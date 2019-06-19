Dame Professor Angelina Jolie got another job: Time Magazine contributing editor

Angelina Jolie exits the 'Fighting Stigma Through Film Festival' in London

Just FYI, I don’t want to spend the day talking about “concentration camps” and whether Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez was correct to refer to the holding pins/crowded makeshift jails at the American border as concentration camps. She was right. Liz Cheney was wrong. History repeats itself. There are refugee crises around the world, and what the Republicans call the “border crisis” is really only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to dislocated people trying to find somewhere safe to live. Angelina Jolie has been working on refugee issues since 2001. She’s a special envoy for the UNHCR. She will teach at the London School of Economics. She founded the Global Summit To End Sexual Violence In Conflict. And on and on. So this does not come as a surprise:

Edward Felsenthal, Editor in Chief and CEO of TIME, announced today that Angelina Jolie will join TIME as a Contributing Editor. Writing on a variety of topics, focusing primarily on displacement, conflict and human rights, Jolie’s pieces will appear monthly across TIME’s global platforms.

Jolie’s writing for TIME will draw on her eighteen years working with the UN Refugee Agency. She is the Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and has carried out over 60 field missions to refugees, including most recently in Colombia, Peru and Bangladesh.

Her first piece is published Wednesday to coincide with World Refugee Day, and will appear in the July 1, 2019 issue of the magazine, on newsstands Friday. It follows her previous essay for TIME, on the role of women in the peace negotiations in Afghanistan.

[From Time]

Time has already published Angelina’s first contributing-editor piece online – you can read it here. Tomorrow is World Refugee Day (June 20th) and the piece is about the modern history of refugees, from World War II to today, and how refugee crises have been politicized. It’s an interesting and depressing read.

As for Angelina working for Time Magazine now… it’s a natural fit. I know there are people who don’t believe that she writes her own op-eds and speeches, and I believe she probably has help from experts, especially when it comes to fact-checking and historical accuracy, but Angelina has always been a writer – she published her journal back in the day (a journal about her travels to refugee camps) and she’s contributed op-eds to the New York Times, the Washington Post and other serious outlets. I think this is smart.

Angelina Jolie at UN for a Speech on Sexual Violence in Conflict

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.

18 Responses to “Dame Professor Angelina Jolie got another job: Time Magazine contributing editor”

  1. Pringer says:
    June 19, 2019 at 9:26 am

    Keep up the good job Angie! Super proud of the woman you are

    Reply
  2. Ib says:
    June 19, 2019 at 9:30 am

    Hollywood has treated her like crap since the divorce (and during brad putts divorce) but honestly she is too good Hollywood. She is worth >100 crappy A-D list celebrities combined. This is real work that matters. It says a lot that Brad Pitt hasn’t done shit for these causes (that they championed together while married) since the divorce.

    Reply
    • Sierra says:
      June 19, 2019 at 10:45 am

      I don’t think Hollywood has treated her bad, the media yes but not Hollywood.

      She has 3 movies coming out this year and potential two next year.

      Since the divorce, I feel Angelina is on fire and is soaring.

      Reply
  3. anp says:
    June 19, 2019 at 9:37 am

    Congratulation’s Angelina!

    Reply
  4. Snazzy says:
    June 19, 2019 at 9:45 am

    Cue up another story from Brad about how happy he is with his kids and makes pottery in his spare time 😂

    Reply
  5. Tiffany says:
    June 19, 2019 at 9:52 am

    I always read AJ’s op-ed’s. So I will be reading these as well.

    Reply
  6. Zut alors says:
    June 19, 2019 at 9:55 am

    That’s my girl….always moving forward. I would love to have a peek at her Rolodex.

    Reply
  7. Abby says:
    June 19, 2019 at 9:56 am

    Good for her. What a great gig!

    Reply
  8. enike says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:12 am

    great job
    PS. calling her a professor sounds like a big shade (and I am really amused by it), just sayin :)

    Reply
  9. Gia says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:24 am

    you know, professors do read a lot of stuff and participate in academic discussions and write a lot of academic stuff and they still go through the moves of writing a BA thesis and a MA thesis and still often a Phd thesis (promotion). some do even do the old fashioned habillitation (PD title). Their publications must endure public scrutiny and criticism by their colleagues.
    Their teaching is scrutinized and rated by colleagues and students and others alike whereas Jolie’s latest effort at teaching was rated … ???
    And they only become “professor” if they get a professor’s chair/employment at some university due to their academic merits.

    I kind of don’t really see that Jolie is putting in this kind of effort. So please call her a Prof. h.c. aka honoris causa because that is what she does at best.

    I mean you wouldn’t call somebody a writer who publishes one page a year, right? so don’t call somebody a professor who doesn’t do the work.

    Reply
    • Bunchita says:
      June 19, 2019 at 10:34 am

      Thank you for saying this.

      I admire Angelina, but what is it with society that we look up to celebrities, actors with barely any education, to talk about issues like these? “displacement, conflict and human rights”, I’d rather read what a real expert has got to say… and I’d rather see Angelina in a film.

      Reply
  10. minx says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:34 am

    This is one productive woman.

    Reply
  11. Sierra says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:48 am

    This is why I admire this woman..

    Reply

