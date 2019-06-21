The Sussexes’ new charity will have ‘an international arm,’ with close US links

The Royal Foundation is being broken up. It will still exist as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s signature charity, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be starting their own foundation by the end of the year. I have a feeling that the language of the split announcement was worked on by both communications teams quite rigorously. The formal reason for the split is still “William will be king and Harry won’t!” But of course, people want more information. Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair had… slightly more info, but no real dirt. In fact, I think it’s interesting that even the most sycophantic Cambridge-sympathizing reporters haven’t really found a way to spin this as Harry and Meghan’s fault. It must have finally been clear that William orchestrated this breakup. Some highlights from this VF piece:
The foundation split: The split is described by sources close to the royals as a “natural and organic progression” now that Prince Harry is married and has his own family. and given that the Sussexes and the Cambridges have “very different ambitions.” “They are both excited about the future,’ says an aide about the decision, which is said to be harmonious, with all of the “Fab Four” fully behind the move.
How the Foundation changed: “When the foundation was formed it was for two boys in their early 20s. Their lives have changed considerably. Everything has been brought into a clearer focus now and there’s a new direction,” an aide told Vanity Fair. “This is a natural development. It’s a starting gun for some ambitious projects for the future and I think everyone is really excited. There is plenty of work to go around and the two foundations will work closely together.”
Different trajectories: Palace aides are keen to stress that the creation of a new charity forum for the Sussexes is not because of any royal rift or distance between the couples, but in order for William and Kate and Harry and Meghan to pursue different trajectories. While William is being prepared for his future as King with Kate as his Queen consort, Harry and Meghan plan to be international royals pursuing philanthropic causes close to their hearts.
Both of the couples’ foundations will have an American arm: It is likely that the Sussexes new charity forum will have an international arm, and Meghan is keen to have close links with the U.S. “American Friends” will remain the American version of the Royal Foundation, while the Sussexes will be looking to create a new US arm for their work. “They will likely have some sort of presence in the U.S. In all the work they’ve done to date, they’ve had a global outlook,” adds a source.
What the Sussexes will be working on: The Sussexes will put the spotlight on the issues that matter to them. As well as conservation issues, Harry will continue to focus on veterans through his involvement with the Invictus Games, his pledge to help clear the world of landmines, his very personal AIDS mission and his charity Sentebale. Meanwhile sustainable tourism is another area he is looking at. Meghan, who has four royal patronages, is keen to focus on vulnerable women around the world and continue her work with the Grenfell community. Both want to work in Africa and will be traveling to southern Africa this fall.
“Palace aides are keen to stress that the creation of a new charity forum for the Sussexes is not because of any royal rift or distance between the couples…” LOL. That means that there hasn’t been any NEW rift, because the rift has been there for a while between Harry and William. I feel like we keep hearing about how William is super-supportive of all of these breakups, like how William “supported” giving the Sussexes their own household, etc. I feel like that’s William’s keen spin on what has been obvious to Charles and the Queen for a year and a half: the Sussexes are the real stars, and William has to put on a show of “supporting” them publicly so he gets credited with their successes. Then in private, he plots to find a way to exile them to Africa. Anyway! Yeah, whatever. The split was always going to happen and it should be fine, but I’m sure the weekend papers will find a way to slam Meg and Harry. Especially for the “American arm” thing.
Katie N? Yeah I’ll wait for official details
this woman cannot catch a break, it’s gross.
The obsession is real when it comes to her.
I agree with the thought that this is a natural progression. Yes that we can see. But I smiled when reading: both couples will be taking on more ambitious projects. Ambitious, in regards to work, is not really a word I associate with Wills and Kate. Megs and Harry, yes.
Yep. I posted yesterday, too, that it will be interesting to see which foundation accomplishes the most going forward. I’ve placed my bets.
This makes absolute sense. I believe that wealthy US individuals and organisations are lining up to donate to Sussex charities, in exchange for a luncheon or dinner party thrown in the US. The National Theatre has an American link that needs to be tapped. Go Sussexes!
I still think none of them should have foundations. Cambs and Sussexs. People donate to royal fund, then their money goes to the staff of the foundation or sits there (look at their books they leave some funds untouched), then if/when it goes to a charity it has the same problem of going to pay for their staff before the actual cause. They should continue to get people to donate directly to actual causes to minimize overhead.
I mean, I wish I could find a job that I could completely make up, only do what I want to do when I want to do it and still be paid lavishly from public funds in the form of expensive home renovations (on a “gifted” home), unlimited clothing budget, and luxury vacations, but, weirdly, nothing like that is listed on Indeed.
That’s a really interesting point. Do these foundations not do their own programming? I assumed so but now realize that may be wrong.
Celebitches who know: Other than raising orgs’ visibility (and hopefully bottom lines), which the royals should be doing anyway, how do either of these foundations benefit these programs? It’s clear how they benefit the royals…
QUEEN CONSORT!!!! I win the scavenger hunt!
Seriously though, like we have said on here numerous times, and Kaiser says – of course this was going to happen. and I even think the timing makes sense since they split up their households. But I find the spin around it really interesting.
As an American, I don’t think we need any interest from the royals when it comes to the charity and nonprofit sector, let alone two royal foundations.
Are they going to be political and support the ACLU, SPLC, PP, Everytown, etc.? The causes we need focus on at a high level are the human rights violations by this administration, rampant gun violence, the opioid epidemic, the war on women’s and reproductive rights, the insidious stripping of LGBTQ+ rights, and the systematic oppression of black and brown people. What are any of the royals going to do to help us with those?
The royals “shine a light”: that’s it. This month the Sussexs Instagram only follows LGBTQ+ people, charities, for-profit organizations in honor of Pride Month. Sadly, that’s about all they can do. They’re not in the trenches, they point at things, wave, and cut ribbons and unveil plaques. If Sussex shed their title they could get political and get down and dirty for their causes but I don’t think they will go that route.
+1
“Both want to work in Africa and will be traveling to southern Africa this fall.”
There is currently a nationwide discussion taking place in Britain about whether the country should be sending privileged white people to Africa to highlight the continents problems. This came to a head during Comic Relief when a black MP complained about the show parachuting white celebrities to Africa surrounded by poor black people and what sort of message this is sending. It was even being discussed in parliament just this week. Given the history of the British Royal family and colonialism, I am surprised why they think this is such a good idea.
I agree that their charity should focus on issues in the UK and the Commonwealth nations. There are plenty of wealthy people and charities in America and every vulgar megarich American social climber will be glomming onto them. Think of a bunch of American Jessica Mulroney types. Shudder.
And I wince every time “Africa” is mentioned in these articles as if the entire continent is just one entity.
The split was necessary and needed. I’m sorry but I’m frankly tired of the excuses people give the Cambridge’s because they lack passion and drive and both are quite frankly boring and bland. The only thing I keep hearing is that they’ll be king and Queen as if that’s supposed to carry them for the next 10 years. That excuse won’t get them that far especially when you look at Charles and his endeavors. The media knows Harry and Meghan branching out and expanding is scary to them because they have no information and no access. The fear mongering and double standards toward and about Harry and Meghan is downright eye roll worthy. Meghan has people scared because she’s not an ornamental arm piece and isn’t kissing the media’s behind to get them to love her.