace. Most of those visitors don’t make any waves, and usually there’s not breathless, breaking-news coverage. I mean, the British papers always note that the 92-year-old monarch is just quietly doing her thing all the time. So it was last week, when QEII hosted the king of Jordan, King Abdullah II, at Buckingham Palace. The Queen and Princess Anne hosted King Abdullah, Queen Rania and the (cute) Crown Prince in one of what looked like one of the smaller reception rooms in the palace. Handshakes and curtsies were exchanged. The royals posed for photos and those photos were released via the palace’s communications office.

As soon as the photos came online, people were like “damn, what’s going on with the Queen’s hand?” Look closely – one of Queen Liz’s hands seems to be severely bruised. That doesn’t look like it’s from shaking hands, and it didn’t look like it was a recent injury, like something that just happened that day. That bruise is several days old. So what happened? The palace has issued no statements officially or unofficially. Right now, it’s just a murmur. It could be that it was just a simple accident – QEII is 92 years old and older people do tend to bruise quite easily. It could have been a fall or a stumble or maybe a corgi tugged too hard on a leash. But some people are worried that it’s something much more serious. I don’t know. Just keep your eye on it.

Today The Queen, with The Princess Royal, hosted Their Majesties The King and Queen of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, @KingAbdullahII and @QueenRania, and their son The Crown Prince at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/jMjdm5na8h — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 28, 2019