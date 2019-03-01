Queen Letizia gave us several different amazing looks this week in Spain

Queen Letizia of Spain has been getting photographed all week. The President and First Lady of Peru are on a state visit to Spain, so Letizia has been doing events all week to entertain them. These photos of Letizia in black leather are from Thursday’s trip to the ARCO contemporary art fair in Madrid. These pics have gotten so much attention, because WOW, a contemporary queen wearing a sexy black leather dress. The dress is from & Other Stories and it’s relatively affordable for royalty, retailing at $449. I especially love that she paired this va-va-voom dress with a ribbon in her ponytail. It actually works. What doesn’t work for me are the beige heels – should have been black stilettos.

Letizia was also photographed at a reception for the Peruvian state visit, and she repeated this absolutely gorgeous lilac Nina Ricci dress. I remember seeing – and possibly covering? – this dress the first time she wore it, and I loved it back then too. This is the kind of style and sillhouette which would look amazing on both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex.

And here’s her look at the state dinner – she did another repeat, which is sort of bad form in my opinion. I understand frugality, I really do. But at some point, it just looks like “let me toss on a years-old frock because I don’t care about Peru.” This ballgown is by Felipe Varela. Please do enjoy the closeup of the Mellerio tiara, which once belonged to her mother-in-law.