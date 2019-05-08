Products from readers including a device for better baths & an umbrella like The Queen’s



A device to make your bath fuller and more luxurious



Someone texted me this and I got all excited at another one of these products you didn’t know existed. This little plastic device fits over the overflow drain in your tub to give you a safe way to increase the water depth. It has an overflow hole at the top so you can add more water than usual but can’t overfill the tub. This drain cover has a whopping 3,700 reviews, a 4.5 star rating and an A from Fakespot! Bathers call it “a great tool for a deeper, soaking bath,” say it’s easy to install and that it lasts “many long baths in very hard water.”

A vest that has gentle pressure to help your anxious dog relax



In our last Amazon post, Monicack asked if the thunder shirts for dogs worked. Tinkerbellrae said the vest worked great for a pug with separation anxiety, but another commenter, pottymouth pup, said that results vary by dog and that one of her dogs will only feel calm in a Wonder Woman costume. Pottymouth if you’re on Instagram add me, ok? The thunder shirt comes in sizes for very small to very large dogs. It has an A rating from Fakespot and 3.9 stars with over 1,000 reviews. Dog owners call it a “life saver,” say it works great to calm dogs during thunderstorms (oh now I get why it’s called that) and fireworks, and that it reduces separation anxiety and naughty behavior.

A clear bubble umbrella that will make you feel like The Queen



Becks1 emailed me this umbrella. She said she loves it and it makes her feel like QEII! The Queen carries fancy Fulton umbrellas to match her outfits but this is an affordable dupe. I love the fact that it’s clear and that you can see through it. Imagine how much drier you’d be under this umbrella. This umbrella has 4 stars, almost 2,000 reviews and an A rating from Fakespot. People have even used them on their wedding day for photos. It’s said to “hold up well,” “create a shield” around you against the rain and to be “super cute and functional.”

A serum to help even out skin tone and redness



I was asked over text (our number is 434-218-3219) to recommend “a skin cream that reduces redness or evens out complexion.” I looked through Amazon and found this very highly rated vitamin C serum with hyaluronic acid. This has over 2,3000 reviews, a 4.4 star rating and an A from Fakespot. It’s also just over $10 for an ounce of product. Reviewers say it fades acne marks and sun spots within a week or two, that it “it absorbs very fast and doesn’t have the sticky feeling” of other serums, and that they “can actually see and feel the difference” after using it. Here’s another skincare product I need.

Get salon smooth feet at home



Does anyone else also hate getting pedicures? I’m ticklish and don’t like other people touching my feet. I don’t mind doing my toenails at home and prefer it but I always skip the step where they slough the dry skin off your feet. Anastasia recommended this product in the last Amazon post and now I want it! This foot callous shaver has over 500 reviews, a 4.6 star rating, and an A from Fakespot. It’s also super affordable at $10. People call it “amazing,” say that podiatrists charge over a hundred for what this little shaver can do, and that it leaves their feet “super soft and dry spot free.”

Bluetooth headphones with sound quality that holds up



It’s so hard to find headphones that won’t break after a couple of weeks. I end up buying about 10-12 a year, especially with a teenager at home. Lindy recommended these affordable bluetooth headphones from Didios. They have a 4 star rating with over 500 reviews and get an A from Fakespot. Lindy says “they have excellent sound quality, they stay in when I run, I wear them at work and they block out the noise of working in an open office.” The charge lasts about eight hours and they come with a microphone too. For corded headphones, I recently bought these and like them. I got a pair for my son too.

Natural dryer balls that help keep clothes fluffy without dryer sheets



I’m chemically sensitive and only use fragrance free detergent. I don’t even use the unscented dryer sheets as those bother me a little, and I never use fabric softener. I have a couple of those plastic hedgehog dryer fluffers but I forget to use them. Both Astrid and Anastasia commented that they use the wool dryer balls and that they’re great. These have 4.5 stars, an A from Fakespot and almost 100 reviews. (There are cheaper versions but the reviews are not as legit.) Reviewers say they really work to make clothes softer with less wrinkles and in less time. It takes me 3 dryer cycles to get towels done so now I want these too.

A versatile coffee maker to make cafe style drinks at home



I am not a Keurig convert and still use a regular coffee maker from Mr. Coffee. I put the grounds and water in and program it so it’s ready so I wake up. Someone asked for a coffee maker to make indulgent coffee drinks at home. This coffee maker from Ninja has 4.5 stars, 380 reviews and an A from Fakespot. It can make regular hot coffee or that fancy cold brew and can even make tea. It has a frother for milk and you can brew sizes from one cup to an entire pot, all without pods. Users call it easy to use and clean, say it can even whip cream, and that it’s smart enough to know the type of drink you’re making by the filter you’re using.

