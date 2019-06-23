Aubrey Plaza: ‘I have a pretty high tolerance for public humiliation, I kind of get off on it’

Aubrey Plaza covers the July issue of Cosmopolitan because she’s the star of the reboot of… Child’s Play. You know, the Chucky-horror movies. The reboot is described as a “reimagining,” I guess. I’ll admit that I’m intrigued by the idea of Aubrey – known for her dry, ironic, indie hipster vibe – doing a straight-up studio horror movie. I didn’t realize that Aubrey is already mid-30s – she seems younger, doesn’t she? Anyway, Aubrey chats with Cosmo about her childhood in Delaware, her moves as a producer and a lot more – you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

Her teen years: “In high school, I was involved in a lot of activities, Tracy Flick–style.” Aubrey tells me that while she made the most of the all-girls Catholic school where she was “popular but not necessarily cool,” she was also beginning to test out different ways of being a type-A overachiever—disruptive but funny at the same time. She and her friends would dress up in costumes and try to get a rise out of people at their local mall. “The funniest thing about it was that most people don’t react, they ignore,” she says.

These days, she’s better at improvising: “Chris Pratt used to tell me when he would give me advice: ‘The separation is in the preparation.’ He’s one of those people who’s always very prepared. I was kind of the opposite. Clearly, it worked out for him.”

She loves being embarrassing: “I’d say I have a pretty high tolerance for public humiliation. I kind of get off on it or something. It’s like this sick thing that makes me feel more alive and connected to the world.”

Working as a producer now: “Once I produced something and I realized how much of an impact I can have, I could never go back. Now I’m, like, f–ked, because I’ve always gravitated toward more of a leadership position in whatever I’m doing. For Child’s Play, I wasn’t a producer, but I was acting like it—watching the monitor when other people were doing their scenes when I should have been in my trailer relaxing or something.”

Her future career goals: “I’m entering a space right now where it’s like I’m so used to relying on this patriarchal idea of waiting around for someone to say, ‘You’—some brilliant man. I still have that voice inside my head that wants that. But it’s like, I’m 34. I can do it myself. All the people who are my heroes created their own things. I’m ready to do that. I’m sick of doing other people’s sh-t. I want to do my own sh-t.”