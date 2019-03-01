Us Weekly: Duchess Kate will host a low-key baby shower for Meghan?

I don’t really get the insistence from royal lovers or haters that the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex have to be at each other throats OR complete BFFs. It’s pretty clear – to me, at least – that they don’t really care for each other, but that they make a show of getting along for the cameras. They’re basically coworkers who make the effort while they’re on the job but they don’t hang out after work. There were so many tortured conversations about why Kate didn’t go to Meghan’s baby shower in New York, and what that all meant. Again, Kate didn’t go because she didn’t care about going. They’re not BFFs. They’re not enemies either. So excuse me if I don’t believe this for a second either:
The celebration continues! After Duchess Meghan’s A-list pals fêted her with a baby shower in New York City on February 20, her sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, will host another bash in her honor in the United Kingdom, a source tells Us Weekly.
“There is still going to be some sort of private baby-centric event for Meghan’s U.K. people, and Kate will host,” says the royal insider. “Her glam people and other relatives will be there. Not sure if it’s a total baby ‘shower,’ but you could probably call it that.”
The 37-year-old’s first soirée, held at The Mark Hotel, was a star-studded affair attended by stars such as Amal Clooney, Gayle King and Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney. There were lavish flower arrangements, which were later donated to charity. And when a video of the pastel, predominantly pink decorations leaked online, many fans guessed she might be having a girl — but she reportedly told pals at the event it’s a boy!
Yeah, don’t believe it. I think Meghan probably will have a baby shower in the UK (if she hasn’t already), and maybe Kate will even go to it, but Kate’s not going to host it. Doria Ragland could host it. Or someone else, who knows. LOL, Meghan should hire Pippa Middleton to party-plan it.
As for the rumor that Meghan told her friends that she’s having a boy… I’m still hoping Polo Baby is a girl, but we’ll see soon enough.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Did any other members of the British royal family attend that event in NY? Like Camilla, Meghan’s mother-in-law? Or the cousins? Why all the focus on Kate?
Because the two women feud sells better.
mother-in-law????
My MIL and aunts-in-law threw me a baby shower, and even came down to the one my aunt threw in my home town. We’re really close, and my mom died when I was newly married.
I think she’s commenting on the fact that Camilla is technically the (step) mother in law. Which we all obviously know…..
I kinda feel like Meghan’s mother-in-law attending Meghan’s baby shower might make even bigger headlines than the Kate&Megan “feud”, what with her mother-in-law dying in 1997 and all…..
Okay, fine, step-mother-in-law but Camilla will pretty much serve as the kid’s paternal grandmother because she is here. Families do blend.
I wouldn’t be surprised if she always intended to have 2 – one for her friends in North America and another for the RF based in London. Megs will likely host it herself or maybe Cams will.
While I don’t think they are feuding (William is another story) I don’t think they are besties – the are SIL’s who have to make the effort to get alone with each other, just like everyone else does.
Kate probably didn’t go because it was in a different country with Meghans good friends in the United States. Didn’t Meghans mother also not attend the NYC baby shower? Who cares?
“Again, Kate didn’t go because she didn’t care about going.”
I don’t think she was invited because it was a friend shower.
I hope this is true. I’d like to see the narrative end that everyone fights with everyone all the time.
I find the speculation about the sex of the baby hilarious. “this is a clue that its a girl!!! no its a boy!!!” we’ll find out one way or the other soon enough, lol. (I had the same reaction when people were so obsessed with looking for clues when Kate was pregnant…..we’ll find out when we find out.)
Anyway – I can actually see Kate hosting the “shower” or whatever it is, especially if its going to be at KP and people like Camilla or Zara are going to be invited. My real guess though is that Doria is hosting, like has always been the story, and now they are saying that Kate is hosting as well as a way to play down the feud rumors.
I agree with Kaiser though that I don’t think they are enemies and I don’t think they are BFFs. I think they are fairly different women with different life experiences who married brothers. Maybe in 5 years they will be close, but I am not surprised that 14 months after Meghan moved to England they aren’t BFFs yet.
I doubt Kate will host because I just don’t think the two are very close. Doria wouldn’t host because that would be very taboo. There’s an unwritten rule that no immediate family members of the mother-to-be should host because it’s considered rude to ask for gifts on behalf of a family member. I imagine the British tabs would have a field day with that.
It’s very annoying how the media is trying to pit these two women against each other while the beef is obviously between the brothers.
Omid is the reporter that has an inside source in the Meghan camp & he was the one who first released the information that there would be a second baby shower in the UK. Someone in Meghan’s team clearly wanted this information to get out. After the media spectacle of the last baby shower in nyc and the fallout that followed, I’m surprised they’re going ahead with a second. It seems someone is intent on milking this for all its worth.
I don’t think anyone is calling for them to be “BFFs”. People, myself included, just think they’d be doing themselves a favor publicly and personally if they put a little effort into looking like they get along.
It’s more on William and Harry to at least pretend a fraction of the brotherly comaraderie still exists. But that doesn’t mean the women can’t do their own thing. We all think it’s wrong for Kate to follow William’s work ethic and rightly criticize her for not doing more, even if she doesn’t really want to. Because they’re not just coworkers… they’re in-laws and their job is to be part of a Royal FAMILY. If they were simply one or the other it might be different, but the fact is theirs is a unique situation.
Frankly, I find it perplexing that two couples who share a profession, are of the same age, live in the same city, are closely related, AND are catching Hell for being visibly distant (major emphasis on the last part) aren’t doing something about it. Would it be crazy if s-in-l Kate cohosted the baby shower with Doria? It would be a nice gesture, but even if they just spent a bit more time together it would help. No reasonable person expects them to be BFFs, but friendly?