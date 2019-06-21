Joe Biden’s son Hunter is facing a paternity test just weeks after he eloped

Embed from Getty Images

Joe Biden had two sons. Beau Biden passed away in 2015, and Hunter Biden is the younger son. Hunter is currently 49 years old. By all accounts, Beau was “the good one,” the public servant, the veteran, the family man. Two years after Beau passed away, Hunter began dating Beau’s widow Hallie. It was messy because Hunter was still technically married, although it did seem like Hunter and his wife agreed that they had separated and fallen apart before his thing with Hallie started up. The thing was, Hunter’s now ex-wife insisted that she ordered Hunter out of their home because he was so messy, and she accused him of serial drug abuse, alcohol abuse and chronic infidelity. All in all, very messy for the widow of the sainted Beau. As I said, we knew about all of this in 2017. Then last week, this curious story came out:

Hunter Biden is a married man — again. The second son of 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden got hitched in a sudden secret wedding last month — just 10 days after the two met, sources told The Post on Wednesday. Biden tied the knot on May 16 with a South African beauty named Melissa Cohen — in what is her second marriage. “They met and fell hard and got hitched,” a source said. The blond stunner, who herself is a divorcée, now lives in Los Angeles and originally hails from Johannesburg, her dad, Lee, said Wednesday. “She seems very happy. I’ve only spoken to Hunter briefly,” Lee Cohen told The Post, adding that he’d like to meet Hunter soon. News of Hunter’s nuptials comes after his April split from Hallie Biden — his late brother Beau’s widow — reported exclusively by Page Six. The unlikely couple linked up in 2017 following Beau’s death from brain cancer in May 2015 at age 46. Beau’s passing proved traumatic for the Biden family — the former Vice President said it was one of the reasons why he decided against running for president in 2016.

[From Page Six]

So, Hunter and Hallie were over in April, and then two months later, he runs off and marries a South African model he’s only known for 10 days? YIKES. And then, on top of all that, this just happened too:

An Arkansas woman claims Hunter Biden is the father of her child — and she’s suing to prove it. Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28, filed a petition for paternity and child support against Joe Biden’s lawyer son, saying she gave birth to his kid, “Baby Doe,” in August 2018, according to court papers. The two-page suit was filed in Independence County, Arkansas, on May 28 — nearly two weeks after Hunter tied the knot with a South African woman named Melissa Cohen. Roberts wants a court to establish that the 49-year-old father of three is her baby’s biological dad. She is also seeking child support and for him to provide health insurance for the now-10-month-old infant. All out-of-pocket expenses would be split between the two parents, the filing said. The petition does not say how Roberts and Hunter met or how long they were together. But the birth of the child came while Hunter was in a relationship with Hallie Biden, his late brother Beau’s wife. The former in-laws started dating in 2017 and split in April, Page Six exclusively reported.

[From Page Six]

To sum up… Hunter’s first wife divorced him because he was a drugged-out serial philander and alcoholic, then he takes up with his brother’s widow, then he cheats on her and fathers a baby with some Arkansan lady, and then he and his brother’s widow break up and then he marries some South African woman he’s only known for ten days? I feel like this is what “bottoming out” probably looks like.

