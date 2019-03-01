Duchess Meghan ‘wants to have a direct voice’ in how she communicates with the public

The Duchess of Sussex covers this week’s issues of Us Weekly and People Magazine. The cover stories don’t really contain breaking news in either case, but they’re still sort of interesting because they’re connected. Us Weekly’s story is about how Meghan wants to change the “royal rules” and even more specifically, change the way royals communicate with the public:
Duchess Meghan has been active in charity work since she’s been in the public eye. And in the new issue of Us Weekly, a source reveals just how serious she is about using her role as a royal to make a difference in the world.
The Duchess of Sussex’s ideas for modernizing the monarchy include revamping the way the royal family interacts with its subjects. “Some of the things Meghan wants to do, specifically when it comes to communication, will break from tradition,” an insider tells Us. “She wants to have a direct voice to have more impact.”
This is so American, by the way. Americans look at the British royal family and we think, “but why can’t they just give an interviews and really talk about all of this piece by piece?” But yes, I believe this – Meghan has clearly been unhappy with the way the Kensington Palace Communications office operates, and that’s one of the big reasons why the Sussexes will be getting their own separate comm office. And clearly, a big part of the Sussexes’ media strategy going forward will be a focus on the American press for favorable and positive coverage. While the British papers were in meltdown mode about Meghan’s New York baby shower last week, the American press was overwhelmingly positive and enthusiastic. So it was People Magazine that got the exclusive this week from Meghan’s good friend Daniel Martin:
Meghan Markle’s baby shower in New York City on Feb. 20 may have seemed like a Hollywood event from the outside, but for those inside, it was an intimate and warm gathering of many of the close friends who have supported Meghan throughout her first year of royal life.
“It was exactly what she needed, and it was a reunion for all of us, too, who hadn’t seen each other since the wedding,” Meghan’s longtime friend and wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin tells PEOPLE. “Snow was falling outside, and it was so cozy — we all sat on couches or on the floor and told stories and caught up. It was like going to a family reunion.”
Adds another attendee: “It was all baby talk. She was getting tons of advice.”
The gathering was a mini-homecoming for the Duchess of Sussex, who doesn’t get to see her friends as often as she’d like since moving to London. And after realizing that baby showers aren’t a popular tradition in the U.K., her friends decided to host one for her in one of her all-time favorite cities.
“She’s American, and New York is the place to do it,” says a palace insider.
And anyone who suggests Meghan should slow down doesn’t know her very well.
“She’s a worker; she loves to work,” says a source. “She loves to do good. So for her, it’s just fun.”
As Meghan and Harry eagerly count down the days until they meet their new baby, the friends who celebrated Meghan at her shower can’t wait to be her baby’s extended family. “That baby is going to be loved by all of us,” says Martin.
A not-so-subtle reminder to the British press: you’re not the only game in town. No matter how much the British press believes Meghan is “theirs” to bully, harass and defame, Meghan keeps providing reminders that she’s perfectly willing to use her platform globally.
Covers courtesy of Us Weekly and People.
Might be a uphill battle. Hope it works.
Go Duchess.
Some people saying that the royals having
personal social media breaks their mistery and glamour or whatever but I think it’s nice, I like Madeleine is Sweden Instagram or Mette-Marit sharing what books she’s reading etc, it makes you feel closer to them
Yes! But I don’t know how close the BRF want to be to their subjects. They need distant for their stiff upper lips. It may be Heads Together but not literally… that’s how things get transmitted.
Doesn’t Princess Madeleine live in Florida these days? She’s not really a working Royal anymore.
I’m just waiting on the faux outrage and pearl clutching, “who does she think she is?” social climbing like comments that usually comes with stories like these. 🍿🍿😂
I think she’s been hinting at this since the release of her coat of arms. The song bird representing communication?? She’s planning her long game.
Hmm. Anyone else side eyeing the US Weekly cover, which (to me) plays on the old stereotype that Kate is down to earth and Meghan is all Hollywood? Look at the reasons it gives for them breaking the rules…yeah, hard pass.
I think the British press underestimated Meghan, underestimated how many would stand up for her, and OVERestimated their dominance of her press.
I hope she does take the British press to task and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it.
Yeah, that US Weekly cover isn’t flattering to Megan.
Nicely put.
I don’t worry too much about covers, they’re usually pretty outrageous. Often they have nothing to do with the story inside, they just wanted you to pick it up and read it.
I really hope they have underestimated Meghan. God knows the BRF needs some modernization.
I agree with mm11 above, I feel much closer to the Swedish royal family due to the fact that they post photos of the kids and what they’re doing, how Estelle is enjoying school, etc. This makes their subjects feel more invested in their royal family.
I would love to see Meghan have more “direct voice” in her royal role. For instance, the think pieces she’s written in the past are excellent and there is no reason why she shouldn’t continue to do so when she feels the need. Also, one thing that C&C do that I wish the younger royals would do is give quick, short quotes directly to the royal reporters about the charity they visited that day, the great work they do, etc. Lastly, most of the European royal women work with the UN in one capacity or another, why don’t the British royals? That’s one thing that I was really sad to see Meghan give up when she married in.
I suppose there’s a bit of “Americanism” in there but I also think it’s that she’s had a real life before all this royalness. She is old enough to have already established herself and – for want of a better term – brand.
I think that’s partly why Harry was drawn to her. And look, I’m not slagging Kate or any previous royal brides but they grew up with the royal tradition mind set/British press. Diana was too young to have anything to her name, Kate didn’t appear to want to (ok, just that one little dig) so conforming was part and parcel.
So bravo Meghan, do it your way. They’ll catch up, or just bitch about you behind your back and to the tabloids and the press will do whatever but then they’ll do that anyway.
I wish I understood what they were trying to achieve better. She chooses America over the UK for not only press, but also things like clothing. She would get less crap about the cost of her clothes if the money was supporting a British industry and the British economy. When the King of Morocco said that she was a good ambassador for Britain, she replied that she was American. She may have been joking, but she has a very strong preference for America over the UK. It all seems counter productive to me when her job is to represent Britain and the Queen.
I wonder if she’ll push for the Polo Baby to have dual citizenship?
I don’t think it could hurt. Meghan understands that aspect better than the royals, because social media and the illusion of accessibility are huge parts of expanding your profile in this day and age. They will hate her no matter what; and when her child comes there will be a whole new set of smears pitting the kids and their upbringings against one another *gross*
She also has well connected friends with well connected PR firms. No better time to utilize those resources
The CBC did a story on a researcher who found that the great majority of the vitriol toward MmM came from America, followed by the UK and then Canada. I found that very interesting. https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/meghan-markle-duchess-of-sussex-faces-online-bullying-1.5037143
Hence all these positive articles about her from People, US, and VF, etc…. That’s her mouth piece. Take a notice.