Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas’ Las Vegas wedding was just a legal thing

I was pleasantly surprised but not shocked yesterday morning when I saw, bright and early, that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had eloped in Las Vegas. They got engaged in 2017, and they’ve been together for so long, they’re a pretty established couple among “young Hollywood.” She purposefully tamped down wedding expectations last year, saying that she wasn’t going to plan her wedding while she was filming Game of Thrones because it would just be too much. Well, Sophie is currently on the promotional tour for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, but I guess there was a gap in her schedule, because she and Joe really did spend a week planning this Vegas wedding. As it turns out, this is just their official, legal wedding though – they still plan to have a big to-do in France soon enough.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot Wednesday night in a surprise Las Vegas wedding — but they’ll soon walk down the aisle again. A source exclusively tells PEOPLE the singer, 29, and the Game of Thrones actress, 23, wed in the U.S. so that their marriage is legitimate when they say “I do” at a bigger ceremony in France.
“They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe,” the source tells PEOPLE.
The former DNCE frontman previously confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Turner are planning a wedding in France. Per the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in France, “At least one of the parties to be married must have resided in France for at least forty days immediately preceding the marriage. This precludes a wedding in cases where both parties are only visiting for a short stay”; furthermore, “In France a religious ceremony does not constitute a legal marriage.” Because of such residency restrictions, international couples often have a legal wedding before a religious or symbolic ceremony in France.
Ah. So because neither Sophie nor Joe are French citizens or exist in some kind of permanent-alien status in France, their French wedding was never going to be legal. That makes their Vegas wedding even cooler, in my mind – it was necessary and a formality, yet they made it fun and special too. They invited their friends to come over after the Billboard Music Awards, they got Dan & Shay to perform, Diplo was there, and I bet it was just a really nice little ceremony. Sophie even wore a white dress and a veil! They took it somewhat seriously and they had a half-serious, half-quirky special moment. I kind of love this.
I’m so over Jonas brothers and their endless weddings.
One thing that kind of bummed me out this morning was an article I was reading that interviewed her parents. They said the only photos that they’d seen were ones that had been published. They’d gotten a call beforehand, but said that because of the time differences they haven’t heard from them since. Which – time difference does make things difficult. But you’d think SOMEONE would have sent them a quick text or email with a photo or two.
Assuming they have a decent relationship, that just seemed sad.
Given this info I would assume they do not have a good relationship. That’s tough.
Yeah that’s kind of what I was thinking. I mean, maybe they DO have an okay one and they’re just really busy at the moment – or maybe neither the parents or Sophie really are into the whole wedding thing – or where they’re still planning a ceremony, maybe mom and dad already knew this was going to happen at SOME point and are just waiting for the full blown wedding. I don’t know. I’ve gotten sappier lately haha. If there’s reason not to be close, I fully support that. But if they ARE close, I hope everyone is cool with it.
exactly, both that they didn’t hear about it AND that they’re just comfortable running their mouths to the press like this is indicative of it not being a close relationship. i don’t think talking to the press about sophie is going to help improve their relationship if that’s what the parents want, either.
olive, yeah I agree – that wouldn’t endear anyone to the person they’re talking about.
That said, I don’t think anything they said was really negative. I think it was more of a positive spin on ‘we didn’t need to be there. they’re having a big production later’. They spent time with them last month, so I doubt it’s too much of a riff.
This was one of the quotes:
“Sophie did call me before. She said, ‘Mum, I’m getting married in Vegas,’” Sally said. “I am absolutely delighted and so is my husband Andrew.”
But considering it seems like Maisie also wasn’t there, I’m going to assume this whole thing really wasn’t a big deal to them. I think it was just a case of ‘hell, lets make it legal.’
That is sad. Hopefully it’s just a matter of the the stage of life – when I was in my early twenties I wasn’t close to my parents, but I’m very close to them now. Maybe they were just having a great time with their friends, fell asleep exhausted, and just didn’t think to text their parents since it wasn’t the “real” wedding anyway. I hope so anyway.
I think she’s close to her Mum and Dad though. The whole Jonas family was over at her parents’ house for Christmas and her parents visit her and Joe regularly in New York. I agree with Erinn, I think they just wanted to get the legal formalities over with.
I got to marry my husband in private, in a silly little wedding “chapel” near city hall in Philly, a few months before our actual wedding. I needed a surgery, he had insurance, we both wanted me recovered and well in time for our “real” wedding with family and friends. So we did it for the paperwork really.
We invited no one and only told a few people when it was done. It was romantic and fun and special. I’m glad we got to have our private marriage day and then our wedding day. Also, lots of people get married on paper before their actual wedding, for all kinds of reasons.
I wonder if they will in any way try to rival his bro and the extreme over the top wedding foolery hahaha. They already are having multiple weddings so it’s a start!
How tall is Sophie? She seems to tower over Joe. Or is that just because she’s wearing heels?
I think the Jonas brothers are just pretty short.
Joe Jonas has a type. He is only 5.7″ but he has dated 5.11″ Taylor Swift; 5.10″ Gigi Hadid and now 5.9″ Sophie Turner. So tall, blond hair, blue eyes, model types are his thing.
I think it’s hilarious that they’ve been going down by an inch every time, ahha.
I think my husband is only around 5’7/5’8″… but i’m 5’2″ so it works out just fine haha. And I don’t think he’d have been opposed to dating someone taller than him either way.
That’s strangely admirable that he prefers taller women, haha. Most shorter men have such a hang up about it and have to only date short women.
I feel like Sophie could have done better than Joe Jonas. But if she’s happy, then I’m happy.
Also, did Sophie always have blonde hair or is she a natural redhead who went blonde? I normally hate it when people with red hair mess with their beautiful shades of red but it almost looks more natural on Sophie.
She’s a natural blonde.
That makes sense, then. She sports the red hair surprisingly well.
It wasn’t a dress she wore, she wore white pants and what i’m guessing was a white blouse. So a two-piece, which I think is hella cool.
This is something that I’ve always wondered about Nick and Priyanka. They had all of those weddings, but did they have to have a legal ceremony in the US? If so, did they do it? I’m just wondering if there’s a Jennifer and Justin, Adele and Simon situation going on there.
But yay for Sophie and Joe! I’m really starting to like this new Jonas era.
All you need in the US is a marriage license. Then you, your spouse, two witnesses, and the officiant sign the certificate and it’s usually filed with your county government or seat. That’s it. I don’t doubt that Nick and Priyanka are legally married.
@ Susan
Priyanka is an Indian citizen. My sister got married in India. It was legal…no need for a second “court” marriage in Canada. Not sure if USA is the same though.
You don’t need to marry in the US to have a legal wedding. But the point was that you cannot marry in France without being a resident. It’s the France part that’s the problem, not that it wasn’t the US. So they just needed to marry anywhere that let them. Maybe India is just fine with marrying non residents.
I usually don’t like the clothes she wears but that pants ensemble at the wedding was fantastic.
Sophie actually wore a white silk jumpsuit. Its by Bevza and cost $650. Apparently it’s still available for purchase too. I’m not a fan of the weird pick up detailing on it but I love that she chose a jumpsuit instead of a dress
It weirds me out that the Jonas brothers seem to have only one facial expression.
Constipated expression?
she didn’t wear a white dress and a veil, she wore a white pantsuit and a veil.
I follow Sophie on IG. She seems to have a very quirky sense of humour, which I love. This type of wedding seems right up her alley.
Can someone please explain to me why Diplo is now dressing like a creepy cowboy with a gold tooth? This look confuses me. It is AWFUL. He’s actually an attractive guy but he is utterly repulsive like this. There are loads of sexy cowboys, he is not one of them!!!
When did Joe Jonas turn into Prince?
I liked this. It was cute to me. Best of luck to them.
I like Sophie but heard so many bad rumors s about Joe’s infidelity that this kinda makes me sad. Hopefully the rumors are wrong but I don’t believe this will last long…we’ll see
They are having a big wedding in France in the summer. So, this small one is just a prelude to the bigger one.