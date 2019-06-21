“Rihanna & Seth Meyers’ day-drinking video is incredibly funny” links
  • June 21, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I could watch Rihanna & Seth Meyers get drunk for hours. I laughed so hard at his pickup lines, especially the Battleship one. [Just Jared]
Justin Bieber really is going to fight Tom Cruise, or something. [Dlisted]
I also appreciate Lil Nas X for how he’s shaking things up. [LaineyGossip]
Some of the magnificent hats of this year’s Royal Ascot. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kevin Feige says words about Avengers: Endgame’s “gay moment.” [Pajiba]
Bones are not racist, people are racist. [Jezebel]
Donald Trump is going to kill us all. [Towleroad]
Most dogs will pee all over a onesie, so don’t do it. [OMG Blog]
Ed Sheeran looked the exact same when he was a kid. [Seriously OMG]

Rihanna looks sexy in silk for a sushi dinner at Kappo Masa

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to ““Rihanna & Seth Meyers’ day-drinking video is incredibly funny” links”

  1. HelloSunshine says:
    June 21, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    I’m getting close to 30 years old and I’m only a tiny bit ashamed of how much I like Lil Nas X 😂😂

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment