Us Weekly: Duchess Kate will host a low-key baby shower for Meghan?

I don’t really get the insistence from royal lovers or haters that the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex have to be at each other throats OR complete BFFs. It’s pretty clear – to me, at least – that they don’t really care for each other, but that they make a show of getting along for the cameras. They’re basically coworkers who make the effort while they’re on the job but they don’t hang out after work. There were so many tortured conversations about why Kate didn’t go to Meghan’s baby shower in New York, and what that all meant. Again, Kate didn’t go because she didn’t care about going. They’re not BFFs. They’re not enemies either. So excuse me if I don’t believe this for a second either:

The celebration continues! After Duchess Meghan’s A-list pals fêted her with a baby shower in New York City on February 20, her sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, will host another bash in her honor in the United Kingdom, a source tells Us Weekly. “There is still going to be some sort of private baby-centric event for Meghan’s U.K. people, and Kate will host,” says the royal insider. “Her glam people and other relatives will be there. Not sure if it’s a total baby ‘shower,’ but you could probably call it that.” The 37-year-old’s first soirée, held at The Mark Hotel, was a star-studded affair attended by stars such as Amal Clooney, Gayle King and Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney. There were lavish flower arrangements, which were later donated to charity. And when a video of the pastel, predominantly pink decorations leaked online, many fans guessed she might be having a girl — but she reportedly told pals at the event it’s a boy!

[From Us Weekly]

Yeah, don’t believe it. I think Meghan probably will have a baby shower in the UK (if she hasn’t already), and maybe Kate will even go to it, but Kate’s not going to host it. Doria Ragland could host it. Or someone else, who knows. LOL, Meghan should hire Pippa Middleton to party-plan it.

As for the rumor that Meghan told her friends that she’s having a boy… I’m still hoping Polo Baby is a girl, but we’ll see soon enough.