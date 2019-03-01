Luke Perry, 52, suffered a ‘massive stroke,’ is currently ‘under observation’

Sad news for a lot of us from a certain generation: Luke Perry is currently being hospitalized after suffering what’s being described as a “massive stroke.” Luke is only 52 years old and he’s currently enjoying more TV success as Archie’s dad Fred Andrews on Riverdale. For most of us of a certain age, Luke will always be Dylan McKay from Beverly Hills 90210, the ‘90s James Dean. TMZ made the situation with Luke sound really rough:

Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke Wednesday, and is currently hospitalized … TMZ has learned. Paramedics responded to Luke’s home in Sherman Oaks around 9:40 AM. We know the call came into the fire department for someone suffering a stroke, and Luke was transported to a nearby hospital. It’s unclear what his condition is right now. The 52-year-old who stars as Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, on “Riverdale” … had been shooting episodes recently in L.A. on the Warner Bros. lot. Luke’s medical crisis coincidentally struck on the very same day Fox announced it will reboot “Beverly Hills, 90210″ — the show on which he shot to fame, playing Dylan McKay in the 90s. While his former costars — Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestly, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Gabrielle Carteris — will be on the revived series, Luke has not signed on to the project. Although a family member says Luke was placed in a coma, his rep says he is not. We’re told he is sedated. A rep for Luke tells TMZ … he is currently under observation at the hospital.

[From TMZ]

That’s what Luke’s publicist, Arnold Robinson, has told media outlets, that Luke is “currently under observation.” It feels like the first snippets of information we’ve gotten might be exaggerated, because if Luke really did suffer a massive stroke, I feel like they wouldn’t be using such mild terminology like “oh, he’s just under observation.” Plus, 52 is pretty young to suffer a “massive stroke” out of nowhere, if that’s what really happened. Basically, I came in this morning hoping that someone had made a statement like “no, it’s not that bad, Luke will be fine,” but maybe that’s just wishful thinking on my part. Prayers for Luke, I love this guy.