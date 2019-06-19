Taylor Swift: Katy & I grew ‘past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other’

Well, if there’s one thing for which Taylor Swift consistently excels, it’s making sure she dominates the headlines over dumb sh-t. We could be talking about the very strange messaging of “You Need to Calm Down” or any of the thinkpieces I referenced yesterday, but instead we’re talking about Katy Perry and the squashed beef. We’re talking about it because Taylor is talking about it, and because that’s the conversation she’s comfortable with. You know why she’s comfortable? Because she thinks she “won” the beef. She thinks Katy was weak for apologizing to her (over nothing) and for wanting to be all about peace-love-and-happiness. Taylor made Katy wait until Taylor could find a way to profit from it, so here we are. The beef is squashed in a puddle of rainbow flags, false eyelash strips and drag queens.
As we heard yesterday, Taylor explained the End of the Beef to the radio show Capital Breakfast this week. She basically said that Katy made the first move by sending her an olive branch and how they hugged at a party and blah blah blah. But there were these other quotes too:
“We have been on really good terms for a while. But the first time we saw each other was at this party, and it was just very clear to both of us that everything was different. That we had grown up. That we had grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other. It just was really, really clear that we remembered how much we had in common. Both of us have been in a really good place for a while, but I don’t know if either of us knew if we were gonna talk about it publicly.”
“…It was just very clear to both of us that everything was different. That we had grown up…” I get that. But it literally took five years and Katy sending her an actual OLIVE BRANCH for Taylor to “forgive” Katy for the crime of… being friends with some backup dancers. Katy had already grown past it in real time. Taylor, the champion petty AF grudge-holder, was the one who needed to grow up. Also, this: “That we had grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other.” OMFG. NO ONE DID THIS TO YOU. TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITY YOU SNAKE. Taylor is 29 years old and still convinced that nothing is EVER her fault or her responsibility. My God.
"I would love for us to be a symbol of redemption and forgiveness" 💕@TaylorSwift13 tells @GregJames about @KatyPerry's surprise appearance in her new video 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZzXCJSD8bj
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 17, 2019
This meal is BEEF-free #MeatFreeMonday 🍔♥️🍟 #YNTCDmusicvideohttps://t.co/m2kA0mZgQe pic.twitter.com/yKYmnTxBy5
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 17, 2019
Some of us had champagne on set and it shows 🥂 pic.twitter.com/Kxq7AcY8TL
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2019
Taylor you pitted yourself against Katy when you wrote a whole song about her. Geez
this woman will never take responsibility.
In so many ways she remains such a child. Didn’t George Cloooney say that you remain the age which you got famous? Taylor still seems so childish to me. No one pitted them against each other, yes the media capitalized on the beef but it was a situation Taylor created. Yeesh.
I love that she evoked the whole snake thing -AGAIN – in a song about how people should ‘calm down’ and get over it. There is literally s lyric ‘snakes and stones won’t break my bones’, or whatever.
Clearly the irony is lost on her. Especially given that SHE seems to be the one who won’t let it go, at this point. Kim literally went in the record to say she’s over it, and hasn’t talked about it since, whereas here is Taylor referencing that ridiculous saga in lyric and imagery.
She’s quite a pro at playing victim and abdicating responsibility for her actions huh.
yet again she changes the narrative and nobody goes “that’s not what happened. nobody pitted you against each other. you started an issue because you were mad and then you talked about in Rolling Stone and had a whole song about it.”
ugh. 🙄🙄🙄🙄
Taylor is proof that you’re stunted at the age you became famous. She’s forever a teenager.
This.
She is positively exhausting. She is forever going to be emotionally stunted with this childish mindset.
Just when I was starting to come around to Taylor, she does this kind of thing – Be better Taylor, be better.
Seriously? The media didn’t force her to create an entire song and video bashing Perry. The media didn’t force her to drop constant hints about the subject matter, which was hardly a new habit for her. They didn’t force her to continue to bash Perry well after their initial clash. This woman will never take responsibility for her actions. She’s a perpetual victim of everyone and everything around her.
This.
While the media certainly added to it, all of it started with her, and she fed into it for yours. So spare us your sob story, Taylor.
It annoys me to no end when anybody tries to rewrite history because these stories and their comments are well documented. (Looking at you, Trump.) Best case scenario: the reporting was wrong and she really was over it a long time ago, THEN decided to lean into the false narrative in order to make money and generate buzz for herself. That is still a terrible look.
Just exhausting regardless.
God she’s tiring.
She really needs to grow up. People put up with her middle school nonsense because for various reasons they still think of her as a girl and not a 29yr old woman, but best case she’s only got a few years grace left there. Eventually she’s going to reach a tipping point where even her fans can’t abide her acting like a particularly immature 13yr old. It doesn’t help that she actually seems to have been regressing the last few years.
Forcing Katy Perry to dress up like a giant hamburger is the very definition of shady.
So full of herself
She literally started it and now she’s trying to claim victimhood. Why do people keep letting her get away with shifting the narrative in her favor? She’s 30 years old, when is she going to start taking responsibility for anything?
Darth Becky strikes again.
I’m not certain how we are supposed to believe her advocacy is methodical and meaningful if she still after all this time cannot own her own role and understand her nature vs the environment around her.
That’s not to say I don’t believe Taylor has good intentions with regards to civil rights, pride, and feminism. But that these comments show clearly that she doesn’t understand these movements, doesn’t understand true marginalization, or how the patriarchy operates.
How can you be a true ally and advocate and work meaningfully against various systems without a true understanding of how they work and what part you play in them?