Duchess Kate accidentally revealed Princess Charlotte’s nickname: Lottie

Several weeks back, we heard an odd story about Prince George of Cambridge. George was out with his grandmother, Carole Middleton, and he introduced himself to a stranger. The weird thing was that he introduced himself as “Archie.” Some theorized that Archie is possibly his family nickname, or maybe his security code name, or something else entirely. We still don’t know and it still haunts me, the idea that George Alexander Louis = Archie. But at least Princess Charlotte’s nickname is an actual, established nickname for the name Charlotte: Lottie.
The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed Princess Charlotte’s nickname is ‘Lottie’ after letting the name slip to well-wishers during a visit to Northern Ireland. Mummy blogger Laura-Ann, 30, from Belfast, took her two-year-old son George to meet Kate and Prince William on their visit to the city’s Windsor Park stadium.
Footage of the meeting shows the Duchess speaking to the toddler, and saying: ‘Hello – what’s your name? Hi George, what a cool name you’ve got, and you look very smart in your bow tie. It’s very nice to meet you.’
Laura-Ann, a part-time estate agent, said after the event: ‘So then she asked how old Bertie [her older son] is, and I said he is four and she said ‘oh he’s the same age as Lottie’ – she calls her Lottie! I wish there was more videos because I can’t remember what she said, or I said- she’s my idol, I absolutely love her!’
I haven’t known that many Charlottes in my life, but the ones I have known usually go by “Charlotte” (no nickname) or “Char” pronounced “Shar.” But yes, Lottie is thing. So is Charlie. I wonder if Charlotte chose it, or whether it just happened organically within the family or what. Yes, I’m fascinated by nicknames and how they happened. So now we know: George and Charlotte are actually Archie and Lottie.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Charlie is such a cute nickname for a girl. They should have gone with that 😏
All a matter of preference I guess. I don’t at all care for Charlie as a nickname for Charlotte.
I’ve always wanted to name a girl Charlotte Adeline. My husband would want to call her Charlie but our last name is McCarthy so that’s awkward. A few months ago I was like “oh we can call her Lottie!” But I guess not now.
I mean, my five year old went through a phase of refusing to be called anything but ‘Rocky’ and then ‘Simba’, so I wouldn’t necessarily read too much into the Archie thing.
One of my nephews spent two years telling everyone his name was “Sonic the blue hedgehog.” This was after a few months of telling people he was a killer whale. Kids are kids.
I insisted on being called Colleen for like…2 years? (my mother didn’t listen, she had no time for my shenanigans 😂)
I think Lottie is adorable.
A friend’s son announced that his name was now Chainsaw.
Not my preference, I would have gone with Char.
I guess Louis’ nickname will be ‘the Andrew’.
“Laura-Ann, a part-time estate agent” who considers Kate Cambridge her “idol.”
I’m seeing a young Carolyn Burnham, who is all over Jennifer Garner’s Instagram and Reese Witherspoon’s book club.
I love Lottie as a nickname for Charlotte! It’s sweet and a little old-fashioned.
My cousin went by Charley and still does. Her mum tried the Lottie nickname but she ignored that. My Dad nicknamed me Robin because he said my mouth was always open for the food, like a baby bird. 😄🐦
Aw that’s cute. I too am still intrigued by Archie but like someone said, kids pick their own nick names sometimes. I prefer Char for Charlotte but Lottie’s still really cute.
Lottie is a sweet nickname. Old-fashioned in a charming way.
Lottie is a quite common nickname for Charlotte in upper class circles, so it doesn’t surprise me.
As to George’s mysterious Archie…*whispers*…I prefer it to George, so crack on!
A lovely Agatha Christie name (from
‘A Murder Is Announced’)
It all ties in with Charlotte’s unusual intellectual interests such as nuclear fusion, and rural crime fighting with Super-Aunt Anne. 🕵🏼♀️ Perfect!
Glor, that is the first thing that came to my mind, too (being a great Agatha Christie fan)!
Yeah, Lottie is pretty much an established shortening of Charlotte in my neck of the woods. ‘Charlie’ is cute, but comes off as very American, if that makes sense.
Lottie is a very English nickname for Charlotte. So I’m not that surprised
My nickname from my dad and his side of the family is Raz because when I was younger I was full of razzmatazz. At the age of 13/14 I would have fits if people called me that but at 34 I’ve realised it’s a losing battle so Raz I will forever be!
Charlotte “Lottie” Dod, the five time Wimbledon champ (among other things) comes to mind