Duchess Kate accidentally revealed Princess Charlotte’s nickname: Lottie

The wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank

Several weeks back, we heard an odd story about Prince George of Cambridge. George was out with his grandmother, Carole Middleton, and he introduced himself to a stranger. The weird thing was that he introduced himself as “Archie.” Some theorized that Archie is possibly his family nickname, or maybe his security code name, or something else entirely. We still don’t know and it still haunts me, the idea that George Alexander Louis = Archie. But at least Princess Charlotte’s nickname is an actual, established nickname for the name Charlotte: Lottie.

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed Princess Charlotte’s nickname is ‘Lottie’ after letting the name slip to well-wishers during a visit to Northern Ireland. Mummy blogger Laura-Ann, 30, from Belfast, took her two-year-old son George to meet Kate and Prince William on their visit to the city’s Windsor Park stadium.

Footage of the meeting shows the Duchess speaking to the toddler, and saying: ‘Hello – what’s your name? Hi George, what a cool name you’ve got, and you look very smart in your bow tie. It’s very nice to meet you.’

Laura-Ann, a part-time estate agent, said after the event: ‘So then she asked how old Bertie [her older son] is, and I said he is four and she said ‘oh he’s the same age as Lottie’ – she calls her Lottie! I wish there was more videos because I can’t remember what she said, or I said- she’s my idol, I absolutely love her!’

I haven’t known that many Charlottes in my life, but the ones I have known usually go by “Charlotte” (no nickname) or “Char” pronounced “Shar.” But yes, Lottie is thing. So is Charlie. I wonder if Charlotte chose it, or whether it just happened organically within the family or what. Yes, I’m fascinated by nicknames and how they happened. So now we know: George and Charlotte are actually Archie and Lottie.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Cinemagic in Ballymena

21 Responses to “Duchess Kate accidentally revealed Princess Charlotte’s nickname: Lottie”

  1. Lulu says:
    March 3, 2019 at 7:56 am

    Charlie is such a cute nickname for a girl. They should have gone with that 😏

    Reply
    • Shrute’s beet farm says:
      March 3, 2019 at 8:47 am

      All a matter of preference I guess. I don’t at all care for Charlie as a nickname for Charlotte.

      Reply
    • Meghan says:
      March 3, 2019 at 8:55 am

      I’ve always wanted to name a girl Charlotte Adeline. My husband would want to call her Charlie but our last name is McCarthy so that’s awkward. A few months ago I was like “oh we can call her Lottie!” But I guess not now.

      Reply
  2. ccsays says:
    March 3, 2019 at 8:03 am

    I mean, my five year old went through a phase of refusing to be called anything but ‘Rocky’ and then ‘Simba’, so I wouldn’t necessarily read too much into the Archie thing.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      March 3, 2019 at 8:12 am

      One of my nephews spent two years telling everyone his name was “Sonic the blue hedgehog.” This was after a few months of telling people he was a killer whale. Kids are kids.

      Reply
    • Enn says:
      March 3, 2019 at 8:19 am

      I insisted on being called Colleen for like…2 years? (my mother didn’t listen, she had no time for my shenanigans 😂)

      I think Lottie is adorable.

      Reply
    • Belle Epoch says:
      March 3, 2019 at 9:10 am

      A friend’s son announced that his name was now Chainsaw.

      Reply
  3. minx says:
    March 3, 2019 at 8:03 am

    Not my preference, I would have gone with Char.

    Reply
  4. Kittycat says:
    March 3, 2019 at 8:09 am

    I guess Louis’ nickname will be ‘the Andrew’.

    Reply
  5. Ader says:
    March 3, 2019 at 8:14 am

    “Laura-Ann, a part-time estate agent” who considers Kate Cambridge her “idol.”

    I’m seeing a young Carolyn Burnham, who is all over Jennifer Garner’s Instagram and Reese Witherspoon’s book club.

    Reply
  6. Lindy says:
    March 3, 2019 at 8:16 am

    I love Lottie as a nickname for Charlotte! It’s sweet and a little old-fashioned.

    Reply
  7. Chef Grace says:
    March 3, 2019 at 8:16 am

    My cousin went by Charley and still does. Her mum tried the Lottie nickname but she ignored that. My Dad nicknamed me Robin because he said my mouth was always open for the food, like a baby bird. 😄🐦

    Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    March 3, 2019 at 8:20 am

    Aw that’s cute. I too am still intrigued by Archie but like someone said, kids pick their own nick names sometimes. I prefer Char for Charlotte but Lottie’s still really cute.

    Reply
  9. tempest prognosticator says:
    March 3, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Lottie is a sweet nickname. Old-fashioned in a charming way.

    Reply
  10. Rae says:
    March 3, 2019 at 8:35 am

    Lottie is a quite common nickname for Charlotte in upper class circles, so it doesn’t surprise me.

    As to George’s mysterious Archie…*whispers*…I prefer it to George, so crack on!

    Reply
  11. Glor says:
    March 3, 2019 at 8:42 am

    A lovely Agatha Christie name (from
    ‘A Murder Is Announced’)
    It all ties in with Charlotte’s unusual intellectual interests such as nuclear fusion, and rural crime fighting with Super-Aunt Anne. 🕵🏼‍♀️ Perfect!

    Reply
  12. duchess of hazard says:
    March 3, 2019 at 8:51 am

    Yeah, Lottie is pretty much an established shortening of Charlotte in my neck of the woods. ‘Charlie’ is cute, but comes off as very American, if that makes sense.

    Reply
  13. Hotsauceinmybag says:
    March 3, 2019 at 8:54 am

    Lottie is a very English nickname for Charlotte. So I’m not that surprised

    Reply
  14. Lara says:
    March 3, 2019 at 9:15 am

    My nickname from my dad and his side of the family is Raz because when I was younger I was full of razzmatazz. At the age of 13/14 I would have fits if people called me that but at 34 I’ve realised it’s a losing battle so Raz I will forever be!

    Reply
  15. Peanutbuttr says:
    March 3, 2019 at 9:15 am

    Charlotte “Lottie” Dod, the five time Wimbledon champ (among other things) comes to mind

    Reply

