The Jonas Brothers are back with a music video starring all their wives/partners

I was too old to enjoy the Jonas Brothers when they were a thing the first time, but I wasn’t too old to creep on Nick Jonas when he went through his solo acting/pop star phase and he got all beefy. Like, when he was with Olivia Culpo, I thought Nick was HOT. Two of the JoBros found success outside of the brother-band – Joe Jonas was part of DNCE, which had some bangers, and Nick had a pretty successful solo career. Nick’s “Chains” is still my jam, quite honestly. So… the brothers are back together. They released their first single, “Sucker,” and a music video. The video stars all of their wives/partners: Sophie Turner (who is engaged to Joe), Danielle (married to Kevin) and Priyanka Chopra (married to Nick about fifty times over). The music video is set in a castle and all of the ladies are playing… like, princesses or queens or something? And the JoBros are their entertainment? Here’s the video:

Maybe I’m not young enough to get it. Maybe I’m not up on all of the royal references either, because I don’t really think the music video makes much sense from a storytelling perspective. But sure, it’s cool to see the JoBros all grown up with their wives and partners, and it’s cool to see Sophie, Danielle and Priyanka all participating in the music video.

(Whispering quietly… but the song isn’t great, right?)

My wife is soooooo beautiful in this video!!! How lucky am I?!! #SUCKER @jonasbrothers @priyankachopra — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) March 1, 2019

She makes me smile. ❤️😁😝 pic.twitter.com/43flgLCBc7 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) February 25, 2019