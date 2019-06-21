Duchess Kate made Prince William a scrapbook for his 37th birthday?

Today is Prince William’s 37th birthday. With the exception of the Queen, the royals tend to avoid giant birthday celebrations for birthdays which aren’t some huge rite of passage. Like, Prince Charles had several big blowouts for his 70th, and there are big parties when a royal turns 18 and 21, but in general, things are pretty subdued. Most of the time, we don’t even know how William, Kate, Harry or Meghan even spend their birthdays or what they receive as gifts. But The Sun thinks they know what Kate is giving William for his birthday: a fancy handmade scrapbook, to remind him of “what’s important.” Uh-huh.

Prince William turns 37 today and Kate Middleton has prepared a very special homemade present to give him as a surprise. According to a palace insider, the Duchess of Cambridge, also 37, with the help of George, Charlotte and Louis, has made a scrapbook filled with family photos and homemade pictures. A source told Fabulous Digital: “Kate and the children have been compiling a large album of the children’s paintings, drawings and collages and prints. They reflect what they have been doing over the past year. You can look at any event they were involved with as a family and there will probably be a picture, drawing, print or photo”. Kate is said to have stored the thoughtful family-orientated present at Pippa’s home, so Prince William wouldn’t catch wind of the secret plans. The sweet album also includes photos of the children and is themed on “Den They Were Three” a play on words which alludes to the arrival of Prince Louis last year and Kate’s family-friendly Back to Nature garden that she created at the Chelsea Flower Show in in May. The source added: “It’s taken a great deal of time and effort to make, and as a present, it means something. You could say it’s a reminder to William about what is really important. It’s been put together with a great deal of care”. The couple have had a testing year, following claims of a fall out between a “momentous” fall out between Kate and Rose Hanbury, an aristocratic friend of William’s from Norfolk.

[From The Sun]

Even though it’s The Sun and it’s probably crap, it sounds truthy, doesn’t it? What do we know about Kate? She’s crafty, and she fancies herself a photographer. It makes sense that she would have taken a million photos of the kids and that she’s a scrapbooker. It actually sounds like a really lovely, thoughtful birthday gift. Would William appreciate it though? And yeah, the Rose Hanbury reference at the end… for all the effort being put into getting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to break up (and that’s clearly the goal for many tabloids), it does feel like the Cambridges’ marriage is more *fragile* than one would have expected.

Here’s the birthday photo Kensington Palace posted on social media. (Yikes.)

🎈 Thank you everyone for your lovely wishes on The Duke of Cambridge's birthday! pic.twitter.com/LaOhiFrpqO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2019