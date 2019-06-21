James Middleton’s Dog Bike was stolen, so let’s look at his beautiful dogs

I’m not even going to pretend that I’m writing this out of any kind of interest in James Middleton. This post is just about looking at James’ pretty dogs. He has six dogs or more. He spends a lot of time in Scotland, where he works as a tour operator on his brother-in-law’s family estate. But James also has a place in London and a place in Bucklebury, I think. My guess is that when James and the doggos are in London, that’s when they get to use the special bike you can see in his Instagram photos – there’s a front-facing, deep box where the dogs get to go for a bike ride and look out on the world. His doggos seem especially well-behaved in it too – I’ve had two dogs in my life, and both of them would have jumped out as soon as I tried to put them in. Anyway, sad news: this special doggo bike was stolen. From James’ IG:

Sadly my Dog Bike got stolen -😔Ella & Co are devastated – taking the dogs out on the bike brings me so much joy and to all those we meet on the way. There is CCTV which is being investigated but would love to find it… please spread the word and if this reaches 15k likes I will make a donation to our neighbours @battersea dog & cat home in support of their wonderful work who’s residents have lost more than just a bike! #findellasbike #babboe #dogsofinstagram #battersea

That really sucks. I wonder if the Dog Bike was a custom job or whether some company actually makes those bikes? I looked up “dog bikes” and it does seem like there are many different versions of dog bikes, but James’ version really does look like a custom job. That sucks that someone would steal something so unique. And say what you will about James and his Nazi marshmallows, but he really does love those dogs and just look at them – they’re beautiful and well-cared-for and well-behaved. They’re spoiled rotten! Sigh… maybe I should get another dog.