Most popular Amazon products from these posts, mostly skincare

A vitamin C serum with hyaluronic acid



This is the top selling item on these posts from the last 90 days, a fabulous and affordable serum for evening out skin tone, first featured in early May. I don’t own this yet, I’m working my way through the Eve Hansen Anti-Aging Serum Set, which definitely seems to be improving my skin. Once I run out of those (or before, who am I kidding) I’ll give this a try. Reviewers say “this has really evened out my skin,” that it fades sun spots and “has made my face age backwards.”

A blackhead suction tool to give you salon results at home



A lot of you also bought this blackhead remover featured in April, which was temporarily unavailable due to how popular it is, but is now back in stock. This has over 500 reviews now, a 4.3 star rating and an A from Fakespot. People call this device “amazing,” “powerful” and “effective” and say it really works to clear pores while being easy to clean. If just one person tells me it’s good I’ll buy it, but I’m trying to restrain myself.

A little facial shaver that gets even the tiniest hairs



Ooh I bought the set of four tweezers we talked about and they’re awesome. However I’ve misplaced the entire pack because of course I have. I will find them again, they work great. This women’s facial shaver is another popular product from these posts. It has over 300 reviews, 4.7 stars and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers say “this took care of all the hair on my face,” is “much nicer than past shavers I’ve owned” and “didn’t irritate my skin or leave it red at all.”

An anti-aging retinol cream that really works



In May we featured this retinol cream with hyaluronic acid, another bestseller. It has over 5,000 reviews, a 4.3 star rating and a B from Fakespot. Users rave that it “works miracles on acne scarring,” “completely stopped my breakouts,” and that they “can truly see the results” in how much smoother and brighter their skin is.

A serum set that can fade acne scars and age spots



As I mentioned, I own this set of three serums and I really think they work to make my skin glow. A lot of you purchased these, so please let me know if you like them. Sometimes I’m confused about which serum to use but I just try to stick with the retinol at night and to use the hyaluronic acid and vitamin c preparations during the day. We first talked about these way back in December! These serums are said to give “quick results” and to make skin firmer, fade acne scars and wrinkles, and reduce under eye bags.

Reusable and washable produce bags for eco-friendly shopping



These mesh produce bags are another favorite! We talked about them last month in our post with eco-friendly kitchen stuff. They have an impressive 4.7 star rating, over 1,3000 reviews and an A from Fakespot. People say they’re “durable,” “great for farmer’s market trips,” “easy to toss into the washer,” and that they even keep your produce fresher than plastic when used as storage in the fridge.

A chewy toy that cleans your dog’s teeth



Many of you got this toothbrush for your dogs! This has an A from Fakespot and a 3.5 star rating with over 100 reviews. Dog owners write that their dog wants to bite on it all the time and that they can’t pry it away from them. One reviewer says it cleans his dog’s teeth better than a dog toothbrush and another says their dog even sleeps with it.

Ooh and my new favorite mascara by L’oreal, Volume Million Lashes, was also very popular, as is my favorite eyeshadow of all time. A lot of you loved this affordable set of five makeup blending sponges and this eyelash and eyebrow growing serum which is said to really work.

