Queen Letizia gave us several different amazing looks this week in Spain

Queen Letizia of Spain has been getting photographed all week. The President and First Lady of Peru are on a state visit to Spain, so Letizia has been doing events all week to entertain them. These photos of Letizia in black leather are from Thursday’s trip to the ARCO contemporary art fair in Madrid. These pics have gotten so much attention, because WOW, a contemporary queen wearing a sexy black leather dress. The dress is from & Other Stories and it’s relatively affordable for royalty, retailing at $449. I especially love that she paired this va-va-voom dress with a ribbon in her ponytail. It actually works. What doesn’t work for me are the beige heels – should have been black stilettos.
Letizia was also photographed at a reception for the Peruvian state visit, and she repeated this absolutely gorgeous lilac Nina Ricci dress. I remember seeing – and possibly covering? – this dress the first time she wore it, and I loved it back then too. This is the kind of style and sillhouette which would look amazing on both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex.
And here’s her look at the state dinner – she did another repeat, which is sort of bad form in my opinion. I understand frugality, I really do. But at some point, it just looks like “let me toss on a years-old frock because I don’t care about Peru.” This ballgown is by Felipe Varela. Please do enjoy the closeup of the Mellerio tiara, which once belonged to her mother-in-law.
Wow! She looks fantastic. Love the leather especially
She looks regal…but the painting or picture of what seems like a very young person’s face in the background with a dead expression and red paint resembling blood on it kind of took all her thunder away. It made me feel disturbed. Why is something like that considered contemporary art and worthy of being shown to foreign dignataries? Creepy…
Love the leather but I would not be able to handle it. Within about 5 minutes I would be sweating.
I loooove all these looks. Yes, two significant repeats, but that Varela is so gorgeous that I’m fine with it. And I love how she wears tiaras. The leather dress with the bow in her hair is just amazing.
In general I think Letizia would be a good person for both Meghan and Kate to look to for fashion tips. I know Spain is a very different country from England, and I’m not sure I can see either Meghan or Kate pulling off that leather dress, ha, but she does a good job of dressing in a way that is both appropriate for her position (since she is actually the queen, not the future queen), but also fresh and chic.
I like the top of the leather dress from the front but in the pic from the back she looks like she’s wearing a trash bag IMO.
I like the midi dress but not those strappy shoes (the white straps stick out too much). The gown is lovely and that tiara reminds me of the Strathmore rose tiara.
IMO, she is the best dressed royal out there. Always appropriate, never boring.
For me it’s queen Maxima! I love her crazy funky bright style and the enormous jewels she rocks. She has some out there looks at times but it always fits who she seems to be and her bubbly personality. Plus I like when people take fashion risks, even if it’s sometimes a fail, rather than 427 coatdresses in the same style. Yawn.
I do love Letizia’s style too though…but not as much as Maxima. I love Victoria and Mary as well.
I am from Spain, and I feel okay with Letizia. But I think Máxima elevates everything with her personality. She always seems so genuine and … Expansive and caring and bold.
I agree that both Kate and Meghan could take some ideas from Q Letizia’s closet, but un al fairness, her first years as a Princess were rough sartorially. It took her several years to find her style and show this confidence. Since she is queen ir has skyrocketed.
I agree about Queen Maxima and I also like Sheikha Mozah. She only wears couture and is absolutely elegant.
My rankings are Princess Mary of Denmark, Queen Maxima, and Queen Letizia. All three of them always look polished and put together, although Maxima has the fun factor and Letizia has the bold factor. Mary is my classic, pristine, clean lined favorite.
I always felt Mary was the one royal Kate wanted to channel, fashion-wise.
That repeat gown is fantastic – I don’t see why she shouldn’t repeat.
That is a gorgeous dress and I would wear it forever!
She always looks fabulous.
She is fabulous – British royal ladies should be taking notes from her.
Totally Agree
She and queen rania of jordan
These two really have hell of classy style
The dress goes perfectly with the sash of Peru’s Order of Merit for Distinguishged Service. I think she chose the dress to match the sash.
What is great about her style is that it is always event-appropriate.
For instance I am not a massive fan of the leather dress but it is perfect for a contemporary art fair.
And her more ‘stately’ dresses are modern but also very timeless. She carries off the tiara and sash look effortlessly.
I find her fascinating- she seems to be very polarising (a la Mary of Denmark) and I would love the hear the perspective of Spanish celebitches, if we have any?
Letizia’s shoe collection is to die for. I want them all.
She looks incredible! Letizia and Rania really get it consistently right when it comes to style and the fit is always perfect.
Unlike Rania though, Letizia does pay a lot of attention to cost of her outfits.
Both Duchesses would do well to take inspiration in the way she mixes high and low end whilst still looking amazing.
I think Letizia has to pay attention to her expenditure, she gets ripped apart by the Spanish press and courtiers as it is. While her inlaws got away with lavish spending, she doesn’t. She has to put up with a lot of sh!t from everyone because how dare she marry Felipe.
She has great style. She’s my favorite royal.
For me Queen Letizia is the best dressed royal lady because she is always elegant, modern and glamorous.She mixes dresses of small Spanish brands with brands of haute couture and repeats her clothes well before the Duchess of Cambrigde.
If I owned that Varela gown I would put it on and NEVER take it off. Going to the gym? Wearing my amazing Varela ball gown! Time to cook dinner? Varela! Running errands? Doing it in my Varela gown! Netflix time? Netflix time is Varela time!! Oh, it’s bed time? Well, just tuck me into bed in my gorgeous Varela and bring me a cup of tea. Not. Even. Kidding.
If you think the courtiers at Kensington Palace are vipers, they’re nice compared to what Queen Letizia deals with.
Then in add in, all the in-laws and the Media, I’m surprised she can still make appearances.
It’s said she keeps her children on a stick diet and does not allow them candy, had the their school change their Menu and cut out all junk food.
She is divorcee, worked as a reporter, not sure if her EX wrote a book about her, heard he was shopping one.
I don’t understand what’s sexy about the black leather dress. To me that’s quite a conservative dress. The Nina Ricci dress, however, is beautiful and sexier.
I would repeat the shite out the Varela gown. It’s not about “I don’t care about Peru” but more “I’ll be wearing diamonds and a tiara while Spain’s economy is still in recession so I’ll better be wise and re-wear my couture pieces”. She is SMART.
I really don’t like 2/3 looks. Hefty bag chic is what I think of looking at the first one. I like the cut of it fine – I was looking a dress with the same silhouette yesterday. But the semi-matte sheen of the leather(?) just doesn’t do it for me.
You could take that middle look and put it on a 8 year old for a school Christmas concert.
The last gown though – she looks insanely royal. Like – this is what I pictured growing up thinking of princesses and queens. She really is a pretty lady,
I love the leather dress, but agree with you about the Nina ricci. Looks like a dress for a little girl/tween. It’s the combo of that lilac color (rarely a win for me) the cut and fabric. All of it, basically.
Royals should wear a lot more repeat pieces, especially in these tough economic times. The public will turn on them if they keep on having a new 3000$ white/”lemon” or navy coat for every event. They already have dozens.
Kate has realized that it’s an easy way to score PR points and Meghan would be smart to do the same thing. It’s perfectly normal to spend a little bit for a state visit but these two should really tone it down for charity visits that last 30 minutes.
I feel like Letizia’s style may not age that well when we look back at some pictures in 20 years but she always looks very modern and current while Kate’s outfit are a bit more timeless yet always looks slightly dated if that makes sense.
Gets my nod for Best Dressed European Royal. She’s always spot on and FWIW the only one who takes a risk or two, and tries for variety.
I love her style and the fact that she does not wear uniforms. She mixes it up and is not afraid to try more adventurous combinations.
I’m wondering if the repeats are intentional given the economic situation in a lot of European countries right now – i.e. providing the imitation of frugality to soothe concerns.
Gorgeous leather dress. Letizia has a good eye for fashion. It’s completely sold out in my size, though, and going fast in the others. Size 4 ladies and others, grab it while you can!