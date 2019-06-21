Anna Wintour approves of flip-flops, yet does not approve of ‘casual’ looks

I would love to know what committee and/or pollster was tasked with telling Anna Wintour that she needs to be more relatable. Anna Wintour exists in the zeitgeist as Nuclear Wintour, the woman with a face like thunder, who will never approve of your ensemble, your purse, your shoes, your makeup, your hair or your face. Anna Wintour exists to judge, and she will always find the rest of us wanting. But over the years, I feel like *someone* at Conde Nast has been like “at least have a little fun with that image.” Thus, she does stuff like weird little cameos in Ocean’s Eight, and now Vogue has an ongoing video series “Go Ask Anna,” where Anna answers questions from people on the street as she sits in her impeccable Vogue office in the middle of the day wearing dark wrap-around sunglasses.

The current episode of Go Ask Anna is a good one – she covers a lot of topics, from Rihanna’s new collection (Anna likes that Rihanna’s not going for trendy), her favorite shoe (Manolo Blahnik), her admiration for Serena Williams and Jacinda Ardern, her wardrobe full of print dresses, and how she’s not a big fan of “casual” looks. She says, “Personally, I’m not too big a fan of ‘casual.’ I prefer when someone errs on the side of ‘dressed.’ There was a member of our team who turned up at the Met Gala recently without a tie and wearing a hat, and I’m not sure that I approved.” But then she’s asked about whether flip-flops are acceptable outside of a pedicure and Anna SHOCKED me by saying: “I love a flip-flop!”

I can’t believe it! All these years, people mocked my flip-flops and here’s Anna Wintour giving me the thumbs up. Seriously, I love flip-flops and I would wear them year-round if I could. I wear them for comfort and I have so many that I can totally coordinate them with my outfit if I so desire, but I never dreamt of getting Anna’s approval. Now I have it and I feel so fashion-forward. Anna Wintour truly is a woman of the flip-flop-clad people!