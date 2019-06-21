The Sussexes’ new foundation will ‘stand the test of time… and it’s entirely theirs’

I find it interesting that many of the royal commentators don’t really know how to spin the the break up of the Royal Foundation into “it’s completely Meghan’s fault.” You know they’re totally desperate to shove everything on her shoulders, but their sources – probably even many of those bitchy royal courtiers – aren’t budging. The truth is, it’s increasingly clear that William was the one orchestrating the break up of the foundation, and he wasn’t even wrong to do it. Anyway, now that we’ve heard what Katie Nicholl had to say about the split, let’s hear from Omid Scobie, someone who has sources deep within Team Sussex. Scobie had many more details, and you can read the full Harper’s Bazaar piece here. Some highlights:
What the old Royal Foundation will now be called: William and Kate will take the reins of the Royal Foundation (which will be renamed the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will begin their own yet-to-be-titled charity.
The Sussexes will do what they want: “This allows the Sussexes to do things exactly how they want” a palace source tells BAZAAR.com. “Their operating style is very different to the Cambridges and so having their own space to think as big as they like, working on a global scale, is perfect for them.”
The Sussexes ambitions for the new charity: Over the months ahead, both Harry and Meghan (despite remaining on maternity leave through the fall), will work closely with their team and receive pro bono operational support from the Royal Foundation as they outline what their new organization will look like. As before, their charity model will still involve incubating new initiatives that are either one-off projects or bigger programs that will eventually become standalone charities. “This is their chance to stamp their own personality on their charitable work,” a second source tells BAZAAR. “Not only will their new foundation stand the test of time, but it will allow them to do some very ambitious things. Their charity will provide them with an opportunity to create something that will be their defining work—and it’s entirely theirs.”
The timeline: That work has already “swung into action,” says another aide. Still, it’s early days, and the plans for “Project Sussex Foundation” are so beta, preliminary paperwork is only just being filed. However Harry and Meghan are aiming to be up and running before the end of the year. “The couple are very excited,” a Buckingham Palace source tells BAZAAR.
The money Harry & Meghan raised for dedicated projects will stay with the projects: Funds previously raised for the Royal Foundation will remain within the organization, with any money designated to projects such as Meghan’s Hubb Community kitchen project (for which sales of the Together cookbook raised over $630,000) remaining with that project wherever it goes next. It’s likely that all initiatives belonging to the couple will move over to their own foundation, although there is talk for specific programs, such as Prince Harry’s military charity The Endeavor Fund (which already has its own board and finances), to potentially roll into his Invictus Games Foundation, or even be taken on by another charity. “There are multiple scenarios being discussed,” says a spokesperson for the couple. Prince Harry’s mental health documentary series with Oprah, due to be released on Apple TV+ in 2020, will also make up part of the portfolio of projects under the new charity’s umbrella.
The Cambridges & Sussexes will still work together sometimes: “These are big issues that they universally care about,” says a Royal Foundation source. “That won’t change.” And Kensington Palace isn’t ruling out a scenario where the Cambridges step forward to support Harry and Meghan on some of their own foundation’s initiatives.
I think it’s a good thing that the Cambridges aren’t trying to pull a fast one with the money raised specifically for various projects launched within the Royal Foundation but only associated with Harry or Meghan, like the Hubb cookbook. It feels like the financial stuff of all the various initiatives and projects were always kept separately, which is a good thing and that means there will be less bickering when that money leaves The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Also: at the end of this piece, Scobie talks about William and Kate’s plans for the future of their foundation and Scobie notes, “Kate is involved on a new project supporting children and families which, says a spokesman, ‘the foundation expects to announce in the coming year.’” Perhaps her Big Keen Initiative? Aha, keenbaited again.
Honestly though, it sounds like Meghan and Harry have HUGE plans for their charity work for years to come. They’re going to have so much fun together with their own foundation and getting to work on their own separate stuff.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
Okay so why are these foundations suddenly the most important things on Earth? I’m asking seriously, are these foundations something more than just charity and diplomacy?
Thank You i said something similar down.
Good for them. As I said before Harry and Meghan are in a better position and honestly Kate and William are the definition of clout chasers. No offense but let’s be honest. Those two are so ineffective and have no ideas between the both of them. Harry and Meghan need to keep moving and reach higher because the foolery and complaints from the palace “courtiers” and the press will not stop nor change.
I love the part: “And Kensington Palace isn’t ruling out a scenario where the Cambridges step forward to support Harry and Meghan” Like really? I don’t think the Sussex are going to need much help from Will and Kate. Like you said, Harry and Meghan are in a much better position.
Stop the hype can we actually wait till this foundation kicks off
And I am saying this as someone who wishes the Monarchy system be abolished ASAP. It is a total waste of money that could be put to better use
It’s going to be interested to compare which royal foundation receives more donations. Is that kind of info made public?
“Stand the test of time…”
Honest question that will sound snarky – will William and Kate have any big initiatives left when Harry and Meghan leave? I feel like I always hear about Invictus Games and the cookbook but little about what Kate and Will are up to.
I’m glad they are doing their thing and all, but unpopular opinion: all this “foundation” stuff really just makes both couples look like petulant spoiled brats who can’t get along or stick to something for their work. Like, the whole “fab four” Royal Foundation was a huge rollout by all of their pr teams, and cost a lot of actual money (not theirs) and hard work (again, not theirs) – and to just stomp thier tantrummy feet a year later and say “we want our own!” is off putting to me.