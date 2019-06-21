Trevor Noah defends his old, offensive tweets & slams ‘cancel culture’

Trevor Noah covers the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter, and it’s basically a hype piece for everything Noah has going on – his successful memoir, Born a Crime, which has been made into a film starring Lupita Nyong’o; his stand-up; his various side projects; and of course the Daily Show. I was startled to realize that it’s actually been four years since Noah took over from Jon Stewart. Probably because I haven’t been watching? I know many of you enjoy Noah and his version of The Daily Show and I get that, but I can’t. I find him sort of smarmy, honestly. But I enjoyed reading this THR piece, it put some things in perspective for me, and I admire how he negotiates and knows his worth. Some highlights:
How he was already familiar with Donald Trump’s African-dictator vibe: “I know what it’s like to live in a country that’s extremely divided by race — where people feel like it’s crashing every day and they don’t trust that their president has their best interests at heart. And we joke about it not to minimize it but to try and heal the wounds. Where there’s no conflict, pain or tragedy, I don’t know what to do. I’m a horrible superfluous comic. If anything, I’m only trained in this.”
The difference between South Africa & America: “The biggest difference in [being black in] the U.S. is learning how to navigate white spaces with a certain level of deftness about you. Where I’m from, you talk [back] to police. Here, I have to be afraid of them.”
He’s single & not planning on settling down anytime soon: “I don’t want to have a child before I believe I want a child; I also don’t want to be in a position where I resent either the child or The Daily Show for taking time from the other. What I’ve come to realize is that life is not as urgent as you think it is. So for me, right now, it’s head down and grind, and I don’t feel guilty like I’m abandoning or deserting anybody because I’m single. My wife is The Daily Show.”
Negotiating his Daily Show contract: “I remember I said, ‘I’ll have to figure out how I’ll manage with taking a pay cut,’ and they were like, ‘What do you mean a pay cut? You’re going to become host of The Daily Show. And I go, ‘Yes, and I know this is hard for an American to process, but you can be very successful working in the rest of the world. Please don’t think I’m belittling you. … I just have to make sure I’m not giving up the world I’ve built for myself for something that somebody else controls.’”
The old tweets which almost derailed his career & why he didn’t apologize: “In many ways, social media and comedy are time stamps of who we were … and if you’re not disgusted by what you did when you look back five, 10 years ago, then I’d argue you haven’t grown. But we live in a society where people are more concerned with the platitudes of apologies than they are with the actual change in human beings. I just don’t think it’s healthy for us to berate and destroy people for who they were versus who they are because ‘are’ is more important. And that’s the problem I have with the ‘cancel culture’ a lot of the time — you condemn people to only being that forever. What’s the value of atoning if it doesn’t mean you’re welcomed back into society?”
His South African success: “People don’t understand that I came to America from a country where I was really successful. And I’m proud of South Africa because that’s where I made my fortune. I had my homes and my cars and my nice things, and my country gave that to me. So I wasn’t escaping anything. I’m here because I want to be here.”
I found that a good reminder that even though Noah was “new to most of us” when he took over The Daily Show, he was already a wildly successful comic internationally and he already had a lucrative career too. It puts his decisions in perspective. But I dislike what he says about refusing to apologize for those offensive old tweets – to refuse to apologize is one thing, but what’s wrong with putting out a thoughtful statement where he could shed light on the perspective he has now, and how he acknowledges that he actually did offend people? I went back and looked at some of those sh-tty tweets and you know what? They still bug me. They still has a vein of sexism and just mean, punching-down bullsh-t. And a great way to demonstrate change is to actually apologize and acknowledge how and why you were wrong. Ugh.
Watch @trevornoah break out his Bernie Sanders impression while talking about #TheDailyShow segment on the Senator's public access show from the 80s https://t.co/FyLdtNzRda pic.twitter.com/Ji8k2hRz6O
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 19, 2019
Cover & video courtesy of THR.
But he’s not defending them, is he? He’s saying they’re crappy and instead of just saying sorry, he’s maturing and not the same person anymore.
I don’t love his brand of humour but I’ll say this – I prefer a refusal to apologise over a fake apology.
I don’t agree with him, I think he should apologise, but not if he isn’t actually sorry, and it doesn’t sound like he is. To me it sounds like he’s saying he has ‘grown’ and evolved, but not that he regrets those tweets. At least he is honest?
I kind of see what he is saying about the tweets. When there is a demand for an apology for stuff from 10 years ago, and that person apologizes, it sort of feels like “I’m sorry someone found this” and not “I’m apologizing because its the right thing to do and I am sorry.”
I feel like its like we say about GoT – “don’t tell me, show me.” I want these people to show me they’ve changed, not tell me. And I think that’s Trevor Noah’s point.
I have to agree. I actually think what he said makes a lot of sense.
I don’t watch The Daily Show regularly since Jon Stewart left but Trevor’s grown on me quite a bit. Although I don’t agree with him at all about people caring more about the “platitudes of apologies” than with changes in behavior or attitude. I think “cancel culture” is more thoughtful and nuanced than that and I would have hoped he would had a more thoughtful and nuanced take on it.
Do people ever actually follow through on cancelling someone as a broader collective? I keep reading so-and-so is cancelled, but then the person is still working and successful (i.e Chris Brown).
Good point. There’s always someone who will support a person no matter how terrible they are. Sometimes BECAUSE of how terrible they are. Exhibit A: Donald Trump.
Trevor Noah is actually funny so these tweets were rather lame. Comedians push the envelope and if you don’t like it, don’t watch it. I always look at behavior, not the jokes they tell. You know..Dane Cook, Bill Cosby, Roseanne, their patterns. They have behavior to apologise for, not Trevor Noah. Trevor Noah tweeted some crappy stuff. It doesn’t mean he’s a terrible person. Or should be cancelled.
I tend to give a comedian more leeway than say an elected official or a cop or a doctor, or someone who’s job relies super heavily on morality/trust.
His tweets weren’t good. But they weren’t the worst thing ever. They seemed pretty typical of a mid-20s comedian guy in 2009. So I don’t know. Again – they’re not good. They’re not that funny, and they’re not kind. But again, I’m going to give a comedian more leeway at failed attempts to be funny than a lot of other career people.
I’d rather no apology in this case than a fake one, in a way. Although a “hey, I made some lame jokes. I’m more respectful now” is fine with me, and I think he’s actually SHOWN that he’s grown.
I agree with him about this stupid cancel culture.
I think he’s correct. In fact, some of the comments prove he’s correct. He is sorry he tweeted what he tweeted and he has changed his way of thinking and his behavior. That’s the apology. But true to form, society wants some long nonsense written by a PR firm to accept it. I think that says a lot more about us than it does about him.
I like the word smarmy for him. I think that gets to what I feel about hime too, that and a certain smugness? I don’t know, he just has always rubbed me the wrong way…I’m also jewish and reading his earlier tweets it’s like, oh yeah…maybe that underlying antisemitism got me too… And yes, sorry Trevor, I think apologizing for past behavior is good and appropriate and a path toward growth. Not apologizing is the issue…and let’s not hide behind being a comedian. Funny is funny, not funny is not funny… I don’t like him…