Princess Beatrice is ‘completely head over heels’ in love with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

I’ve been increasingly suspicious about People Magazine’s recent exclusives on the York princesses, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie. They’ve been out and about during the British social season, with Trooping the Colour, Royal Ascot and tons of high-profile events in London. But that’s not anything new – Beatrice and Eugenie attend those events every year. Why the flurry of gossip around the princesses? Why are we being told that they’ve had a hard time dealing with the criticism about their jobs, their weight, their style? Why are we, like, comparing their childhoods to Prince William and Harry’s childhoods? It’s strange. But maybe it’s because People Magazine is doing some advanced hype for when Beatrice eventually announces her engagement to that guy she’s been dating for less than a year, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
It may not be long before another royal wedding is announced, this time with Princess Beatrice as the princess bride! The Queen’s granddaughter, 30, served as maid of honor to sister Princess Eugenie when she tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank in October. Soon after, Beatrice was stepping out with a new love of her own: 34-year-old multi-millionaire property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
“She’s completely head over heels,” an insider says of Princess Beatrice’s feelings for her boyfriend in this week’s issue of PEOPLE.
Edoardo is a friend of Beatrice’s family, a source previously told PEOPLE, and they have known each other for years — however, the relationship didn’t turn romantic until recently. The pair made their first public appearance in March, hitting the red carpet together for an elegant gala event at the National Portrait Gallery. Since then, they’ve been spotted everywhere from New York City to Bahrain.
Beatrice split from Dave Clark in 2016, after a decade together, a decade in which he never proposed and she really wanted to marry him. Then he got married last year and honestly, I really felt for Beatrice. This thing with Edoardo feels like she’s just desperate to settle down and be with someone, but maybe I’m being unfair to both of them – I hope they really care about each other, and I hope he’s not scared off by all of this proposal pressure after less than a year of dating. So, is that what all of the York gossip is about these days? They’re hyping Beatrice and another royal wedding? Or is it something else?
He rubs me the wrong way. I get the feeling he’s just using her and is going to leave her heartbroken someday.
Wait, these are all separate stories? I thought People just did one big story on the Yorks and we were just discussing it in pieces.
Huh. The onslaught seems….odd. I feel like something is coming but what? Maybe a pregnancy announcement from Eugenie, or the wedding announcement from Beatrice? (and these articles are to keep their names out there, so when the announcement comes, people don’t go, “who?”)
right, why all of a sudden and why so many stories?!
Is he really that rich? I mean he is way more good looking than her. He looks out of her league unless it’s compensated by smth
“I mean he is way more good looking than her…”
*Thor voice* Is he though?
As far as the hype, I think that’s Fergie and Andy not wanting their daughters to be overshadowed or forgotten. I do think Beatrice is happy. She waited awhile to get back into the dating game. Dave strung her along, then dumped her and got a wife/baby within 6 months of their breakup. Bea was hurt. Edoardo and his family are also friends of the Yorks. They’ve probably spent more time together than we actually know. I think the tabs are desperate to see another royal wedding and are hedging their bets because rumor on the street is they are living together at St James Palace. No word on where his son lives, but he had physical custody while Wolfie’s mother was working as a photographer.
I do feel for B but she has a terrible picker, rumour is there was cross over with the ex and his now wife. He used her for her connections and I get the same vibe from this guy, there is something about him (not to mention the rumour that he dumped the mother of his child to get with B).
Eugenie made a great choice, I get nothing but good vibes from Jack.
I definitely felt bad for her after the whole Dave Clark thing.
I don’t trust this guy though. He was married and had a toddler when he jumped ship for the now single Beatrice.
He was engaged to one woman and had the baby with a second woman. I don’t trust this guy. At all.
Wasn’t he with another woman when he suddenly was introduced as Bea’s Squeeze?
I wish them well but i think it will end in tears.
Also, the CB photo of Bea in the blue dress…she looks really good there!
I agree it will end in tears, he’s using her but like with Dave she doesn’t see it.
He’s run in her circles for years-their parents are friends. He is a total bounder-marriage (and then tears) are inevitable.
He’s a mistake. It might take a while, but his general sketchiness is not a short term issue.
He seems completely shady.
I think KP wanted to draw attention from the royal foundation split this week. I also kind of think it worked.
I don’t see what the problem is. He’s clearly as trustworthy and loyal as Miranda Lambert’s new man toy… I mean husband. What could possibly go wrong?
They both seem thirsty for different things from each other. Not good.