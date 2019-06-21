Princess Beatrice is ‘completely head over heels’ in love with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

I’ve been increasingly suspicious about People Magazine’s recent exclusives on the York princesses, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie. They’ve been out and about during the British social season, with Trooping the Colour, Royal Ascot and tons of high-profile events in London. But that’s not anything new – Beatrice and Eugenie attend those events every year. Why the flurry of gossip around the princesses? Why are we being told that they’ve had a hard time dealing with the criticism about their jobs, their weight, their style? Why are we, like, comparing their childhoods to Prince William and Harry’s childhoods? It’s strange. But maybe it’s because People Magazine is doing some advanced hype for when Beatrice eventually announces her engagement to that guy she’s been dating for less than a year, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

It may not be long before another royal wedding is announced, this time with Princess Beatrice as the princess bride! The Queen’s granddaughter, 30, served as maid of honor to sister Princess Eugenie when she tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank in October. Soon after, Beatrice was stepping out with a new love of her own: 34-year-old multi-millionaire property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. “She’s completely head over heels,” an insider says of Princess Beatrice’s feelings for her boyfriend in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. Edoardo is a friend of Beatrice’s family, a source previously told PEOPLE, and they have known each other for years — however, the relationship didn’t turn romantic until recently. The pair made their first public appearance in March, hitting the red carpet together for an elegant gala event at the National Portrait Gallery. Since then, they’ve been spotted everywhere from New York City to Bahrain.

[From People]

Beatrice split from Dave Clark in 2016, after a decade together, a decade in which he never proposed and she really wanted to marry him. Then he got married last year and honestly, I really felt for Beatrice. This thing with Edoardo feels like she’s just desperate to settle down and be with someone, but maybe I’m being unfair to both of them – I hope they really care about each other, and I hope he’s not scared off by all of this proposal pressure after less than a year of dating. So, is that what all of the York gossip is about these days? They’re hyping Beatrice and another royal wedding? Or is it something else?