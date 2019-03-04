Melania Trump refused to answer questions about Stormy Daniels & Michael Cohen

Melania Trump hasn’t done much this year. She acted like she was a furloughed federal worker for more than a month, and she only made a handful of appearances in February. One of those visits was to a children’s hospital on Valentine’s Day, and though I’m loathe to give her credit for anything, the photos from that event were really nice. It just shows me, again, that Melania really only feels comfortable when she’s around kids and she hates her taxpayer-funded gilded cage the rest of the time. So, Melania is generally lazy and useless, and now she’s going on another tour. This is a three-state tour for her stupid Be Best anti-bullying campaign. Just FYI: Melania will not be answering questions about Michael Cohen’s testimony.

On Monday morning First Lady Melania Trump embarked on a three-state tour to promote her “Be Best” campaign on children’s welfare, which is her signature work inside the White House. One thing she did not want to talk about? A very public apology about Stormy Daniels made to her by President Donald Trump‘s former attorney Michael Cohen during marathon Congressional testimony last week. Melania, 48, ignored a question from reporters traveling with her on her tour as she prepared to fly out from Washington, D.C. On Wednesday, Cohen testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee that he had been instructed by the president to lie to the first lady about the president’s affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Daniels alleges she and the president had sex beginning in 2006, a year after he married Melania. He has vigorously denied any affair. Speaking before Congress last week, Cohen said he deeply regretted keeping the truth from Melania. “He [Trump] asked me to pay off an adult film star with whom he had an affair, and to lie to his wife about it, which I did,” he said, adding, “Lying to the First Lady is one of my biggest regrets. She is a kind, good person. I respect her greatly — and she did not deserve that.”

I bring this up because I was watching cable news a few days ago, and some Republican operative was going on and on about the Clinton impeachment and how it was such a dark time for America (it was not) and how Bill Clinton Lied, etc etc. And I was just like… remember that time? Remember how the Clintons’ marriage was dissected on an hourly basis for like thirty years? And Melania gets to breeze in and out, refusing to answer questions about her sham marriage and her cheating fatass husband.

I also think about this a lot too: Melania has never had to answer substantive questions about her sham modeling career. Quinn Cummings broke down how odd it is that we’ve never really been able to account for an entire decade of Melania’s life (follow the Twitter thread):

I keep thinking about Melania's zed card. If you aren't near the modeling business, a zed card or a comp card is the modeling equivalent of a headshot. It's slightly different, because their stats will be on it and headshots are mostly of the actor's, well, head. — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) March 3, 2019