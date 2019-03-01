“Ethan Hawke’s new movie ‘Stockholm’ looks kind of delightful” links
  • March 01, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Yeah, I’m totally here for Ethan Hawke’s new movie, Stockholm. [Pajiba]
I would buy Martha Stewart-branded weed products. [Dlisted]
Solange released her new album, When I Come Home. [LaineyGossip]
Jessica Chastain’s green boots are… an odd choice. [Go Fug Yourself]
Michael Cohen gave explosive information in closed-session. [Towleroad]
An Argentinian child was forced to give birth. [Jezebel]
This 90 Day Fiance couple isn’t going to work out. [Reality Tea]
Jessica Chastain says It: Chapter 2 will be gory & bloody. [OMG Blog]
Will Smith won’t do Suicide Squad 2. [The Blemish]

Ethan Hawke at arrivals for 10th Annual...

2 Responses to ““Ethan Hawke’s new movie ‘Stockholm’ looks kind of delightful” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    March 1, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    I love the choices Ethan Hawke makes. He should have had a nomination this year for First Reformed

    Reply
  2. Mrs. Peel says:
    March 1, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    Stockholm looks hilarious – can’t wait to see it – great cast.

    Reply

