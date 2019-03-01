Duchess Kate got ‘broody’ seeing babies in Northern Ireland, will she have another?

I’ve never been the kind of woman/person who gets broody. I see some cute babies every now and then and I’m like “oh, wow, that baby is super-cute” and then almost immediately I think to myself “better her than me.” It’s not a flat-out aversion to babies. I’m just glad I don’t have to deal with baby stuff. I realize that many people do get broody, men and women. I think the Duchess of Cambridge is just one of those people. Even though she gets sick as a dog during her pregnancies, she enjoys them and she likes having a baby in the house. Which is why I’ve been saying for months that Kate is not done. I predict that she’ll be pregnant with her fourth by the end of the year. And it sounds like she’s already thinking about it:
Kate Middleton has baby fever! The royal mom of three, 37, admitted she’s feeling “broody” as she met an adorable 5-month-old baby during her and Prince William’s tour in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Kate couldn’t resist going up to little James Barr, telling his dad, Alan Barr: “He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody.” She then greeted baby James, telling him: “You’re a very sweet little boy.” Alan boldly asked Kate: “Baby number four?”
Kate replied with a laugh: “I think William would be a little worried.”
Reportedly, Kate had to “convince” William to have their third child, Prince Lou, because William was content with the heir (George) and the spare (Charlotte). William got his girl – he reportedly wanted a daughter and he thought they were done after Charlotte. Kate reportedly wanted to mimic her own family of five, which is why she insisted on Prince Lou. But I still think she’ll go for a fourth, I really do. I think it will be a combination of factors – Kate feeling genuinely broody and feeling like she only has time to have one more before it’s “too late.” Plus, she’ll watch carefully at how much attention the Sussexes get when Polo Baby is born, and Kate will want to remind everyone that she did the motherhood thing first. All that being said, I’ve noticed that some “pregnancy rumors” have cropped up about Kate recently and I don’t think she is preg right now. She’ll wait until the late summer or early fall.
Homegirl can have as many as she likes, but wasn’t her husband just giving speeches about the dangers of overpopulation? Or was he just alluding to poor people?
Oh he was just talking about the poors. Or maybe specifically people on the African continent. Hadn’t they also just announced the pregnancy when he made those comments?
He’s very much do as I say not let me lead by example.
To be fair all of them are like that.
Didn’t Charles the environmentalist get flack for taking a helicopter to an engagement that he could have easily driven to not too long ago?
The documentary where Wills & Harry talk about how their dad is all about switching off the lights after leaving the room was beyond cringey.
Let’s not forget also about Harry talking about global warming while his wife was hitching a ride on a private jet.
Over population is not an issue when you are the heir to the British throne.
But without the poors who is there to be superior to?
Always have a ready supply of serfs #pippatips
That ‘#pippatips’ has me cackling
They all just have to stop with the hypocrisy or stay silent
I don’t know—I’m done with having kids (physically can’t have more) and I still feel “broody” about it. I’m happy with my decision, especially at 3am with my littlest, but there’s still an element of wistfulness that this is my last one. I’m sure Kate feels that way, too.
I will always want just one more and I’ve made my peace with that feeling because my husband was happy with 2 and we have 3.
I would put money on a fourth
Me too.
Me three.
Yeah, I’ve always thought she’d have another esp after Harry and Meg made their announcement and Pippa had her baby. Also I would not be surprised if Eugenie make a baby announcement in the next year or so.
I’m almost banking on Eugenie making an announcement within the next 6 months.
I get broody too when I see a little one. There is no way I could handle another and my eldest is leaving for a college in a year, so we truly are DONE, but I still get wistful when I see a dark haired, dark eyed baby who resembles my kids when they were little.
This sounds just like Queen Victoria.
My thoughts, exactly @lower case lila.
And people tormented her about being ‘broody’ too. (I hate that term because I raise chickens, so it conjures up images of squawky, annoying, and overly-dramatic women)
Jeez, you’d swear Kate was wishing for child #19, here. There are many woman with four children. And, honestly, they have the means to support those four.
I have always thought she would go for a fourth, so I’m not surprised. I don’t think feeling a bit “broody” when looking at a baby is necessarily an indicator of wanting more kids though; I always see cute little babies (and 5 month olds are SUPER cute) and think “awwww” and then I go home to where my children are trying to kill each other over Pokémon cards and I think, nope, I’m good. LOL.
I am surprised that she admitted it – she had to know that saying “I feel a bit broody” or whatever was going to get picked up and start speculation.
Didn’t she make a similar comment though right before Louis? This makes me feel like there’ll be another Cambridge baby. She knows the comment will get out there…maybe she’s trying to prepare William for the idea lol.
Yeah, that’s my point. I think if she said it, there is going to be a fourth. I don’t think she would have made that comment otherwise.
She made a similar comment when they toured in Poland and she was pregnant a few months later. I don’t think she’s pregnant right now because usually she gains a bit of weight before that happens. Right now she is still very thin. And for the last two she didn’t get pregnant until the summer so I think by August we will know if she will have a fourth or not.
@Nic I don’t think she is pregnant now either. She announces super early (due to her HG or just because) and she doesn’t travel this early in her pregnancies either. I bet she is pregnant by the fall though.
I’m going to guess she and Pippa will be pregnant again around the same time,Kate IMO will have at least one more .
Yes, I 100% believe William and Kate will have another baby.
Of course she will have another. I agree with all of the reasons mentioned, but I also think the pregnancies help Kate legitimately say why she won’t be working. Did her big project ever launch?
I wish someone would tell her that having babies is only half of the future queen and current duchess job she has.
That little girl’s hair…wow..
I don’t see them having a 4th soon. Maybe in 2 more years, if ever. I think they are done
They got a lot of flack for Louis in a time when many in Britain can’t afford three, so another one might not look so good.
I’d say Kate’s got “time” for more than one more, but I don’t think she”ll have more even if she does want them.
I think Kate genuinely truly loves children and that she wants a really big family.
I feel you girl, I have baby fever something FIERCE. I’m going to get another cat and maybe that will make it go away.
Broodiness happens. That’s how I got my second son. I thought I was one and done and then visited my baby nephew, and instantly it had me wanting another baby.
We visited my in-laws last night and my niece and nephew (3.5y and 8 months) were there. We don’t have kids. There’s a good chance I won’t be a mother because of health reasons. And I 100% contemplated just not handing the nephew back. So I get it haha. It’s especially hard when it’s a baby who is just always happy and bubbly like our nephew is. He of course gets fussy and angry like any baby, but he’s so much more mellow than his sister was. I had never gotten really strong I want a baby feelings until our niece had gotten past the stage where she was so fragile and new – and we were babysitting her and she was overtired and not feeling great and she passed out on my chest while I was trying to settle her down on the couch. I can’t even begin to imagine how tempting it is for people who can have babies with relative ease!
I don’t think she will have another baby.
I actually think is kind of an unfair statement:
“Kate will want to remind everyone that she did the motherhood thing first.”
I get the Kate snark–I do. And at least half of it is 100% justified (maybe even way more than half of it), but this comment is just snark for the sake of snark, honestly.
It is snarky, but right now Kate’s big “thing” is that she is a mother – a hands on mother, devoted to her children, etc – and when Meghan has her baby it will be interesting to see if the same comments are made about her as a mother.
I don’t think anyone thinks that Kate is going to get pregnant just because Meghan had a baby, but I think its going to get in her head for sure.
I don’t quite get this. Just because Kate’s three children are no longer infants doesn’t mean she’s done being a mother. If mothering is indeed her “big thing,” she’s got years of it ahead of her.
I mean she’ll be a mother for the rest of her life, lol. But I meant more that it will be interesting to see if Meghan gets credit for motherhood the way Kate does.
I really doubt she cares about the Sussex’s baby and wanting a child of hers to be the “last” royal baby and the baby of the family. The Sussexes will definitely want to have two kids so Kate would have to have two more if she really cared about “beating” them and I really doubt they’ll have five kids total. I think they’d get a LOT of criticism if they ended up having five total.
I’ve thought they’ll have a fourth since Louis was born (and if they have another boy the tabloids will be in spasms of joy about them “matching” The Queen).
I think Kate really enjoys having babies around at home, I think it gives her a purpose that she hasn’t found elsewhere yet.
Plus they are never as beloved and deified by the press/public as when they are expecting or with a newborn, so I think it’s all around a very happy time for them.
Poor Meghan didn’t get that luxury during her pregnancy, but Kate did/does get that peace.
Serious question, Kate may/may not make a decision for a fourth after Baby Sussex arrives, but does anyone think William isnt above having a fourth as some type of reaction to whatever good press comes from baby sussex? I mean look what happened after the NZ tour.
Well, there is that…
This doesn’t sit right with me though, but that’s mostly because of the sitting government’s policy that after your second child, you won’t get child allowance or support unless you can prove that it’s a child of rape. So for a Royal to have a fourth child in these conditions (especially when Brexit hits hard) is a bit careless.
Even without this story, my answer is yes. It’s clear she loves being a mother and it gives her a focus. She did not seem to have one (aside from William) before.
I don’t know, I’m leaning towards her just being broody on that day (which happens).
I do think it will reignite the issue about number of children, if they go for a forth, which is a very relevant topic to discuss in this day and age.