Jared Kushner only got a security clearance because Trump ordered it

Jared Kushner is an idiot. He’s the kind of idiot who impresses Donald Trump, which is arguably the worst kind of idiot. Kushner became a senior advisor to Donald Trump in the White House on Day 1. Kushner’s policy prerogative was a catch-all: he was going to fix the economy, solve Middle East peace, create a comprehensive military strategy for American interests abroad and he was also going to be the Trump administration’s bigliest diplomat. Jared’s first acts in the administration involved an attempt to launch a backdoor channel to Vladimir Putin and a massive cover up of the Trump family’s and Kushner family’s Russian and Russian-adjacent business interests. For all of this, Kushner didn’t have a security clearance. Because even though Kushner is the most brilliant person Trump has ever met, Jared Kushner is really stupid and bad at paperwork. He can’t fill out forms properly. He “forgets” to include reams of documentation all the time. And so Jared Kushner still had access to extremely sensitive intelligence all while on a half-baked interim security clearance.

At some point over the past year, the stories about Jared’s lack of a permanent security clearance died down. No one believed that Jared had actually gotten his paperwork in order, and no one believed that Jared was suddenly a perfect candidate for a top-level clearance either. So what changed? Well, Donald Trump ordered his intelligence people to just give Kushner the clearance.

President Trump early last year directed his then-chief of staff, John F. Kelly, to give presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner a top-secret security clearance — a move that made Kelly so uncomfortable that he documented the request in writing, according to current and former administration officials. After Kushner, a senior White House adviser, and his wife, Ivanka Trump, pressured the president to grant Kushner the long-delayed clearance, Trump instructed Kelly to fix the problem, according to a person familiar with Kelly’s account, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions. Kelly told colleagues that the decision to give Kushner top-secret clearance was not supported by career intelligence officials, and he memorialized Trump’s request in an internal memo, according to two people familiar with the memo and the then-chief of staff’s concerns. It is unclear how Kelly responded to Trump’s directive. But by May, Kushner had been granted a permanent security clearance to view top-secret material — a move that followed months of concern inside the White House about his inability to secure such access. Kushner’s attorney publicly described the process as one that had gone through normal channels, a description that Kelly did not view as accurate, according to a person familiar with his reaction.

[From The Washington Post]

What’s amazing about this is that… I mean, of course. Of course Donald Trump ordered intelligence agencies to provide his moron son-in-law with a high-access clearance. This family is 100% nepotism. No one doubted that. But again, it was all about the lies. Jared lied about it. Bigly lied about it. And precious Ivanka lied about JUST LAST MONTH. These people.

Here's Ivanka Trump earlier this month telling ABC that the president "had no involvement pertaining to my clearance or my husband's clearance." That is now directly contradicted by new reporting in the New York Times. pic.twitter.com/LGrTN5LQfZ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 1, 2019