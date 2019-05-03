Prince William steps out in London to honor the Submarine Service

Prince William stepped out today at Westminster Abbey. He attended a service in recognition of the 50 years of service of the men and women of the Submarine Service. Did you know that William is currently the Commodore-in-Chief of the Submarine Service? It’s true. Most royal figures (men and women) have honorary military titles, but I didn’t know that William had that one. William attended the service solo, but was seen in conversation with various people. Bear Grylls was there too, in uniform. Bear actually served in Her Majesty’s army, but after his retirement, he became an honorary lieutenant commander in the Royal Naval Reserve and honorary lieutenant colonel in the Royal Marines Reserve.
I don’t have much to say about William here, other than it’s nice to see him out working. It was rather convenient how he had all of those MI6 and MI5 internships to do right when the Rose Hanbury story was breaking in late March. William and Kate both largely stayed out of public view for weeks while William’s lawyers ensured a complete blackout in the British press. My worry is that the William-Rose Hanbury story will be buried even further with the arrival of Baby Sussex. I keep thinking that eventually, someone will come out with some juicy report about the alleged affair. We’ll see. In the meantime, keep the gossip alive. #NeverForget that William threw his pregnant sister-in-law under the bus in an attempt to distract from his own behavior.
William was also working yesterday, and taking care of some investitures. He chatted with some of the people he was honoring, and someone asked him about Charlotte’s fourth birthdya celebrations. William said Charlotte would be having a “rowdy party with lots of friends.” He makes it sound like Charlotte is doing keg stands.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
That last pic with the tight lips and double-clenched jaw, though … that was a moment, eh?
My thoughts exactly. What is wrong with his jaw?
As hard as I try, I cannot begin to fathom what William is really like privately.
William seems like he’s still kind of awkward socially. And in private, he seems like he’s a bit of a dork who takes himself too seriously.
I think Kate is the fun one in that relationship — and that he looks most at ease and happy when he’s with her at functions.
He still doesn’t have Harry’s ease with meeting the public.
@Bay – me neither. Surely he cant be as brusque as he comes across in public, right?
What was that article a few weeks ago about him, where it kept saying “this may be hard to believe, but he’s kind of an asshole in private” and it was like, OH WE BELIEVE!
But he seems to have long-term friends and obviously the school mums like him, so maybe he just completely lacks charisma and doesn’t have a warm personality?
From what I’ve read, he is supposedly SUPER right-wing. Like, he’d probably be a Trump-supporting, Fox News obsessive if he lived in the U.S. Allegedly, he’s also very persnickety in the way very posh people are. So, basically, he’s the worst.
An article in Harper’s Bazaar referred to him as a “true metrosexual.”
@Ader It was that Royal Foibles gossip blogger who wrote “it is said” that William is “politically right-wing”, a “classic, metrosexual behind closed doors” and also “haughty” and a bunch of other negative traits but “not unlikable”. A complete word salad with no sources.
I read he was right-wing years ago, pre-Brexit vote, and that he was pro-Brexit, personally.
But yes, I might have gotten the outlets mixed up regarding “true metrosexual” — all of the royal media outlets (Harper’s ,Town and Country, and the blogs) are blurring into one for me lately! Thanks for the correction.
@Ader, I’m sure William possesses some of the negative traits mentioned in Royal Foibles! I also think his father and brother are terribly spoiled, short-tempered and petulant, but unlike William, Harry inherited his mother’s charm and ease with people.
There have been murmurs for years that he’s standoffish and quite brusque in private. I’ve honestly never seen him described as warm or particularly friendly, only ever polite. I think he’s the epitome of the British upper class “stiff upper lip” stereotype.
I’ve also got the impression that he runs a particularly tight ship when it comes to his staff, especially his PR staff at Kensington Palace. Funny how we never hear about how he’s difficult to work for though. Wonder why THAT is…
Well he knows what people are thinking about him in their minds, every time he steps out.
I would feel bad about William being mindful that hes lost his looks and lacks personality.
If he didnt you know smear his pregnant sister in law *allegedly*.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Charlotte is doing keg stands. That kid looks like a lot of fun.
I bet Charlotte is sassy! She looks rambunctious, mischievous and fun!
The Windsor genes are strong in this one – he was hot for like a second but it all went downhill pretty quickly.
The arrogance and entitlement just oozes out of him. His father was never that bad.
I was looking at pics of him when he was entering Uni my gosh he was fine…smouldering even sigh.
Charles IS just as entitled and “bad”. To the point he has his own organic food brought to wherever he is staying, to bringing his own mattress (I read about that one a few years ago). This is a man who has a valet/staff for EVERYTHING (about 150 people on his staff), so I don’t think he’s an “easy, breezy person”. He can also be just as racist as his dear ol’ dad himself. And let’s not forget the *multiple* times Charles has thrown his sons under the bus, or used them for his own positive press. FEH!
I find it amazing that William’s looks faded as he got older while Harry’s really improved!! Lucky Meg!
Do photographers go out of their way to find the worst pics? Or d’you think he is really as petulant and pouty as the pics seem to indicate? Or is it just when he’s in a suit (I may or may not be the same when wearing heels)…….his casual pics with the three kids seem happier, so maybe it’s just because he’s working? or maybe he just HATES having his pic taken? I cannot remember the last time he was pictured and he looked happy to be there, or is it just me being cranky?
I think he hates the photographers. I think we can all understand why, but at the same time, that’s part of the gig, and there’s a difference between royal photographers and paparazzi chasing someone down the street. I actually don’t think he minds the events themselves, especially the military ones, I do think he recognizes the importance of those types of events, but I think he hates the photographers.
People say that privately he is sneaky, snooty, and stuck up, and can be rather cold.
I know one of the ladies of GFY recently mentioned that these things have been said about him for years. Of course most of the commenters refused to believe it.
What is GFY? Excuse me as I am just an ignorant Yank! LOL!
GFY is short for Go Fug Yourself, the fashion site.
I generally love GFY and the commenters are very kind, but they are extremely Pollyannaish when it comes to the royals. I genuinely think that they believe it’s a real life fairy tale, bless them.
I don’t think he hates having his picture taken. I think he just hates the press corps who are there to take his picture. I distinctly remember one of the reporters who cover Meghan’s events state that all the royal reporters on the ground love Meghan because she goes out of their way to be considerate to them and ensures that photographers are in a position to get the “money shot” during her engagements, whereas the Cambridges sometimes make it difficult for reporters to do their jobs.
Now who is the guy in that first photo? It would be great if Wills looked like him.
I think that’s Bear Grylls.
Bear Grylls (June 1974) is EIGHT years OLDER than Prince William (June 1982).
This just blew my mind when I Googled.
I think Kate would agree with this comment!
To be fair, the hair loss compounded the “Windsor Stick”. When Wills is in a hat, he almost seems to look like he used to, and (I think) he looks SO much better with his glasses on (instead of contacts).
William will ‘cheat’ again so I’m more than happy with Baby Sussex dominate the news.
I am sure William will cheat again but I still want the rest of the story on Turnip Toffgate.
#neverforget. I know I won’t.
The Duke getting work done is always a good thing.
Kate will eventually cheat too,maybe not even in the next decade. But I am thinking in her mid forties she will get tired of Will and his fading looks and have a sordid affair with some rugged exotic man.
Maybe a man who knows his ~nautical knots~, like the handsome Ben Ainslie
I was just thinking about that. It is still hilarious to me, how after that sailing that they did together when he was adjusting her helmet, and she was all suuuuper giggly and lovey-dovey they made sure that they NEVER see each other in public again.
They had one more thing after that, and she was sitting on a chair, and he was on a video conference, I assume to keep the distance, and she was still suuuper giggly and I died laughing at how badly obvious that was.
Grrrr!! Bear in uniform is certainly making my day!!!
If Bear Gryliss is single (no clue if he is or not) then Kate should kick Will’s behind to the curb and elope with him.
I know ppl don’t like Kate on this site, but no one deserves to be cheated like this. Yes, I’m aware Wills did when they were not married, but after exchanging vows in front of millions, he should have kept it in his pants. I’m sure he could afford to subscribe to some adult websites, buy a few sex toys etc to work his frustrations off without actively cheating.
As for the rumours going away, I don’t know, everyone is very much aware of his antics so even if there’s no print media in the UK saying anything, his cheating was trending on twitter so everyone who is online knows by now, if they didn’t previously.
So yeah, his Royal Snob can make all the faces he wants, people know.
You are right, no one deserves that sort of humiliation of literally the whole world knowing your husband cheats on you — on the other hand, this is ALWAYS a possibility with Royalty and the aristocracy. And having hung out for ten years, she would be aware of that and she went forth with her marriage despite that. She’s also a grown woman of almost 40 — she has enjoyed a life of tremendous wealth and luxury beyond what most people can even imagine, and the fact that she can barely lift a finger in her role as Duchess rubs a lot of people the wrong way–their taxes pay for her life of leisure. Not only should she do more, she should WANT to do more.
No one is saying that she is a terrible person–just lazy.
On the other hand, I think it would be delicious if she had a secret dalliance…with someone who looks at her like Harry looks at Meghan. . .
@FluffyPrincess
As I said, I know she dealt with his stuff when they were younger. but it maybe she thought he’d change esp. since she’s been nothing but nice to him (as far as we know) and then having kids. Some ppl do grow up & learn from everything they did in their 20′s, but it’s clear Wills didn’t.
I’m sure she enjoys the perks, but she’d probably not have the humiliation for her husband cheating on her with her ex-friend being worldwide news, I wager.
I also kind of think her cheating on him isn’t the best thing to do either. Two wrongs and all that, kwim?
Sadly, I don’t think she will leave either.
Bear is happily married with children…sigh
Lucky woman! He’s certainly a looker and hopefully a much nicer man than Wills.
We are unaccustomed to the use of the word rowdy in NA I think especially in reference to a child’s party.
William has no enthusiasm for public service for sure.
Oh, dang, I’d hibernate with Bear all winter, summer, spring, fall……..
Article says he was booed by protesters entering the service which would explain his unhappiness.
Was he really??? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHHHA. I hope more people boo him every where!
https://people.com/royals/prince-william-honors-submarine-service-50-years-westminster-abbey/
Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament protestors.