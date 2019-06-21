“Rihanna & Seth Meyers’ day-drinking video is incredibly funny” links

I could watch Rihanna & Seth Meyers get drunk for hours. I laughed so hard at his pickup lines, especially the Battleship one. [Just Jared]

Justin Bieber really is going to fight Tom Cruise, or something. [Dlisted]

I also appreciate Lil Nas X for how he’s shaking things up. [LaineyGossip]

Some of the magnificent hats of this year’s Royal Ascot. [Go Fug Yourself]

Kevin Feige says words about Avengers: Endgame’s “gay moment.” [Pajiba]

Bones are not racist, people are racist. [Jezebel]

Donald Trump is going to kill us all. [Towleroad]

Most dogs will pee all over a onesie, so don’t do it. [OMG Blog]

Ed Sheeran looked the exact same when he was a kid. [Seriously OMG]