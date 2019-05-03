Justin Bieber thinks Eminem ‘doesn’t understand’ the new generation of rappers

If I was in the music industry, Eminem would be one of those people I would try to NOT piss off. Eminem is a lot of things these days – he’s matured, he’s sober, he’s one of most respected artists among other artists. He’s also a champion grudge-holder and he’ll sit there and make your life a living hell if you piss him off. He’ll bide his time and then destroy you. But Justin Bieber didn’t get the memo, I guess. Justin has been listening to Em’s latest album, Kamikaze, which already got some attention for Em’s disses of Joe Budden, Lil Xan (OMG!) and Machine Gun Kelly. It’s the Machine Gun Kelly beef that has gotten the most attention in recent months, although to be perfectly honest, I barely paid attention to it. Justin only started paying attention to it though, and he decided to Biebsplain rap music to Eminem. OMG.
Justin Bieber has taken a swipe at Eminem, claiming the musician ‘doesn’t understand the new generation of rap.’ The Sorry hitmaker, 25, squared up to the Stan rapper, 46, on his Instagram story after posting a screenshot showing he was listening to Eminem’s The Ringer from his latest album Kamikaze.
Hinting that Eminem is behind the times, Justin defended the artists, writing: ‘I just like Em’s flow but don’t like that he’s dissing new rappers. I like the new generation of rap, he just doesn’t understand it .’
A few years ago, Eminem agreed to an interview with 60 Minutes, and he allowed cameras into his home studio and more. I watched it all and it was fascinating – Sober Eminem is a lot sharper than people realize. He’s always been smart, but I get the feeling that Em is really sitting in his Detroit lair and listening to EVERYTHING and reading everything and paying attention to everything. He’s not out of touch – he’s patient and he creates beefs where he wants to and avoids beefs sometimes too. So, yeah, my take is that Justin’s attempt at dissing Eminem (Bieber is basically saying Em is old and out of touch) won’t go over too well. Not to mention, it’s false – Em is listening to the new stuff. He’s just unimpressed with it.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Yah, cuz Bieber has rap all figured out……
of course Lil justin would say that. He’s immature and he’s in the generation that he’s putting on the pedestal. By doing this, it also boosts his own ego. It’s not exactly original for someone to have generational pride.
Also rappers today do diss tracks and that isn’t any different and very intentional.
oh biebs… he’s having trouble adulting…
Nowadays everybody wanna talk like they got something to say, but nothing comes out. When they move their lips, it’s a bunch of gibberish…
Justin Bieber is one of those people.
+1 yesssssss
Love that!
Perfect response!!
*bows down to my new leader, Rapunzel*
Em looks good!! Just had to say that…what’s going on with Bieber? Is he okay? Even physically, he looks not well…
Uh, Eminem doesn’t need Bieber’s approval on anything, so he should STFU.
And…this is where I tell Biebs to sit all the way the F*CK down. You are trying to explain rap to the GOAT?? Please…What’s to understand?? They dont write lyrics, the songs have no meaning, they all have the same flow…and Em more than proved on his last album that he can not only IMITATE them but do it BETTER. Sit down Bieber.
We’re really calling a white man the GOAT of rap now? 🙄
Lol. Even black rappers call him the GOAT. It is what it is. This is one of those times when talent transcends race. The man is f*cking talented and is one of the FEW who gets better as he ages.
Agree to disagree. Couldn’t stand him back then, still can’t stand him today!
Lol. I wasn’t arguing my point. I said what I said. You can disagree away.
And I said what I said. Have a good day.
Technically he is the best selling rapper of all time, with more awards and accolades than most, and he is regarded in the rap world as at least in the top 5 in the history of the genre. You may not like him, and he isn’t my favorite either, but his talent is undeniable.
you can say it as much as you want, it doesn’t make him the GOAT of rap. And so which black rappers called him that? Never heard it…maybe a couple some long time ago. Anyway, you could have argued it in a way that would make sense, but just saying “I said what I said” is a bit poor…Eminem was once upon a time pretty good but he was never, ever the GOAT of rap, that’s a reach…And saying a white guy is the best in a music style greatly dominated by black people is just tone deaf (ever heard about 2Pac, Nas, Biggie, and so on and so on?).
He’s definitely one of the best – even if you don’t like him. Is he THE best? That’s up to the individual to decide. He definitely has his fair share of crap songs. Revival was pretty awful. I think one problem with Em is he ran out of material years ago. He still writes about the same things 20 years later… his ex wife, fame, his mother, etc.
Snoop dog, Dre just recently referenced him as the GOAT. Snoop Dog was the most recent to call him to go on record and call him GOAT. It’s posted on his Instagram when Em did his cypher referencing his fans that support Trump.
For anyone who wants to argue about Em’s status amongst his peers, you can easily go on YouTube and find out who you’re fave rappers top 5 rappers are. Em consistently makes the top 5 on all of their lists. Jay, TI, Busta Rhymes Jcole, Redman, Dre, etc
Yeah, we’re calling a white man the goat of rap because he is. Second to me would be Pac, he was a phenomenal poet and is a legend but lets be real, Em would rap circles around him.
I love Eminem. And I’m a 43 yr old white woman who looks like a Bible school teacher.
me too Snowflake – I’m 41 years old. I don’t like all of it, but I like quite a bit of his music. And Logic just released a song feat. Eminem this afternoon and it sounds good so far.
Omg. Omfg. Beeb’s smothered steak (ground beef) thinks he’s Japanese Kobe. He’s not fit to tie Em’s throwback sneakers.
Oh he understands Justin, he understands that today’s “rappers” are trash. With the exception of Kendrick & J Cole this new generation of “rappers” owe their success to the producers that give them a good beat. Their raps are not meaningful or memorable. Em knows just like the rest of us old hip hop heads know, the generation sucks.
IF Em deigns to (most likely lyrically) respond to and destroy this arrogant idiot, I can’t wait to hear it and, if possible, I’d like it to be live-streamed when Bieber hears it for the first time and can do nothing but collapse in to a pile of man-baby tears and talentless rage.
Waiting for update.
I mean, Bieber isn’t completely wrong, though he’s a stupid person to be the messenger. Em was in a position during his younger years saying the same kind of thing about the older rappers – it’s just a cycle.
But these guys aren’t stupid. It benefits MGK AND Em to have a feud. Feuds sell records. Feuds get clicks. They’re both profiting from this kind of thing, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t actually hate on the younger rappers as much as he lets on.
He’s been sober for a decade now – which is impressive. He’s looking pretty healthy as well, so good for him.
Only problem with your comment is that Em never actually took any shots at older rappers when he was young, he constantly referenced about his appreciation of them and how they shaped him in all his old stuff, NWA Dre, LL Cool J, WuTang, PAC, Beastie Boys, too many to mention. He old stuff is filled with it.
Ah, I mixed up my reference. It was in Slim Shady, he was mocking Moby for being too old lol.
A-tiskit a-taskit,
I go tit for tat with anybody who’s talking this shit and that shit
Chris Kirkpatrick, you can get your ass kicked
Worse than them little Limp Bizkit bastards
And Moby, you can get stomped by Obie
You thirty six year old bald headed f*g, blow me
You don’t know me, you’re too old, let it go its over
Nobody listens to Techno
I think about this all the time, cos Em is now as old as Moby was then. XD “you’re too old, let go” hah
That song! I see now what you getting at Erin. I wonder when he wrote it if he ever thought he’d make it to 36?
he is a producer and own his own record label. He’s up on what the younger generation of rappers are doing. He produces them. He just has opinions and preferences, and mumble rap isn’t on his list of preferences.
Anyone heard anything from MGK?
Bieber shouldn’t poke that bear, straight up.
He’s gonna get torn to pieces. He cries in the streets with his wife and thinks he can talk about what Eminem understands?
Oh honey….lmao
LMAO at crying in the street with his wife. Didn’t he promise to work on himself and stay.off social media?
Whatever monotone mumble crap out today should not be called rap. Saying “yup” after every verse gets old.
Yup, sure does
Bieber needs to sit his butt down Eminem is right this new rapper are trash I’m so tired of the narrative that because a artist is in their 40s or older their some how of touch . justin Bieber needs to stick to fighting with teenage girls over his marriage instead trying And failing to defend these trashy SoundCloud rappers who can’t rap and are only popular because of internet fame and white suburban kids who think their hood because they listen to a rapper named after a drug .
I think Justin just wants to be in a diss track by Em…wait for it lol…
Team No One, both are utter trash.
Ding, ding, ding!!!
Winner, winner tofu dinner!!!! Truer words were never spoken.
If I won something and you gave me tofu, I’d…well I don’t know. Probably stare uncomfortably lol.
Are we even into Em’s shtick anymore of calling his ex wife (whether their on good terms now or not) the c word in countless songs and abusing, murdering her, calling gay men faggots and want to sexually assault people?
Yeah he has songs about his daughter and journey to sobriety but I don’t think those outweigh the harmful words he’s put out. Yeah just my thoughts 🤷♂️
Thanks for stating this. Don’t know if he’s had a change of heart but this should not be overlooked.
I like how outspoken he was about Trump and racism and I’m not going to demand that people stop listening to him or saying anything positive about him. But let’s be real for a minute: A Rule 63 version of Eminem named ‘Lolipops’ probably would not get away with most of what he’s gotten away with, regardless of age or liberalism-especially if she was all Slut Walk and stuff.
Beiber looking to get his name in headlines again, nothing to see here.
Tupac is the Greatest rapper.
I know a lot of rappers respect Em but the guy has problems. Between the things he says about his ex wife, he talked about beating up Lana Del Rey in a freestyle (or something like that, I don’t pay that much attention), and he seems to have something to say about every other rapper. To me he seems like he hasn’t changed that much.
Not to say I agree with Bieber, I just think Em lives in his own little, angry world.
Eminem is a legend!
Those new “lil” rappers are good, but Eminem is another league
Oh Bieber just put a big target on his back. Now there will be 5 songs from Eminem dedicated to dissing him. It’s not that Eminem doesn’t understand today’s rap, it’s that most of it sucks. It all has the same beat and very little lyrical value. Migos is just the worst.
I’m just glad I’m a classic rock fan.
Telling one of the GOATs he doesn’t get it? I mean, yeah, Em is problematic, like a whole lot of rappers. But If Em deigns to come for Biebs…ohmygod, junior is gonna get spanked sooo hard..
Beebs is right if you need to be high on bath salts to “understand” them.
Bieber is a has been. Machine Gun Kelly happened like 1/2 time about six years ago. I thought he was long gone.
I was just telling some friends that Em would be my shame f*^k. As in, I would do it and never ever tell a soul (except all the Celebitches, apparently).
I wouldn’t be too worried if I was Justin Bieber. Eminem maybe a decent artist but he’s hardly someone to be scared of. He’s like Drake, super successful, but gangsta light as opposed to someone like the Game who really is involved in that life. I mean Eminem mostly feuded and rapped about young females. Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, his baby mama, or artist like Limp Bizkit and Moby 🙄. Eminem rarely got involved with real hardcore guys Ja Rule. Like really, this is not someone to be scared about and Justin has established himself enough that he will be fine, even if Eminem hits back
I can’t believe Eminem is 46, I feel old
I have followed celebitchy for over 10 years now. You are my go-to morning reading (along with BBC – we need ALL news), but depend on you for fun and biting celebrity updates. Kaiser: your writing is my favourite. I too respect the hell out of Eminem. You nailed it with this piece. I cant wait to see what happens next…
“Ah, wait, no way, you’re kidding He didn’t just say what I think he did, did he?”
heeheehee can you imagine how beebs will pee his pants when the Real Slim Shady stands up, with one of those fingers on each hand up