Kylie Jenner accused Travis Scott of cheating, he postponed a concert to deal with it

For what it’s worth, before today, I always appreciated the fact that Kylie Jenner wasn’t drowning in romantic drama with Travis Scott. If we believe Kylie’s timeline, she and Tyga were done and Kylie quickly met and fell in love with Travis. She got pregnant just weeks or months into their relationship, and she didn’t really change anything – she didn’t want to marry Travis, and I never even believed that they lived together. Travis does his thing, tours, records, whatever, and he spends whatever time he can with Kylie and Stormi. It’s all very loose and no-pressure on their relationship. I always imagined that Kylie was just sort of “live and let live” about Travis and the potential for infidelity. But I guess not:
Travis Scott says he postponed his AstroWorld concert in Buffalo Thursday night because of illness, but we’re told it’s more complicated than that … because Kylie accused him of cheating and he’s staying in L.A. to deal with it.
First of all, Travis’ reps say the rapper absolutely denies he cheated on Kylie. But, we’re told on Wednesday he flew back from the East Coast to surprise Kylie and Stormi. They were at her home in the evening, when she claimed to discover “evidence” he cheated on her. A major argument erupted and continued into Thursday.
People Magazine notes that “a rep for Scott is strongly denying to PEOPLE that he was unfaithful and that he and Jenner had a fight about cheating.” Coming on the heels of the Renunciation of Jordyn Woods, some of us are wondering if all of this is connected. Kylie has been going through a hard time once she learned that her best friend, and Stormi’s “auntie,” was basically sleeping with every guy Khloe’s dated in the past five years. Kylie is definitely having some trust issues. So is she projecting those trust issues onto her relationship with Travis? Or… was Jordyn Woods just sleeping with everybody? Or maybe it’s something else entirely. I’m just trying to imagine what kind of “evidence” Kylie thinks she found.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
If a concert for which I had tickets was postponed for such a ridiculous reason, I would demand a full refund.
Don’t people always get refunds for cancelled concerts?? It’s been so long since I’ve been to one!
If it is postponed, they re-issue tickets to the rescheduled show but you can get a refund if the new date doesn’t work for you. Cancelling a show for this ridiculous reason shows the guy doesn’t care about inconveniencing his fans.
Ok now we know this is all scripted. They were running out of story lines : Khloe and Kylie bond over cheating men. Single moms vow to move forward after devastating heart break.
Blah blah blah
This ^^^^
Yep.
Totally.
I think we are all forgetting these people are human beings. Kylie hid her pregnancy, lives a comparably private life and doesn’t make her money off of the shows.
She is a human with lots of money, who probably struggles to have real relationships. She just lost a long term friendship which probably can’t be replaced because of her status. She’s feeling insecure because this person who she trusted so completely was in her home with her family, who again isn’t public like the Kardashian side.
I feel bad for Kylie. Not only did she lose an irreplaceable relationship, she is now more insecure than ever with probably not the best people in her ear and on top of everything a huge portion of the public is dehumanizing her acting like everything she does is for a show she barely appears on, all while people frame her child abuse as her man stealing and this is karma.
She is a human being, feel free to start treating her like one at anytime.
Totally scripted.
Yup another stupid storyline.
Kylie hardly appears in KUWTK ever since she founded her makeup company. From what I heard it’s like minute cameos w like 10 mins total screen time for the entire last season. I don’t think that’ll change this season. Plus she wasn’t even in the trailer meanwhile every other KJ was…
I’m going to be honest, I’m a little worried about Kylie if her and Travis breakup and she doesn’t have Jordyn. I feel weird worrying about her, but I think I might like her the most out of all of them. she seems like she’s the most secretly normal, plastic surgery notwithstanding.
I kind of think there’s a possibility that she’s in a really insecure place right now and he didn’t cheat. Do I think he’s incapable of cheating? No. But I also think there’s a chance right now that she’s been betrayed by her best friend and feels like anyone could be betraying her at any moment and she’s seeing signs where there aren’t any. But who knows. Maybe he’s betrayed her too.
I definitely see how he could have cheated, but I can also see how she would have a complex seeing what her sisters go through..not excluding Scott Disick and his weird ways. I’m surprised guys want to be part of this family knowing their every move is scrutinized and then they hang these guys out to dry, publicly when things don’t work. So many thoughts, so little time..😂
She’s 21 and either on her way or has already reached billionaire status. For dudes who wear gold dollar signs on heavy gold chains around their necks, that is like Mecca. Unless, of course, he was helplessly in love with a woman he knew three or four months.
“For dudes who wear gold dollar signs on heavy gold chains around their necks, that is like Mecca.” Curious what this means …
It means they want her for her money….fame? beauty? lol
I’m with you, @ByTheSea.
“For dudes who wear gold dollar signs on heavy gold chains around their necks, that is like Mecca.”
Hmmm, sorry but this comes across as pretty coded/thinly veiled language. If that wasn’t intended, perhaps something to reflect on…
Seemed pretty clear, what did you think it meant??
I think it’s racist language. An allusion to poor, black men. It’s that better for you?
He is a top recording artist making more money per minute than perhaps other men with gold chains. Haha he don’t need her Mecca money.
Nancy, you did a racism. International or not, you might want to make a mental note that reducing black men with racist tropes is unnecessary. Especially when the word gold digger which apples equally to all races in meaning exists and is the common term.
I always think of most dudes as not wanting to deal with drama, but there are definitely drama dudes out there. And those are the types of guys who would want to date a kardasian/jenner. Wants attention, wants to be seen, loves to party, and down for the drama! I must admit when I was younger I was very much entertained by my friends’ drama but once it came home to me, I had to step away from that life. Just MYOB and try to be a good person
Yes, as I get older..the more and more I want a drama free life. I don’t do drama anymore..it must be a younger thing that you learn over the years isn’t worth your time. Call me old fashioned…lol
So is “Everyone is getting Cheated On” this year’s “Everyone Got Pregnant at the Same Time” for the show to boost ratings?
PMK has a lot of plate in the air
The devil works hard, but PMK works harder.
Do you think the way Kylie is feeling right now is how Blachyna was feeling back then? Karma’s a bitch.
Kylie was underage so wouldn’t it be best to place blame on her parents
Oh I’m sorry, are you seriously blaming the child for their abuse? Feel free to back all the way out of that. 14 year olds dont man steal, she was failed by every single adult and things were stolen from her.
I was thinking a lot of this could be fodder to get people watching the show… I feel badly if any of this true but Khloe knew what Tristan was from day 1. He has never acted like he respected her.
They said it wouldn’t last, and it didn’t. 💔
Like I dont buy this story. The new season will start soon right?
Travis doesn’t seem dumb enough to openly cheat but this is the Kardashians/Jenner’s so who knows.
I often wonder why she chooses such physically unattractive men. Neither Tyga nor Travis are good-looking in any way.
I’m sure she could get attractive guys, but all of hers have truly been big time fugly
Agree that Tyga and Travis Scott are not handsome men but it’s not she’s beauty personified. I mean she looks absolutely ridiculous and could you imagine trying to have a meaningful conversation with her? Like the rest of the family I wouldn’t touch her with my worst enemy’s ten foot pole.
Underneath all the plastic surgery, her looks are no better than theirs. She is no natural beauty and she knows it.
it might be for the show. might now be. but if it is you really don’t need to tune in with all of the gossip blogs, twitter and insta telling the stories lol.
i find their entire family so sad. Not one of them is comfortable with their own skin. All that money and none of them are happy. They’ve sculpted themselves into cartoon bodies and photoshop their pictures to the maximum. Then they wonder why they can’t find love : Ummm perhaps stop dating shitty men who are known to do shitty things and try being genuine instead of treating a relationship as instagram fodder. Guess we just need Kim and Kayne to split so the girls are all single mothers together
I mean isn’t the whole deal that they have an open relationship? I don’t watch the show, but it seems like they each do their own thing and hang when it suits, no?
Plot twist, and I use that word loosely. Travis cheated on Kylie with Jordyn.
Ratings gold for the Kartrashians, PMK laughs all the way to the bank!!
I’m wondering if she found evidence he cheated means she went through his phone?
What kind of evidence does one find that your partner cheated? Text messages, photos, a new phone number in your contacts on your phone?
Dude better grovel. If Kylie unfollows or unfriends, or whatever her social media magic, and her fans stop supporting him, he will be playing to a lot of empty seats
Erh what’s new? Their show is based on drama and the best drama come from relationships. They would have nothing to offer nor sell if nobody wants to watch.
Well, if he did cheat it better have been with Oprah because Kylie is the closest he’s going to get to a billionaire.