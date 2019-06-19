Dame Professor Angelina Jolie got another job: Time Magazine contributing editor

Just FYI, I don’t want to spend the day talking about “concentration camps” and whether Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez was correct to refer to the holding pins/crowded makeshift jails at the American border as concentration camps. She was right. Liz Cheney was wrong. History repeats itself. There are refugee crises around the world, and what the Republicans call the “border crisis” is really only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to dislocated people trying to find somewhere safe to live. Angelina Jolie has been working on refugee issues since 2001. She’s a special envoy for the UNHCR. She will teach at the London School of Economics. She founded the Global Summit To End Sexual Violence In Conflict. And on and on. So this does not come as a surprise:

Edward Felsenthal, Editor in Chief and CEO of TIME, announced today that Angelina Jolie will join TIME as a Contributing Editor. Writing on a variety of topics, focusing primarily on displacement, conflict and human rights, Jolie’s pieces will appear monthly across TIME’s global platforms. Jolie’s writing for TIME will draw on her eighteen years working with the UN Refugee Agency. She is the Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and has carried out over 60 field missions to refugees, including most recently in Colombia, Peru and Bangladesh. Her first piece is published Wednesday to coincide with World Refugee Day, and will appear in the July 1, 2019 issue of the magazine, on newsstands Friday. It follows her previous essay for TIME, on the role of women in the peace negotiations in Afghanistan.

[From Time]

Time has already published Angelina’s first contributing-editor piece online – you can read it here. Tomorrow is World Refugee Day (June 20th) and the piece is about the modern history of refugees, from World War II to today, and how refugee crises have been politicized. It’s an interesting and depressing read.

As for Angelina working for Time Magazine now… it’s a natural fit. I know there are people who don’t believe that she writes her own op-eds and speeches, and I believe she probably has help from experts, especially when it comes to fact-checking and historical accuracy, but Angelina has always been a writer – she published her journal back in the day (a journal about her travels to refugee camps) and she’s contributed op-eds to the New York Times, the Washington Post and other serious outlets. I think this is smart.