Duchess Kate made Prince William a scrapbook for his 37th birthday?

Today is Prince William’s 37th birthday. With the exception of the Queen, the royals tend to avoid giant birthday celebrations for birthdays which aren’t some huge rite of passage. Like, Prince Charles had several big blowouts for his 70th, and there are big parties when a royal turns 18 and 21, but in general, things are pretty subdued. Most of the time, we don’t even know how William, Kate, Harry or Meghan even spend their birthdays or what they receive as gifts. But The Sun thinks they know what Kate is giving William for his birthday: a fancy handmade scrapbook, to remind him of “what’s important.” Uh-huh.
Prince William turns 37 today and Kate Middleton has prepared a very special homemade present to give him as a surprise. According to a palace insider, the Duchess of Cambridge, also 37, with the help of George, Charlotte and Louis, has made a scrapbook filled with family photos and homemade pictures.
A source told Fabulous Digital: “Kate and the children have been compiling a large album of the children’s paintings, drawings and collages and prints. They reflect what they have been doing over the past year. You can look at any event they were involved with as a family and there will probably be a picture, drawing, print or photo”.
Kate is said to have stored the thoughtful family-orientated present at Pippa’s home, so Prince William wouldn’t catch wind of the secret plans. The sweet album also includes photos of the children and is themed on “Den They Were Three” a play on words which alludes to the arrival of Prince Louis last year and Kate’s family-friendly Back to Nature garden that she created at the Chelsea Flower Show in in May.
The source added: “It’s taken a great deal of time and effort to make, and as a present, it means something. You could say it’s a reminder to William about what is really important. It’s been put together with a great deal of care”.
The couple have had a testing year, following claims of a fall out between a “momentous” fall out between Kate and Rose Hanbury, an aristocratic friend of William’s from Norfolk.
Even though it’s The Sun and it’s probably crap, it sounds truthy, doesn’t it? What do we know about Kate? She’s crafty, and she fancies herself a photographer. It makes sense that she would have taken a million photos of the kids and that she’s a scrapbooker. It actually sounds like a really lovely, thoughtful birthday gift. Would William appreciate it though? And yeah, the Rose Hanbury reference at the end… for all the effort being put into getting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to break up (and that’s clearly the goal for many tabloids), it does feel like the Cambridges’ marriage is more *fragile* than one would have expected.
Here’s the birthday photo Kensington Palace posted on social media. (Yikes.)
🎈 Thank you everyone for your lovely wishes on The Duke of Cambridge's birthday! pic.twitter.com/LaOhiFrpqO
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2019
Photos courtesy of WENN.
William doesn’t strike me as the kind of person who is sentimental enough to appreciate a scrapbook. This seems like a made up story. Probably motivated by royal reporters wanting to keep the Rose story alive.
I think the story is true and leaked by their own people to keep the Cambridges in the news.
I can’t tell if you’re joking PrincessK, but I really hope you are. The Cambridge’s, like them or not, do not need to release fake stories to be kept in the public eye. This story is from The Sun, of course it’s made up.
I don’t think the Cambridges want to be in any story that mentions or even implies that Will cheated and/or there are issues in their marriage
Can’t stand any of these people BUT I think that’s a really nice, thoughtful gift – esp for someone that has all the money in the world and could actually buy anything he wants. Thanks to my tax contributions (but that’s a grumble for another day…)
So nice they used one of Jecca’s photos of William 😉
They really did?? LOL
It’s a really nice idea if true. Although I would think they have enough space that they wouldn’t have to hide the book at Pippa’s lol
That stuck out to me too. What a random mention lol. It made me wonder if Pippa was “source” and that was her way of getting her name in the story. I could see the Middletons sending Pippa to a reporter to share this kind of tidbit, since its designed to make the Cambridges look wholesome and normal.
They live in a 20-ROOM apartment but she has to hide it at Pippa’s. Lol. Give me a break.
It was a nice birthday story until Rose was mentioned. I think the tabloids want to get even with Will for sicing lawyers on them. And I think there maybe a germ of truth to the story of marriage crisis.
I think this seems like a nice, thoughtful gift, especially if the kids were involved. I did roll my eyes at the mention of her garden though. WE GET IT. But in general, I am sure it is hard to always come up with something thoughtful (I am not good at that all the time, sometimes I nail it but sometimes I just default to something gadget-y for my H), so this seems like a nice gift.
The Rose mention doesn’t surprise me; the papers seem to be going out of their way to bring her up constantly now.
The line about “reminding William what’s important” is weird though. Its like in a movie when the wife finds out the husband is cheating so she stages a public appearance with the kids where there are all sorts of subtle digs about what a family man he is or something. (I swear I have seen that in a movie lol.) If their marriage is stronger than ever, why does William need to be reminded?
This reminded me of the story describing Katie Holmes’ special scrapbook room at her home with Tom Cruise. I would think of her surrounded by spools of ribbon to keep the bad thoughts away. Non sequitur gossip nostalgia.
First off, if she did make him a scrap book my hats off to her. I passed by the scapbook section at Michaels and became over whelmed thinking of doing it. So many choices and so much paper. I went to chocolates and the molds (I am a foodie
And I’d have to agree with Melly, I don’t think he is sentimental enough to be moved by the book. Unless the cover shows him wearing the coronation crown and everyone else pictured below exalting him 🤣. Now THAT may move him to tears. Tears of joy or fear I have no clue.
Happy birthday Wills.
I think he’s probably a mixed bag with sentimental stuff. I think he does look a lot happier when he’s with his kids so I think they’re quite a soft spot for him (which obviously they should be). And I wouldn’t be surprised if it did tug at his heart at least a LITTLE bit to have a book that the kids were involved in making. I don’t think he’s incredibly sentimental, but even the burliest of men tend to have SOMETHING that gets them. My grandfather was airforce, and a really emotionally locked down kind of guy who had kind of a rough upbringing and then lost a lot of friends during WWII. But if it came to an animal (the man even smuggled a snapping turtle into their bathtub once) or the grandkids he was all over it. You’d never know how sentimental he could get if you didn’t experience it.
I do love the idea of your William themed scrapbook though hahaha. I’m just imagining them photoshopping crowns onto him. Or like… adding little kid stickers of crowns haha.
I made my SO a scrapbook last year and while they appreciated it I was mildly disappointed that they weren’t as in awe of it as I was. That having been said, this definitely sounds like a Kate thing to do.
The photo of Normal Bill released by KP looks like it was taken somewhere in Africa. Is that the Cambridges’ way of muscleing in on Harry’s associations with Africa via Sentebale (“Hey look! He’s involved with Africa too!”), or just a half-assed way of promoting Bill as a casual, normal kind of guy by showing him in shirtsleeves and away from the palace formality?
To be fair both brothers have been involved with ‘Africa’ – both as their hunting playground and a place to play white saviour. They both had serious relationships with African women (Chelsea and Jecca(?)).
It’s hardly like Harry has dibs on the entire continent.
I wish both princes & the rest of the royals for that matter would stay far away from Africa. They have done enough damage & the last thing we need are more white saviors.
That PHOTO. My god! Low key trolling from KP Instagram…
I gave my mom a photo album for mother’s day and she kept coming back to it throughout most of the day. Not many people print photos anymore, everything is on our phones.
I believe this story, because it’s too on brand for her. But my question is, why is anyone from your hemisphere giving deets to publications that have slandered your family?
I made leather bound photo albums for each of my adult kids a few years ago, I think they would rather have had cash, lol!
If it’s true then is actually a cute idea
Now they are always leaking infos to the press LOL
Did Kate together with the kids make a scrapbook for William ? Good for them. Did the story have to be leaked to the media? If they thought so then I would say they are playing with a nest of vipers. The impression given is Kate working super hard to get her husband to a right mindset after he has gone astray. Then we are reminded of the Rose affair once again. Imagine William reading this article and then getting to know that any of the Middletons leaked this. If anything is set to get somebody mad, then it is this.
If none of the Cambridges or the extended family leaked this, then the tabloids are evil personified because they are infact needling and tauting the Cambridges.
As a child who lost a parent young, I suspect this birthday is particularly hard on William as he is now older than Diana ever got to be, so something personal like a scrapbook would be a nice gift.
I thought the same thing (about his birthday.) It has to be a weird feeling to outlive your parent. My sister died at 37, and I turned 37 this year, and I know when I turn 38 I’m going to have “feelings” about it – that I’m the older one now. I hope overall he has a nice birthday.
“Each page is a reminder of everything you stand to lose if you ever let your royal weenie
wander again. Happy birthday, Darling!’