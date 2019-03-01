VF: Duchess Meghan plans to raise Polo Baby with ‘a fluid approach to gender’

Back in January, Kate Hudson caused a lot of controversy because she poorly described something that seems like a no-brainer (to me, at least). Kate said that she plans to raise her daughter Rani with a “genderless approach.” Kate then came out a few days later and said that she was misquoted, basically, and that a “genderless approach” isn’t a thing. I understood what she meant initially, although I think she did not explain it well. The idea is more like “I’m not going to force a bunch of stereotypes onto a baby and require him or her to only like pink princess sh-t or monster truck sh-t.” That’s how I took it. And that’s how I’m taking this exclusive from Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair. Nicholl claims that the Duchess of Sussex told her friends that she plans to raise the Polo Baby “fluid.”
With rumors swirling that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby boy—Meghan Markle is said to have told friends at her recent baby shower that they are having a son—there’s a chance the public might know the sex of Baby Sussex before too long. But it might not be a case of blue for a boy and pink for a girl according to a source close to the couple. The duchess is understood to have told at least one friend that they want to raise their baby without gender-stereotyping, which means the nursery might not be filled with toy trains and cars if it is a boy. The Sussexes have already planned a gender-neutral nursery and opted for whites and grays over conventional blue and pink color ways, and this seems to be in line with Meghan’s ideas about how to raise children.
“Meghan has been talking to some of her friends about the birth and how she and Harry plan to raise their baby. Her exact word was fluid,” a source told Vanity Fair. “She said they plan to raise their child with a fluid approach to gender and they won’t be imposing any stereotypes.”
Harry and Prince William were raised with toy cars, toy guns, and toy soldiers, and Meghan has talked about playing with Barbies as a little girl. But a more progressive approach is increasingly popular in America and is considered very much a millennial parenting tactic. More celebrities, including Angelina Jolie and Paloma Faith, have all discussed raising their children without stereotyped ideas about gender in interviews.
You know what I enjoy? Gen-Xers, Millennials and Xennials acting like they invented gender-fluid parenting. Every generation does that, they act like they’re reinventing the wheel when it comes to parenting. Personally, this seems like such a no-brainer, and it boils down to “don’t be a d–k to your kids.” Sometimes boys want to play with Barbies. Sometimes girls want to play with firetrucks. Sometimes boys go through a phase where they wear dresses. Sometimes girls go through a phase where they want to chop off all their hair and play sports. Don’t be a d–k to your kids. That’s basically what this is. Don’t freak out if your son or daughter goes through a phase or doesn’t live up to your gendered expectations about “what boys/girls should do.” That’s all this is. I seriously doubt Meghan and Harry are going to give Polo Baby a unisex name and refuse to use gendered pronouns. They’re just not going to push certain toys on Polo Baby just because of the kid’s gender.
Thats completely fine, but nothing that needs to be public information?! Considering the amount of scrutiny she is already getting. If true, I am surprised this is public information. Especially considering how conservative the royal family protocol is and how everyone and anyone jumps on opportunities to shame people on how they choose to raise their children if it doesn’t fall into their own norms. I agree with them raising their child however they want but strange that this would be something anyone would share, as it is something that should be kept private for anyone making this decision for their child.
This ain’t public information to me. It’s Katie Nichol trying to pretend she’s relevant by guessing something first.
Is this the new PR? I feel like there are a lot more little stories about her daily almost
I’m with you, Kaiser. All this is is don’t be a jerk to your kids. Let them play with whatever they want. Let them be whoever they want. I’m no millennial and it’s worked fine for me.
Katie Nicholl has no one in Harry & Meghan’s camp telling her anything, IMO. She’s just writing things she thinks will happen and looking for something to stick. This is also something we’ll likely never know if it’s true so she can claim it is. This is the same woman who said the Harry has a crush on Meghan for 2 years.
Also didn’t Piers Morgan float this idea as a way to denigrate Meghan?
I always thought if I had a kid or had nieces and nephews, I’d dress them in all black or gray.
But I’m having so much fun with colorful colors!
Being open-minded, accepting and not being one these pink everything or blue everything parents is excellent and should be the new norm for everyone.
You’re right, I really don’t think they’ll refuse to announce the baby’s sex and raise him/her with the “ze” pronoun or something.
I can imagine royal reporters just throwing darts at a wall at this point to see how they can trash meghan today. After this came, right on cue came the dailymail with their version of this article and of course came the hundreds and hundreds of comments about it.
Yeah I feel like this is pretty typical. I do have some friends who are more into the stereotypes – boys cant wear pink, that kind of thing – but most of my friends (I’m Meghan’s age) are pretty laid back and just kind of like….”you want to play with trucks? and you’re a girl? whatever, lets go to Big Truck day.”
My 6 year old boy’s favorite show currently is Barbie Dreamhouse, which bothers me only because I think its a bad show, lol.
So lime green is not her color.
Do you know what I love? Everyone calling people younger than themselves “millennials”. As a thirty-odd year old millennial, the overuse of the word is tiring.
Anyway, back to the point, I see nothing wrong with this. Well done to them. I side eye the ones trying to frame this in a negative way.
However, there is still a knee jerk reaction in society on this subject. I once mentioned to my sister about taking my nephew to ballet class with me…her reaction? “No, I want him to do manly things like football.”
I’ve been side eyeing that ever since, but it’s not my child so I don’t mention it again.
I have this friend in California and his coworker and his wife are not telling anyone the gender, even the grandparents. They plan on naming the baby a gender neutral name and dressing the baby in gender neautral clothes, and not using any gender specific pronouns. They do not plan on telling anyone the gender even after the baby is born. Those are their plans anyway. I guess the grandparents won’t be changing any of the diapers 🤷🏻♀️
Hehe, yeah my dad is a baby boomer and he let me be a tomboy as much as I wanted growing up, even buying me boys clothes when I preferred those to the frilly girly stuff my mom always got me, and this was almost 40 years ago now. Open mindedness wasn’t invented yesterday But I still don’t really like the term gender fluid, it’s just parenting based on the personality of the kid rather than some cut out doll stereotype