The Sussexes’ new foundation will ‘stand the test of time… and it’s entirely theirs’

I find it interesting that many of the royal commentators don’t really know how to spin the the break up of the Royal Foundation into “it’s completely Meghan’s fault.” You know they’re totally desperate to shove everything on her shoulders, but their sources – probably even many of those bitchy royal courtiers – aren’t budging. The truth is, it’s increasingly clear that William was the one orchestrating the break up of the foundation, and he wasn’t even wrong to do it. Anyway, now that we’ve heard what Katie Nicholl had to say about the split, let’s hear from Omid Scobie, someone who has sources deep within Team Sussex. Scobie had many more details, and you can read the full Harper’s Bazaar piece here. Some highlights:

What the old Royal Foundation will now be called: William and Kate will take the reins of the Royal Foundation (which will be renamed the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will begin their own yet-to-be-titled charity.

The Sussexes will do what they want: “This allows the Sussexes to do things exactly how they want” a palace source tells BAZAAR.com. “Their operating style is very different to the Cambridges and so having their own space to think as big as they like, working on a global scale, is perfect for them.”

The Sussexes ambitions for the new charity: Over the months ahead, both Harry and Meghan (despite remaining on maternity leave through the fall), will work closely with their team and receive pro bono operational support from the Royal Foundation as they outline what their new organization will look like. As before, their charity model will still involve incubating new initiatives that are either one-off projects or bigger programs that will eventually become standalone charities. “This is their chance to stamp their own personality on their charitable work,” a second source tells BAZAAR. “Not only will their new foundation stand the test of time, but it will allow them to do some very ambitious things. Their charity will provide them with an opportunity to create something that will be their defining work—and it’s entirely theirs.”

The timeline: That work has already “swung into action,” says another aide. Still, it’s early days, and the plans for “Project Sussex Foundation” are so beta, preliminary paperwork is only just being filed. However Harry and Meghan are aiming to be up and running before the end of the year. “The couple are very excited,” a Buckingham Palace source tells BAZAAR.

The money Harry & Meghan raised for dedicated projects will stay with the projects: Funds previously raised for the Royal Foundation will remain within the organization, with any money designated to projects such as Meghan’s Hubb Community kitchen project (for which sales of the Together cookbook raised over $630,000) remaining with that project wherever it goes next. It’s likely that all initiatives belonging to the couple will move over to their own foundation, although there is talk for specific programs, such as Prince Harry’s military charity The Endeavor Fund (which already has its own board and finances), to potentially roll into his Invictus Games Foundation, or even be taken on by another charity. “There are multiple scenarios being discussed,” says a spokesperson for the couple. Prince Harry’s mental health documentary series with Oprah, due to be released on Apple TV+ in 2020, will also make up part of the portfolio of projects under the new charity’s umbrella.

The Cambridges & Sussexes will still work together sometimes: “These are big issues that they universally care about,” says a Royal Foundation source. “That won’t change.” And Kensington Palace isn’t ruling out a scenario where the Cambridges step forward to support Harry and Meghan on some of their own foundation’s initiatives.