Kylie Jenner is ‘extremely pissed’ at Travis Scott but she hasn’t broken up with him

Last week, Travis Scott postponed a concert in upstate New York. The official reason was that he was ill. The real reason, as it turns out, was that Kylie and Travis got into a huge fight and he wanted to stay in LA to deal with it. TMZ claimed that Kylie had found “evidence” of Travis’s infidelity and she called him out on it. Their relationship was supposedly on the brink. I suggested that Kylie might be having some big trust issues in general, especially given her best friend Jordyn Woods’ recent shunning by the family. Well, TMZ has an update:

Kylie Jenner isn’t going to make any drastic decisions to blow up her family — at least not yet — and she’s willing to try and work things out with Travis Scott … sources tell TMZ. TMZ broke the story … the couple got into a massive fight Wednesday after Travis flew home to surprise his baby mama and Stormi. We’re told at some point during the visit, Kylie went through Travis’ phone and discovered “evidence” he had been unfaithful. Travis’ reps tell us the rapper insists he did not cheat. Our sources say Travis stayed at Kylie’s home Wednesday and Thursday, and the couple tried working things out. We’re told Kylie was extremely pissed at him, but she’s trying to keep her emotions in check … in no small part for the sake of their daughter. Sources close to Travis say he plans to take the stage in NYC at Madison Square Garden Saturday night. You’ll recall — Scott canceled his show Thursday in Buffalo, claiming he was ill — but we’re told the fight with Kylie was the real reason for pulling the plug.

[From TMZ]

Travis did delete his Instagram, and I am so out-of-touch with the kidz that I spent several minutes trying to figure out the significance of that before I realized what had probably happened: the evidence Kylie found was likely messages from women. He was either contacting or being contacted by other women on the ‘gram. That was also an issue with Tristan Thompson last year – several of the women he was sleeping with were women he met on Instagram. Is that what was going on in Travis’s case? I don’t know. I honestly don’t have a handle on Travis yet. If he was cheating on Kylie, it seems like he was being pretty discreet about it. Which I always assumed was part of his deal with Kylie – live and let live, just be discreet. Maybe their deal was something different though.