Most popular Amazon products from these posts, mostly skincare

I recently bought this self drying dish rack which was featured in March. It's small but looks so sleek next to the sink and it works perfectly. Traditional dish racks are too bulky. Today we're doing something different and are featuring the top selling products from these posts.
A vitamin C serum with hyaluronic acid
This is the top selling item on these posts from the last 90 days, a fabulous and affordable serum for evening out skin tone, first featured in early May. I don’t own this yet, I’m working my way through the Eve Hansen Anti-Aging Serum Set, which definitely seems to be improving my skin. Once I run out of those (or before, who am I kidding) I’ll give this a try. Reviewers say “this has really evened out my skin,” that it fades sun spots and “has made my face age backwards.”
A blackhead suction tool to give you salon results at home
A lot of you also bought this blackhead remover featured in April, which was temporarily unavailable due to how popular it is, but is now back in stock. This has over 500 reviews now, a 4.3 star rating and an A from Fakespot. People call this device “amazing,” “powerful” and “effective” and say it really works to clear pores while being easy to clean. If just one person tells me it’s good I’ll buy it, but I’m trying to restrain myself.
A little facial shaver that gets even the tiniest hairs
Ooh I bought the set of four tweezers we talked about and they’re awesome. However I’ve misplaced the entire pack because of course I have. I will find them again, they work great. This women’s facial shaver is another popular product from these posts. It has over 300 reviews, 4.7 stars and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers say “this took care of all the hair on my face,” is “much nicer than past shavers I’ve owned” and “didn’t irritate my skin or leave it red at all.”
An anti-aging retinol cream that really works
In May we featured this retinol cream with hyaluronic acid, another bestseller. It has over 5,000 reviews, a 4.3 star rating and a B from Fakespot. Users rave that it “works miracles on acne scarring,” “completely stopped my breakouts,” and that they “can truly see the results” in how much smoother and brighter their skin is.
A serum set that can fade acne scars and age spots
As I mentioned, I own this set of three serums and I really think they work to make my skin glow. A lot of you purchased these, so please let me know if you like them. Sometimes I’m confused about which serum to use but I just try to stick with the retinol at night and to use the hyaluronic acid and vitamin c preparations during the day. We first talked about these way back in December! These serums are said to give “quick results” and to make skin firmer, fade acne scars and wrinkles, and reduce under eye bags.
Reusable and washable produce bags for eco-friendly shopping
These mesh produce bags are another favorite! We talked about them last month in our post with eco-friendly kitchen stuff. They have an impressive 4.7 star rating, over 1,3000 reviews and an A from Fakespot. People say they’re “durable,” “great for farmer’s market trips,” “easy to toss into the washer,” and that they even keep your produce fresher than plastic when used as storage in the fridge.
A chewy toy that cleans your dog’s teeth
Many of you got this toothbrush for your dogs! This has an A from Fakespot and a 3.5 star rating with over 100 reviews. Dog owners write that their dog wants to bite on it all the time and that they can’t pry it away from them. One reviewer says it cleans his dog’s teeth better than a dog toothbrush and another says their dog even sleeps with it.
Ooh and my new favorite mascara by L’oreal, Volume Million Lashes, was also very popular, as is my favorite eyeshadow of all time. A lot of you loved this affordable set of five makeup blending sponges and this eyelash and eyebrow growing serum which is said to really work.
I need to try these serums. I’ve tried so many vitamin C’s – Paula’s Choice, Skinceuticals, Korean ones, Drunk Elephant…They all left the telltale metallic smell and orangey fingernails, or in the case of Paula’s Choice just didn’t sink in ever. For some reason Drunk Elephant was a particular disappointment, $80 and it stained my hands and face. The best I ever tried was the Deciem Hylamide C serum (same company as The Ordinary).
Definitely a great idea to use the vitamin C in the morning under sunscreen and the retinol at night! Also keep in mind many products (including many many Korean products) use niacinamide as a brightening agent but this is not chemically compatible with vitamin C, so keep that in mind when you scan ingredients lists or combine products!
Thank you for the tip regarding mixing vitamin c with niacinamide. I use a lot of k-beauty. Conversely, I feel like every time I read about vitamin c, I hear about lots of good things but then things that also scare me, like your warning. I’m really tempted to try it though. I feel like a mixture of c and e would be better, because isn’t e healing? I need to take a class or something!
The C helps the cell renewal and turnover and healing damage to cells. I actually like it a lot on its own. No need to worry about the K-beauty with it – I usually use Vitamin C in the morning under sunscreen, and then the niacinamide K-beauty products at night. It won’t hurt you to use them together, they just cancel each other out is all.
I have the vitamin C serum and LOVE it. It really did make a difference. It helped my old acne scars fade and sort of brightened my whole face. Now I’ve started using a retinol serum as well (I think recommended on here, I think its tree of life too) and I cant tell how much is the Vit C and how much is the retinol, but all of a sudden in the past two weeks my skin looks the best it has in YEARS. I have been hearing about Vit C serums and retinol serums for a while and never took the plunge and now I’m so glad I did.
I bought those makeup sponges as well. they are okay. My actual “beauty blender” sponge is nicer, but for a sponge to throw into my travel bag or to keep in my makeup bag that I take to the gym, they are a good alternative.
would you mind you describing your skin type and your routine? I would love for my skin to look its best in years!
Thank you for reposting the blackhead remover, it is in my cart. I’ve had facials where they use this sort of suction and I felt like it really helped my skin, so I am going to try it. I am a little worried but I think it’ll be ok
I know a lot of people rate The Ordinary Ascorbic 23% in HA spheres so low because they don’t like the texture but I love it. I love Drunk Elephant and Mad Hippie vit c serum too but they are not for poors like me. TO vit c evened out my complexion. I just use them at night or when I’m not planning to go out.