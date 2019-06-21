The Sussexes’ new charity will have ‘an international arm,’ with close US links

The Royal Foundation is being broken up. It will still exist as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s signature charity, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be starting their own foundation by the end of the year. I have a feeling that the language of the split announcement was worked on by both communications teams quite rigorously. The formal reason for the split is still “William will be king and Harry won’t!” But of course, people want more information. Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair had… slightly more info, but no real dirt. In fact, I think it’s interesting that even the most sycophantic Cambridge-sympathizing reporters haven’t really found a way to spin this as Harry and Meghan’s fault. It must have finally been clear that William orchestrated this breakup. Some highlights from this VF piece:

The foundation split: The split is described by sources close to the royals as a “natural and organic progression” now that Prince Harry is married and has his own family. and given that the Sussexes and the Cambridges have “very different ambitions.” “They are both excited about the future,’ says an aide about the decision, which is said to be harmonious, with all of the “Fab Four” fully behind the move. How the Foundation changed: “When the foundation was formed it was for two boys in their early 20s. Their lives have changed considerably. Everything has been brought into a clearer focus now and there’s a new direction,” an aide told Vanity Fair. “This is a natural development. It’s a starting gun for some ambitious projects for the future and I think everyone is really excited. There is plenty of work to go around and the two foundations will work closely together.” Different trajectories: Palace aides are keen to stress that the creation of a new charity forum for the Sussexes is not because of any royal rift or distance between the couples, but in order for William and Kate and Harry and Meghan to pursue different trajectories. While William is being prepared for his future as King with Kate as his Queen consort, Harry and Meghan plan to be international royals pursuing philanthropic causes close to their hearts. Both of the couples’ foundations will have an American arm: It is likely that the Sussexes new charity forum will have an international arm, and Meghan is keen to have close links with the U.S. “American Friends” will remain the American version of the Royal Foundation, while the Sussexes will be looking to create a new US arm for their work. “They will likely have some sort of presence in the U.S. In all the work they’ve done to date, they’ve had a global outlook,” adds a source. What the Sussexes will be working on: The Sussexes will put the spotlight on the issues that matter to them. As well as conservation issues, Harry will continue to focus on veterans through his involvement with the Invictus Games, his pledge to help clear the world of landmines, his very personal AIDS mission and his charity Sentebale. Meanwhile sustainable tourism is another area he is looking at. Meghan, who has four royal patronages, is keen to focus on vulnerable women around the world and continue her work with the Grenfell community. Both want to work in Africa and will be traveling to southern Africa this fall.

[From Vanity Fair]

“Palace aides are keen to stress that the creation of a new charity forum for the Sussexes is not because of any royal rift or distance between the couples…” LOL. That means that there hasn’t been any NEW rift, because the rift has been there for a while between Harry and William. I feel like we keep hearing about how William is super-supportive of all of these breakups, like how William “supported” giving the Sussexes their own household, etc. I feel like that’s William’s keen spin on what has been obvious to Charles and the Queen for a year and a half: the Sussexes are the real stars, and William has to put on a show of “supporting” them publicly so he gets credited with their successes. Then in private, he plots to find a way to exile them to Africa. Anyway! Yeah, whatever. The split was always going to happen and it should be fine, but I’m sure the weekend papers will find a way to slam Meg and Harry. Especially for the “American arm” thing.