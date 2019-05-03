Useful things like a dog booster seat and a microdermabrasion tool

This week we got a really nice voicemail from someone who loves the Amazon posts and said she called Amazon and told them that we were referring her to good products. I thanked her by text. We’re going to include her voicemail on our next podcast which is out Monday! You can always call and leave a voicemail or just text us at 434-218-3219. I’m starting to run out of ideas so if you have a great skincare device, pet accessory, purse, cleaning product, or basically anything you’ve purchased on Amazon and love please comment with it or send me a link. This week I’m just including random things that I’m considering buying, which is the theme of a lot of these posts. I do end up buying so much of it and am really pleased with almost all the purchases.
A invention that catches hair before it goes down the drain.
I keep hearing about the TubShroom! It’s on so many of those “things you need from Amazon” lists. This is probably one of those things you don’t realize will make a difference until you use it. I have a traditional mesh guard in my bathtub and I end up having to use Draino every two months when the tub backs up. People say this works great and call it the “best strainer ever,” however they do say you have to clean it every few days or it will back up – just like my tub.
A cordless handheld vacuum that actually picks up dirt and hair
How many of you also have a sh-tty cordless vacuum just sitting on the charger which you never use? I feel so guilty throwing out appliances like that but mine is essentially useless now. This handheld vacuum has a 4.6 star rating with 255 reviews. People call this the “best handheld vacuum I’ve ever owned,” say it has “excellent suction,” that holds throughout the charge, works great in the car and is light and not that noisy. It also lasts 30 minutes and comes with different attachments to get in hard to reach crevices.
A doggy booster seat that will help your best friend ride in comfort and safety
I’m mostly posting this for the photo of the pug. Pugs have the cutest faces I swear they’re always smiling, especially when you pick them up. This one is just making a derp face. The Devoted Doggy booster seat has almost 1,400 reviews and a 4.6 star rating! This car seat has a collapsible metal frame with a soft washable insert and is best for dogs at 20 pounds and under. Dog owners rave about it, saying it helps their antsy pups stay in the seat and that they love sitting in it. It also comes with straps to keep them safe and secure.
A device to cook in less than half the time
I’ve resisted buying an Instant Pot despite the fact that everyone raves about them and says they’re amazing. My friend Rebecca loves to cook and swears by her Instant pot. (She also loves Jason Momoa and I got her to talk about him on Podcast #14!) Whenever I’m about to buy one I think that I don’t need more clutter in my kitchen and that I only make real meals about 2-3 times a week anyway. This 6 quart programmable Instant Pot is on sale for $69.99 which is almost $30 off! Reviewers call it the “perfect tiny living appliance,” say they wonder how they lived without it and say it’s great for cooking staples like rice and potatoes as well as entire meals. Some say there’s a steep learning curve and that it breaks easily. So should I get it?
An acne spot treatment that really works
This is a recommendation from a friend, who is so impressed by how this product clears up her adult cystic breakouts. Reviewers also say it works quickly to reduce teen acne as well. This treatment has bentonite clay, tea tree oil and other all natural ingredients to effectively reduce acne. It’s said to show results after just one use and one person calls it a “miracle cure.” People also really like the companion acne eliminating face cream.
An at-home microdermabrasion tool for smoother, clearer skin
A few weeks ago I featured a blackhead suction tool after not being able to find a legitimately reviewed at home microdermabrasion kit. This microdermabrasion exfoliation tool has a 3.8 star rating with 179 reviews and gets a decent B from fakespot. It comes with three tips in course, medium and fine grade that are designed to rotate on the skin as an interior vacuum pulls dead skin cells into the device. People say “this really exfoliates and sucks all the dead skin off,” that they notice a difference in how smooth and bright their skin is, and that they’ve been getting compliments.
A facial shaver that gets even the tiniest hairs
Now that I’m looking at skincare devices I’ve gone down that rabbit hole to find this great little facial shaver. As I’ve mentioned I’ve been dermaplaning, or shaving my face with a single blade razor designed for that. I do it with facial oil and it works well but it’s hard to get all the little hairs manually. This little device is meant to eliminate peach fuzz and facial hair painlessly. It has 4.8 stars with 125 reviews and an A from fakespot. Reviewers say they love how smooth it leaves their face and that it gets hairs very close to the root. As someone who tries to keep tweezers with me at all times, this review spoke to me. “I’m happy to be able to carry it in my purse so when I get freaked out by a hair or hairs I didn’t see earlier, I can take care of it immediately and I don’t have to get slightly OCD about it.”
I’m going to look into the microdermabrasion kit. It looks useful.
Also the pug pics are priceless.
I’m looking at a getting an inexpensive espresso machine for under $100 to save money from buying my iced lattes. Not sure if that is something you’ve featured before?
Thanks!
I love my microdermabrasion tool. Get it!
Pugs forever. Btw does the Thunder Shirt work?
Once an unleashed doberman noticed my kid on his property on Halloween but the dog was wearing a thunder shirt and we backed away slowly. So yes? Also the reviews feature people saying it calmed their dog down during storms so this is a good idea for the next post.
We use one on my moms pug that has awful separation anxiety and yes it works and works quite well
Maybe I need one for my spastic fox terrier.
Multicookers are a must-have if space is limited. I’d rather counter cook than have two or three burners and an oven going.
I’ve ditched my crockpots and adore this thing. There are tons of recipes online, and I keep them in Evernote. We haven’t been disappointed with anything I cooked in my IP.
Dudios Bluetooth Headphones… https://amzn.to/2vym3nG
Those are really great headphones for the price. They have excellent sound quality, they stay in when I run, I wear them at work and they block out the noise of working in an open office. They hold about an 8hr charge and also have a microphone to use for calls.
I love them! I’ve taken decent care of them (keep them in the little case they come with, let them run out a whole charge before charging again) and they’ve lasted well.
This is a great recommendation it’s hard to find good headphones! I ordered two of these corded headphones, one for my son and me, and like them. We’ve only used them a week but so far so good. https://amzn.to/2VFnAa3
Those look really great! I’m looking for a pair for my older kiddo (he’s 9) for his birthday next month. I’ll check those out!
I have the wireless sennheiser momentum 2.0 and I love them. The sound quality is incredible. They are DJ style tho (which I prefer) but isn’t for everyone.
I was lucky to score the limited edition Pink Floyd ones.
They aren’t cheap but I think Siennheiser does cheaper ones.
I also like the Marley Chant Sports speaker. It’s water resistant and comes with a clip so it’s perfect for taking on picnics etc…
I saw a review of organic wool dryer balls yesterday and bought some from Amazon. Apparently, and maybe I’m a bit slow to the concept, if you put in like 3 of these balls, your clothes dry way faster. Can’t wait till they come and see how good they work.
BTW, I love my Instant Pot and these posts. I’ve bought a few of your suggestions through the links.
I have dryer balls (2 shaped like hedgehogs and 2 like cactuses) and man do they ever make a difference! I really noticed it when I did laundry on a work trip without them and the dryer part took *forever*.
This is interesting, I never heard of those. Saves a lot of energy too. I’ll check them out.
I have the hedgehogs too! I always forget to use them but I will stick them in with the next load.
I’ve also bought those because of these posts. They are so great!
I bought this mattress for our guest room (where the cats lounge). Price was amazing, and this mattress is so comfortable! I laid down on it to play with one of the cats, and fell into a delightful sleep coma! It’s firm, but conforms to your body beautifully. Price was way cheaper than other bed-in-a-box brands.
https://amzn.to/2VKkcLb
Here are a few other things I would definitely buy again or give as gifts:
French Door Panel Curtains… https://amzn.to/2JdhCXx
Those are really pretty panel curtains for French doors. We have several in our house and especially for the one facing the street, I wanted the glass covered, but with something that would still let in the light. These are good quality and easy to install. A friend liked them so much are bought a set in a different print.
https://amzn.to/2PH1Cyf
That’s the best ever travel stroller. I travel a good bit with my 9yo and 1yo. It’s light, easy to fold and open (my 9yo often does it for me), goes through TSA with no issues, and has a little storage underneath, enough for a diaper bag or purse (not both). I keep this in my car and use it all the time!
https://amzn.to/2Y4HV6d
Those are stone coasters for the cup holders in your car. This is life changing, y’all. (Kidding. Kind of). I drink coffee on my commute, and have kids, and these keep you from having to clean out sticky, scuzzy cup holders from coffee spills. I love these things and give them as little gifts all the time. Everyone has thought they were awesome.
I have those stone car coasters! Your link didn’t work so I found one that I think is similar, let me know if that’s the right one. I do like them a lot. Mine looks like a cute owl.
Sorry about the dud link–yep! Those are the same thing. They are the best!
I need to look into that little shaver.
I use dog booster/car seats for my cats, I bring them to my office every day. I bought two of the big ones from Snoozer https://snoozerpetproducts.com/dog-beds-car-seats/lookout-car-seats-snoozer/dog-car-seats-lookout-2/ together they take up my backseat. They love it, I can safely harness them in but they’re still comfortable and can see out the windows.
I received the little face shaver as a gift. I used it one time for the baby peach fuzz around my hairline and annoying stubbles grew back that were really noticeable. I guess if you use it religiously every single day it would be good. I’m just going to go back to plucking LOL.
Side note: I bought three things Celebitchy recommended including the Instant Pot & pore cleaner & love them all!
I, too, resisted the Instapot. I was so tired of every recipe I pinned on Pinterest requiring one. Then one day my husband came home with Aldi’s Ambiano version for $29.99. At first, I refused to use it, but here we are a year later and I admit I’m hooked. It’s awesome for when friends pop by and I want to get something on the table in 20 minutes.
Additionally, my husband is cooking a lot more now because of the ease of use, which is really nice. I think the actual Instapot has more settings and functionality, so if you like the idea of a crockpot on steroids, I highly suggest it.
I want that vacuum for my car. And that little pink face shaver. Other than that I’m just here for the pugs.
I’ve spent so much money because of these posts, which is a good and bad thing!
I got the blackhead pore vacuum you posted about a while back. It’s good, it really works. So of course I overdid it and gave myself face hickies. They faded quickly, though. And I swear to all that’s holy, my pores have stayed clear for a while!
I also got the razor thing for removing tough skin on your feet and I LOVE THAT MOTHERTRUCKER.
Ok so this top: https://amzn.to/2ZV93Xl
is amazing. The fabric is wonderful, it fits beautifully and I got a record number of compliments on it .
Ok and this is personal lube, I know, but it is FREAKING AWESOME. My 70 year old mom recommended it to me (apropos of nothing–she’s super random) and I changed the subject quickly (she tends to go into WAY too many details), but I immediately got it and she’s right. This stuff is the TITS.
https://amzn.to/2UYfPb1
I research the hell out of anything I buy on Amazon, only buying items that have high stars AND a ton of reviews. To me, the number of reviews is actually more important, because the statistical average (number of stars) is going to be more accurate with more people weighing in (duh, I feel dumb for typing that out, but yeah).
To add: the Instant Pot is amazing and has changed my life, no joke. It stays out on the counter because we use it a lot.
I missed the razor for removing foot callouses, please reshare the link if you have it! I neeeeeed that!
https://amzn.to/2WnO6lA
SO. GOOD.
I’m going to need an email address and time to compose a lengthy email! I’ve been clicking through and looking at these recommendations and finding other products that I have loved. It’s been bad for my bank account but better for my skin and closet!
info-at-celebitchy.com and also check eBay for the skincare products sometimes you can get better deals on those there!
Instant Pot is really amazing. We have had ours for about two years now and use it all the time. Def. makes cooking a lot easier. Not sure if they have newer models out now, but we got the one with the blue tooth and it’s easy to control things from your phone. Highly recommend it!