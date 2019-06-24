Big Little Lies 2, Episode 3: ‘The End of the World’, climate change & drama

SPOILERS for Big Little Lies, Season 2, Episode 3: “The End of the World”
In this week’s Gossip With Celebitchy podcast, I recommended that CB start watching Big Little Lies 2, because I was blown away by the soap-opera drama of Episode 2. Happily, CB did not take my advice because “The End of the World” SUCKED. I’m really tired of the holding patterns of some of these characters and while their daily self-absorption is “in character,” I find myself wanting to scream at them nonetheless. So, let’s get into it.
Ed hasn’t forgiven Madeline. It’s been, like, days, and of course he hasn’t forgiven her after he found out about her affair. After his big dramatic “it’s over!” speech last week, it turns out that he’s agreed to go to couples counseling with her, to the same therapist who’s seeing Celeste (this poor therapist). Therapist is like “Madeline cheated because she didn’t go to college” and I’m sitting here like “wait what????” Ed later has passive-aggressive coffee with Bonnie – Ed and Bonnie actually just had a nice little five minutes with each other and Madeline was instantly jealous and upset. Madeline: “How long are you going to punish me?” Honey, you cheated. It’s been a week! Give him a second.
Bonnie is drowning. It actually felt like Bonnie perked up a bit in this episode, but she didn’t have a ton to do. She seemed genuinely happy to see Jane while Jane was watching Ziggy take surfing lessons with Jane’s new boyfriend/ish. But we kept seeing flashbacks of when Bonnie was a little girl and her mom teaching her how to swim by just shoving her underwater. At one point, I thought Bonnie was going to do a Virgina Woolf and walk into the ocean.
Renata needs to jump off a cliff. I know we’re supposed to think she’s so funny and that Laura Dern’s delivery of all these insane lines is spectacular, but mostly I just feel sorry for Renata’s poor daughter, having to deal with the end of the world, her dad going to prison and her mom being a f–king self-absorbed whackjob.
Madeline’s tearful speech about climate change. It was Peak Cringe but Reese was like “g-ddamn it, I AM GOING TO WIN THE EMMY THIS TIME.”
Jane is mostly fine. Jane has started dating a guy who seems like he’s on the spectrum, and he’s nice and respectful of her boundaries. He tries to kiss her but she’s like “I need to idle in neutral” and he’s like “okay!”
Jane meets Mary Louise. The big thing was that Mary Louise (Perry’s mother) is basically stalking Jane and Ziggy. Mary Louise is completely and totally inappropriate here, asking Jane to take a paternity test for Ziggy and asking for details about Jane’s rape. Mary Louise is an absolutely awful person, and don’t give me this sh-t about how “she just loves her son.” No. She’s utterly inappropriate throughout.
Celeste is in bad shape. At first I thought the therapist was trying to move too fast by suggesting that Celeste needs to move past Perry, but now I see what the therapist was doing. Celeste is going to rewrite her marriage until Perry becomes a saint. Mary Louise is right there with her, hovering and making Celeste feel like a bad mother who was never good enough for Perry. Oh, and Mary Louise snooping through Celeste’s drawers… how inappropriate. These people are awful. Mary Louise and Celeste are in their own cycle of abuse too, have you noticed that?
Me too, Amabella. Me. too. #biglittlelies pic.twitter.com/PZG9uqOQE3
— cole (@colesevn) June 24, 2019
Celeste: “like when after he kicked me”
Mary Louise: #BigLittleLies pic.twitter.com/lxOcEeINte
— wannabe renata klein (@juuliamorgan_) June 24, 2019
This is exactly why the show didn’t need a second season. It was supposed to be a one time limited series. Ditto, with Sharp Objects, which I hear is also getting a second season.
nooooo, Sharp Objects DEFINITELY does not need a second season.
Eh, a second season may not have been necessary but I’ve been enjoying it. Everyone (and I mean *everyone*) is so great in their roles, which is really what makes it worth the watch. Now a second season of Sharp Objects? Not so sure about that one, despite all of the fantastic performances.
I was really disappointed in last night’s episode. It felt like a bunch of deleted scenes just randomly thrown together. It’s a shame, because they have stuff to work with, but nothing last night moved the story forward.
Laura Dern is still the MVP for me though.
I am sucked into watching it but, I also know by the end of the season, I will hate every single character with the exception of maybe Jane, Ed and Bonnie.
it does make sense to request a blood test for Ziggy, especially from the perspective of Perry’s mom. but the way she went about requesting it was so disgusting and atrocious that I don’t understand how Jane ever had a second meeting with her. The woman is trash.
I’m genuinely sick of Renata’s storyline. She was a character that worked in very small doses last season and I am not all that interested in her having the main storyline this season. she’s terrible. and I think she’s the only character that is a bad mother.
ITA with you that Mary-Louise is trash!!! Why do you think it makes sense to get a blood test? Jane’s not trying to prove paternity and she doesn’t want support (although celeste is apparently providing it, as mentioned in the first ep, I think). Mary-Louise just wants to know, and that is not reason enough. And because she is hoping that Jane is lying about Perry being the father. I can’t believe the restraint it took Jane to not scream “FFFFFFFF YOU!” in Mary-Louise’s face. I never would have sat down with Mary-Louise like Jane did, and I would have called the cops when she showed up at my house. Grandparents don’t have rights like that, (unless the law has changed and I don’t know).
ITA with you on Renata! I liked her freaking out at her (creepy) husband last week, but she ruined it all with how rude she was to that doctor this week. And Amabella’s teacher! I agree that she is not teaching her daughter the way to be a good person
Grandparents absolutely do have rights like this – and you hear about it frequently when one parent has passed away. The grandparents still want to be in the child’s life.
I don’t think so in the case with Ziggy, she has no previous relationship with him.
ETA: I do see that many states now have laws for grandparent visitation, and that has changed since I was in law school. I still feel like this is an unusual situation, and I would hope that it wouldn’t be applied without consideration of the facts. I really hope we don’t start hearing about the parents of rapists trying to see the children conceived by their rapist sons.
If Perry turned out the abuser he was he might have been abused too.
And Maryl Streep as Mary Louise is scaring the hell out of me.
Celeste is an abuse victim, she has stopped a cycle but she is recreating a new one. God help her.
I really liked how accurate the Mary Louise character is – she is so manipulative and emotionally abusive. This is exactly how the mother of the abuser can be. She is outwardly being nice and maternal but actually gaslighting and undermining to Celeste
This show is a vanity project for these actresses, all overacting.
Spoiled non-interesting characters. Implausible plot. Should have been one season only.
Mary Louise. Jane. Bonnie. What year is this supposed to be taking place? 1884?
Does anyone know who the actress who plays Amabella’s therapist is? She looks/sounds SO familiar to me. Google and IMDB have been no help so far and it’s driving me crackers!
She was the cult leader in Dietland too.
Robin Weigert, she was amazing as Calamity Jane in Deadwood and in the first season in Jessica Jones.