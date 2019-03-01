Jared Kushner only got a security clearance because Trump ordered it

Jared Kushner is an idiot. He’s the kind of idiot who impresses Donald Trump, which is arguably the worst kind of idiot. Kushner became a senior advisor to Donald Trump in the White House on Day 1. Kushner’s policy prerogative was a catch-all: he was going to fix the economy, solve Middle East peace, create a comprehensive military strategy for American interests abroad and he was also going to be the Trump administration’s bigliest diplomat. Jared’s first acts in the administration involved an attempt to launch a backdoor channel to Vladimir Putin and a massive cover up of the Trump family’s and Kushner family’s Russian and Russian-adjacent business interests. For all of this, Kushner didn’t have a security clearance. Because even though Kushner is the most brilliant person Trump has ever met, Jared Kushner is really stupid and bad at paperwork. He can’t fill out forms properly. He “forgets” to include reams of documentation all the time. And so Jared Kushner still had access to extremely sensitive intelligence all while on a half-baked interim security clearance.
At some point over the past year, the stories about Jared’s lack of a permanent security clearance died down. No one believed that Jared had actually gotten his paperwork in order, and no one believed that Jared was suddenly a perfect candidate for a top-level clearance either. So what changed? Well, Donald Trump ordered his intelligence people to just give Kushner the clearance.
President Trump early last year directed his then-chief of staff, John F. Kelly, to give presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner a top-secret security clearance — a move that made Kelly so uncomfortable that he documented the request in writing, according to current and former administration officials.
After Kushner, a senior White House adviser, and his wife, Ivanka Trump, pressured the president to grant Kushner the long-delayed clearance, Trump instructed Kelly to fix the problem, according to a person familiar with Kelly’s account, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions. Kelly told colleagues that the decision to give Kushner top-secret clearance was not supported by career intelligence officials, and he memorialized Trump’s request in an internal memo, according to two people familiar with the memo and the then-chief of staff’s concerns.
It is unclear how Kelly responded to Trump’s directive. But by May, Kushner had been granted a permanent security clearance to view top-secret material — a move that followed months of concern inside the White House about his inability to secure such access.
Kushner’s attorney publicly described the process as one that had gone through normal channels, a description that Kelly did not view as accurate, according to a person familiar with his reaction.
What’s amazing about this is that… I mean, of course. Of course Donald Trump ordered intelligence agencies to provide his moron son-in-law with a high-access clearance. This family is 100% nepotism. No one doubted that. But again, it was all about the lies. Jared lied about it. Bigly lied about it. And precious Ivanka lied about JUST LAST MONTH. These people.
Here's Ivanka Trump earlier this month telling ABC that the president "had no involvement pertaining to my clearance or my husband's clearance." That is now directly contradicted by new reporting in the New York Times. pic.twitter.com/LGrTN5LQfZ
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 1, 2019
The whole family is seriously f*cked. They’re all delusional. Nobody in that family has a relationship with the truth. Every single one of them are screwed in the head.
My God, the privilege of wealth. Imagine going through life being this goddamn incompetent and never having to answer for it.
This is something I keep coming back to, all the other shenanigans and BS aside. They are stupid and incompetent and have never had to answer for it before.
Also, they have no shame. I wasn’t a Kelly fan, but can you imagine telling a former general that he should give a security clearance to your son in law because he really wants one? and that’s just fine and dandy and normal? Can you imagine being Jared, and being in the same room as some of these really smart and experienced career intelligence officials or diplomats, and you’re just like….hi, I’m Jared! I’m here because I married Ivanka!
No.shame.
And then telling the peasants how grateful they should be to have to fight tooth and nail for everything they have, because no-one wants things given to them for free…
…except multi-million dollar tax-free inheritances. Obviously.
That double standard is so corrosive to national morale and well-being — that people like him suffer scarcely any consequences (and actually are rewarded) while the rest of us would be in prison for so much less. He’s just like Ivanka, another overconfident, self-entitled trust-fund baby born on third who smugly thinks he hit a triple. I loathe this toxic family of parasites.
We’ve always known that. Now the question is what will the spineless Rethugs do about it? What’s that you say? Nothing? You’re probably right. But, it’s always amusing to see how far Li’l Linds will try to shove his nose up trump’s lardass. Poor guy, orphaned when McCain died and had to find another daddy.
House-time for a little sitdown with ball-less Ken.
Yes. My question is when and how does his clearance gets revoked? Because this afternoon would not be soon enough.
Like father, like daughter. Nagini certainly learned from the best.
One of the reasons they knew Tom Riddle was lying about his assets on the forms was because Nagini had different answers to the same questions. And they both were given numerous opportunities to correct the problems and they still kept getting it wrong.
The dynamic duo is currently on a tour visiting murderers in the Middle East.
These two imbeciles have access to classified security intelligence, which they review on unsecured servers in their home where they have 24 hour nannies, who are Chinese nationals and completely unvetted by our intelligence agencies. Yes, Xi knows everything Jared knows, probably more because Xi isn’t a moron.
Nicely stated.
SMDH absolutely galling. These two people, who claim that they got where they are through sheer hard work and not via privilege, entitlement, and daddy’s money are not fooling anyone. But this is what Trumo wants: he wants to run this administration like foreign dictators. It’s why he employes his family and rich American elites. He wants to emulate Putin and his Russian oligarchs. It’s never been about *America First* or even doing the bare necessity to benefit America and our foreign interests. He’s just here to further his brand and line his pockets and his daughter and her husband are no different.
I seriously can’t wait until this nightmare is over.
At some point, a man/woman adult reaches a place in their life , where they realize they are too old to have their parents (or in-laws) pull strings to get them something they can’t earn on their own. Jared still isn’t there and it must be kind of embarrassing at his age.
It’s obvious the whole Kriminal Klan is embarrassment proof. I doubt any one of them has ever had a moment of self reflection or lain awake at night thinking, “What am I doing with my life?”
I tend to agree. Can’t shame the shameless. Which seems to apply to all of these amoral buffoons.
That kind of dependency is really not unusual for rich people though.
I work for a very successful, family-owned agency that’s been so lucrative that the owner is reportedly worth 80 million dollars. He’s pushing 90 years old and still comes into work every day (sigh) & his son is 50 and the president of the company. The father does absolutely EVERYTHING for his grandkids, some of whom are college-aged and young adults. You wouldn’t believe the stories I could tell you (and I have MANY) about the very rich and how they really do operate in a different world from the rest of us.
I honestly feel a bit bad for the kids because aside from the financial dependency, they’ve also been coddled for their entire lives to the point where they lack real-world, everyday skills that most of us developed as young adults. They literally can’t do anything on their own– and I mean ANYTHING. Like, the old man will call the insurance company for them if they get in a car accident or call their landlord if the neighbor is too noisy or call the dentist if they have a loose filling, etc etc.
A couple weeks ago it was a huge crisis because someone pissed on Jr’s apartment door (he lives in a fancy downtown apt complex that is paid for by grandpa) and our office had the pleasure of listening to several angry phone calls from the old man to building management. This is also a familiar pattern: very rich people tend to become outraged when their wealth doesn’t insulate them from the everyday irritations that the rest of us peons have to deal with.
The past decade or so working here have been a real education for me in terms of understanding lifestyles of the rich and famous.
He looks empty. There is nothing in there. He’s a creepy life-sized boy doll who belongs in a scary movie. Of course, that’s just perfect because we’ve been living in a scary movie since Trump took office.
You should listen to him speak – he has a soft, high pitched squeak that matches the adult doll like appearance.
He could be the adult Chucky!
The damage this detestable family is doing….. they’re like bloody termites.
Pause for a moment and consider just how ghoulish, bizarre, and frankly enjoyable it is going to be to see this piece of garbage sitting in front of congress and being interrogated on live television, along with his wife, and his disgusting brother in law. Sign me up. I want to see these hearings and wrap this sh*t show up.
SMH. An employee actually filled my clearance paperwork out for me during an entrance interview, virtually guaranteeing no errors. I can imagine if he requested the highest level clearance (which, there are several levels of Top Secret), he would have gone through EXTENSIVE interviews…if you’ve got one, it isn’t just handed out like candy at a parade. That he DID NOT initially get one, tells me that very early on flags were raised regarding his activities. The people who needed sussing out the most were able access these levels of clearance is so infuriating and heartbreaking for those of us who respected our clearances and careers surrounding them.
And he STILL hasn’t received clearance from the cia to see the highest level of information..although I’m guessing anyone who compliments trump on his tie would be handed a stack of it. What an ignorant, dangerous bunch.
How can you possibly share top secret information with Mr Bone Saw (MBS) via WhatsApp unless Emperor Zero orders agencies to give you a top secret security clearance?
Nepotism much?
Guess who Nagini and Mr. Beady Eyes met with during Cohen’s testimony?
God, I want him to go to jail so bad.
STOOOOPPPPP INTERVIEWWWINGNNNNG HERRRRRRR ON TVVVVV. I DON’T FUCKING CARE, DO YOU?
All kinds of new rules need to be enacted. For cripes sake, if the agencies are concerned about the information he’s exposed to and deny clearance, then his FIL should not be allowed to override those leaders. Our national security is more important than dumb asses who are gullible and clueless, regardless of position held. Smdh