Anna Wintour approves of flip-flops, yet does not approve of ‘casual’ looks

I would love to know what committee and/or pollster was tasked with telling Anna Wintour that she needs to be more relatable. Anna Wintour exists in the zeitgeist as Nuclear Wintour, the woman with a face like thunder, who will never approve of your ensemble, your purse, your shoes, your makeup, your hair or your face. Anna Wintour exists to judge, and she will always find the rest of us wanting. But over the years, I feel like *someone* at Conde Nast has been like “at least have a little fun with that image.” Thus, she does stuff like weird little cameos in Ocean’s Eight, and now Vogue has an ongoing video series “Go Ask Anna,” where Anna answers questions from people on the street as she sits in her impeccable Vogue office in the middle of the day wearing dark wrap-around sunglasses.
The current episode of Go Ask Anna is a good one – she covers a lot of topics, from Rihanna’s new collection (Anna likes that Rihanna’s not going for trendy), her favorite shoe (Manolo Blahnik), her admiration for Serena Williams and Jacinda Ardern, her wardrobe full of print dresses, and how she’s not a big fan of “casual” looks. She says, “Personally, I’m not too big a fan of ‘casual.’ I prefer when someone errs on the side of ‘dressed.’ There was a member of our team who turned up at the Met Gala recently without a tie and wearing a hat, and I’m not sure that I approved.” But then she’s asked about whether flip-flops are acceptable outside of a pedicure and Anna SHOCKED me by saying: “I love a flip-flop!”
I can’t believe it! All these years, people mocked my flip-flops and here’s Anna Wintour giving me the thumbs up. Seriously, I love flip-flops and I would wear them year-round if I could. I wear them for comfort and I have so many that I can totally coordinate them with my outfit if I so desire, but I never dreamt of getting Anna’s approval. Now I have it and I feel so fashion-forward. Anna Wintour truly is a woman of the flip-flop-clad people!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Who gives a shit what this out of touch, Kardashian loving Gremlin with 1985 hair thinks of anything. American Vogue is a terrible magazine. She needs to go.
My thoughts, straight out of your mouth!
this, this and this.
Thank you!
She wears same shoes with each outfit. Beige Manolo sandals .. I guess she goes for comfort
Anna is wrong. Sorry. Flip-flops are the worst things ever invented to be worn. The ruin every look. They are worse for your feet than heels (an orthopedist told me this!) and they are just plain UGLY. I call dudes in flip-flops “lady boner killers”.
This is very true. I don’t wear them anymore, because I once had a tendinitis because of them! It was painful!
I wear flip flops to the pool and that’s basically it. I have bad feet anyway (bilateral plantar fasciitis) but my right foot also has two bone spurs in my big toe, that make flip flops very uncomfortable (because of the way your foot needs to grip it as you walk.) So while I don’t dislike them, I cant really wear them.
I read Anna Approves of FlipFlops and thought “Anna approves of Kardashians”. Done.
Yes! My first thought!
exactly my thoughts!
She’s been washed up for years. The magazine has gotten so horrible nowadays. It’s time for her to go.
Depends on what type of flip flop you’re talking about. The thin, $2 ones you wear to the pool, that’s a no from me. But there are so many cute styles of flip flop out there now. I wear them all year.
I’m in no way a fashionista and Wintour would very much side eye my ensembles but I agree with the “dressed” part. No need to wear a ball gown everywhere you go but I’m sometimes shocked by what some people wear to professional and/or formal situations.
What’s with the hate for the flip flop? I love a flip-flop, like a nice plain leather one or jewel tone. They’re just a nice flat shoe for going to the store real quick or walking around the house or on vacation, especially if you have nice feet or ankles. I used to love Jennifer Aniston’s casual look-the tank top, cargo capris, with flip flops. She always looked so good. I’ll rock that look for a barbecue or casual patio drink any time.
I would love for her to properly live outside of her NY/London/Paris bubble and be shocked by how 98% of the world don’t care about her opinions. She’s so ignorant.