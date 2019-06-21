Joe Biden’s son Hunter is facing a paternity test just weeks after he eloped

Joe Biden had two sons. Beau Biden passed away in 2015, and Hunter Biden is the younger son. Hunter is currently 49 years old. By all accounts, Beau was “the good one,” the public servant, the veteran, the family man. Two years after Beau passed away, Hunter began dating Beau’s widow Hallie. It was messy because Hunter was still technically married, although it did seem like Hunter and his wife agreed that they had separated and fallen apart before his thing with Hallie started up. The thing was, Hunter’s now ex-wife insisted that she ordered Hunter out of their home because he was so messy, and she accused him of serial drug abuse, alcohol abuse and chronic infidelity. All in all, very messy for the widow of the sainted Beau. As I said, we knew about all of this in 2017. Then last week, this curious story came out:
Hunter Biden is a married man — again. The second son of 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden got hitched in a sudden secret wedding last month — just 10 days after the two met, sources told The Post on Wednesday. Biden tied the knot on May 16 with a South African beauty named Melissa Cohen — in what is her second marriage.
“They met and fell hard and got hitched,” a source said. The blond stunner, who herself is a divorcée, now lives in Los Angeles and originally hails from Johannesburg, her dad, Lee, said Wednesday. “She seems very happy. I’ve only spoken to Hunter briefly,” Lee Cohen told The Post, adding that he’d like to meet Hunter soon.
News of Hunter’s nuptials comes after his April split from Hallie Biden — his late brother Beau’s widow — reported exclusively by Page Six. The unlikely couple linked up in 2017 following Beau’s death from brain cancer in May 2015 at age 46. Beau’s passing proved traumatic for the Biden family — the former Vice President said it was one of the reasons why he decided against running for president in 2016.
So, Hunter and Hallie were over in April, and then two months later, he runs off and marries a South African model he’s only known for 10 days? YIKES. And then, on top of all that, this just happened too:
An Arkansas woman claims Hunter Biden is the father of her child — and she’s suing to prove it. Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28, filed a petition for paternity and child support against Joe Biden’s lawyer son, saying she gave birth to his kid, “Baby Doe,” in August 2018, according to court papers. The two-page suit was filed in Independence County, Arkansas, on May 28 — nearly two weeks after Hunter tied the knot with a South African woman named Melissa Cohen.
Roberts wants a court to establish that the 49-year-old father of three is her baby’s biological dad. She is also seeking child support and for him to provide health insurance for the now-10-month-old infant. All out-of-pocket expenses would be split between the two parents, the filing said. The petition does not say how Roberts and Hunter met or how long they were together. But the birth of the child came while Hunter was in a relationship with Hallie Biden, his late brother Beau’s wife. The former in-laws started dating in 2017 and split in April, Page Six exclusively reported.
To sum up… Hunter’s first wife divorced him because he was a drugged-out serial philander and alcoholic, then he takes up with his brother’s widow, then he cheats on her and fathers a baby with some Arkansan lady, and then he and his brother’s widow break up and then he marries some South African woman he’s only known for ten days? I feel like this is what “bottoming out” probably looks like.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Woooooooooooooooooooooooow.
That’s all I got.
Doesn’t sound like bottoming out, sounds like Miranda Lambert life goals.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 Good one!!
That’s hilarious!!!
I was thinking he should get together with Miranda Lambert. 😂😂
LOL!! Touché. So true….!
My first thought was, Miranda has found her next “true love”. His personal history and the fact he is currently married makes them a perfect match!
God, I *so* wish we had “like” buttons here! I’d hit it so hard for this comment! lolol
So messy!!! 🤣🤣🤣 Holy drama!!!
How very Palin.
Right?! I thought Palin when I read it.
*snortlaugh*
I love “to sum up” because I was reading thinking eh? trying to follow it ha ha
Hunter is a hot mess is so many ways. Kicked out of the National Guard for failing a drug test, sketchy dealings with the Ukraine and China which is going to probably cause Joe Biden some issues (and of course Trump will exploit without any sense of irony in his own family’s sketchy dealings.), popped up in the Ashley Madison records, and so on.
Ugh… what were those dealings? That is a bigger threat to Biden’s campaign than the Miranda Lambert lifestyle choices
Harper’s did a great piece on that issue (it is a long read though)
https://harpers.org/archive/2019/03/joe-biden-record/
Melissa Cohen seems quite sketchy. Divorced and unemployed – getting married within ten days of meeting decades older Hunter. Hooker vibe.
Hunter is sketchy
He has a history with hookers, when his ex-wife eventually had enough she said he spent the family money on drugs and hookers. He has always always been the messy one and that fact that he got involved with his later brothers wife says all you need to know about both of them.
He is what we would call trash. Garbage bin on fire.