Duchess Kate got ‘broody’ seeing babies in Northern Ireland, will she have another?

I’ve never been the kind of woman/person who gets broody. I see some cute babies every now and then and I’m like “oh, wow, that baby is super-cute” and then almost immediately I think to myself “better her than me.” It’s not a flat-out aversion to babies. I’m just glad I don’t have to deal with baby stuff. I realize that many people do get broody, men and women. I think the Duchess of Cambridge is just one of those people. Even though she gets sick as a dog during her pregnancies, she enjoys them and she likes having a baby in the house. Which is why I’ve been saying for months that Kate is not done. I predict that she’ll be pregnant with her fourth by the end of the year. And it sounds like she’s already thinking about it:

Kate Middleton has baby fever! The royal mom of three, 37, admitted she’s feeling “broody” as she met an adorable 5-month-old baby during her and Prince William’s tour in Northern Ireland on Thursday. Kate couldn’t resist going up to little James Barr, telling his dad, Alan Barr: “He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody.” She then greeted baby James, telling him: “You’re a very sweet little boy.” Alan boldly asked Kate: “Baby number four?” Kate replied with a laugh: “I think William would be a little worried.”

[From People]

Reportedly, Kate had to “convince” William to have their third child, Prince Lou, because William was content with the heir (George) and the spare (Charlotte). William got his girl – he reportedly wanted a daughter and he thought they were done after Charlotte. Kate reportedly wanted to mimic her own family of five, which is why she insisted on Prince Lou. But I still think she’ll go for a fourth, I really do. I think it will be a combination of factors – Kate feeling genuinely broody and feeling like she only has time to have one more before it’s “too late.” Plus, she’ll watch carefully at how much attention the Sussexes get when Polo Baby is born, and Kate will want to remind everyone that she did the motherhood thing first. All that being said, I’ve noticed that some “pregnancy rumors” have cropped up about Kate recently and I don’t think she is preg right now. She’ll wait until the late summer or early fall.