Duchess Kate accidentally revealed Princess Charlotte’s nickname: Lottie

Several weeks back, we heard an odd story about Prince George of Cambridge. George was out with his grandmother, Carole Middleton, and he introduced himself to a stranger. The weird thing was that he introduced himself as “Archie.” Some theorized that Archie is possibly his family nickname, or maybe his security code name, or something else entirely. We still don’t know and it still haunts me, the idea that George Alexander Louis = Archie. But at least Princess Charlotte’s nickname is an actual, established nickname for the name Charlotte: Lottie.

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed Princess Charlotte’s nickname is ‘Lottie’ after letting the name slip to well-wishers during a visit to Northern Ireland. Mummy blogger Laura-Ann, 30, from Belfast, took her two-year-old son George to meet Kate and Prince William on their visit to the city’s Windsor Park stadium. Footage of the meeting shows the Duchess speaking to the toddler, and saying: ‘Hello – what’s your name? Hi George, what a cool name you’ve got, and you look very smart in your bow tie. It’s very nice to meet you.’ Laura-Ann, a part-time estate agent, said after the event: ‘So then she asked how old Bertie [her older son] is, and I said he is four and she said ‘oh he’s the same age as Lottie’ – she calls her Lottie! I wish there was more videos because I can’t remember what she said, or I said- she’s my idol, I absolutely love her!’

[From The Daily Mail]

I haven’t known that many Charlottes in my life, but the ones I have known usually go by “Charlotte” (no nickname) or “Char” pronounced “Shar.” But yes, Lottie is thing. So is Charlie. I wonder if Charlotte chose it, or whether it just happened organically within the family or what. Yes, I’m fascinated by nicknames and how they happened. So now we know: George and Charlotte are actually Archie and Lottie.