Kylie Jenner is ‘extremely pissed’ at Travis Scott but she hasn’t broken up with him

Last week, Travis Scott postponed a concert in upstate New York. The official reason was that he was ill. The real reason, as it turns out, was that Kylie and Travis got into a huge fight and he wanted to stay in LA to deal with it. TMZ claimed that Kylie had found “evidence” of Travis’s infidelity and she called him out on it. Their relationship was supposedly on the brink. I suggested that Kylie might be having some big trust issues in general, especially given her best friend Jordyn Woods’ recent shunning by the family. Well, TMZ has an update:
Kylie Jenner isn’t going to make any drastic decisions to blow up her family — at least not yet — and she’s willing to try and work things out with Travis Scott … sources tell TMZ. TMZ broke the story … the couple got into a massive fight Wednesday after Travis flew home to surprise his baby mama and Stormi. We’re told at some point during the visit, Kylie went through Travis’ phone and discovered “evidence” he had been unfaithful.
Travis’ reps tell us the rapper insists he did not cheat.
Our sources say Travis stayed at Kylie’s home Wednesday and Thursday, and the couple tried working things out. We’re told Kylie was extremely pissed at him, but she’s trying to keep her emotions in check … in no small part for the sake of their daughter. Sources close to Travis say he plans to take the stage in NYC at Madison Square Garden Saturday night. You’ll recall — Scott canceled his show Thursday in Buffalo, claiming he was ill — but we’re told the fight with Kylie was the real reason for pulling the plug.
Travis did delete his Instagram, and I am so out-of-touch with the kidz that I spent several minutes trying to figure out the significance of that before I realized what had probably happened: the evidence Kylie found was likely messages from women. He was either contacting or being contacted by other women on the ‘gram. That was also an issue with Tristan Thompson last year – several of the women he was sleeping with were women he met on Instagram. Is that what was going on in Travis’s case? I don’t know. I honestly don’t have a handle on Travis yet. If he was cheating on Kylie, it seems like he was being pretty discreet about it. Which I always assumed was part of his deal with Kylie – live and let live, just be discreet. Maybe their deal was something different though.
She has such low self esteem
Translation: PMK’s planned story line of “Everyone Gets Cheated On” for the next season of the show is blowing up in their faces so they’re backing off this particular avenue for now until she decides if it will get more attention with Kylie than it did for Khloe.
The way they’re cradling her stomach-no chance she’s pregnant with Rainy or Cloudy right? That might contribute to the reaction?
Lol. How can you tell when she is really pissed. Her face is always frozen in the same expression. I think we are finally seeing what we all hoped for, the KarJens are coming undone!
Hopefully other women will learn that having a kid with someone doesn’t mean you are in a committed, stable relationship.
THANK YOU. Why do people STILL think this after all the evidence out there that it doesn’t??
Ikr??? And the whole “staying together for the sake of the kids” never ever works.
Ugh, I hate the stance of I’m furious b/c my boyfriend/ husband is being a horrible person and treating me like dirt, but I won’t get mad because of my children. Great, you are teaching them that it is okay to treat women/be treated that way!
Sure she didn’t want to get married yet, but that doesn’t mean that she is OK with an open relationship. There are a lot of spaces in between marriage and open relationship. She must have wanted an exclusive and faithful relationship with him.
I just hope for her to have stability. It’s hard to come by when your family raised you in a reality TV circus show. All the money in the world but stability is scarce.
How high are the chances of being in a faithful relationship with a young & successful musician who is on the road most of the time where usually lots of attractive & willing ladies are around?! I’d say they are about zero…no matter if married or not. Believing he would not cheat is really naive. She’d be better off dating a guy in another profession (sports isn’t one of them either).
I read on the blogs that she told him a secret before Jordyn could get to tell him. That’s the reason he is upset. His world was rocked. These people are masters at spinning the narrative to look like the victims.
I’m glad they received backlash for the Jordyn woods thing. A group of powerful white women piling on a young black woman was gross.