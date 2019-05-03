Liam Hemsworth says he and Miley have ‘been fake married about a billion times’

.@LiamHemsworth is our May/June 2019 cover star! Read the crazy true story of how he lost his home in a fire, married the world’s biggest pop star and somehow came out the other side as the coolest, nicest Aussie actor this country has ever produced. https://t.co/qIH9JwC6NA pic.twitter.com/PdQ72a9TbH
— GQ Australia (@GQAustralia) May 1, 2019
Liam Hemsworth has got a nice write up in GQ Australia. He doesn’t have anything to promote right now so I guess this is just a ‘hey look – it’s Liam Hemsworth’ piece. Motivation aside, it’s a thoroughly enjoyable little interview. Maybe I was biased by how taken the interviewer was with Liam and Miley’s rescue pup, Mary Jane, but Liam comes off well too. He modestly calls the past year, in which he lost his home and all of his belongs and married Miley, “pretty hectic.” They made it official in December, although the press has married them off several times.
On the failure of Independence Day: Resurgence: After Independence Day, I felt like I wanted to do things more story driven. A little more character driven. You know, it’s a popcorn movie so it’s just a big rollercoaster ride, but I like to do projects that I can sink my teeth into and just go a bit deeper.
On his relationship with older brother Chris: He’s my hero. I look up to him. He’s honestly my last call, when I find myself in a position where I’m 50-50 about a script, then I call Chris. And his opinion, I trust more than anyone in my team.
On losing his home to the California Wildfires: About three or four AM, I got a call from Miley. She’d found out from a friend, and that was when she told me it was gone. That was pretty gut-wrenching. It was actually real. And it’s just a hard, hard thing to come to terms with.
Overnight, you literally lose all your possessions and your space, your nest. Obviously there are photos and things like that, but the one thing I wish I did grab was this Rolex that Lionsgate had given me as a present, after the first Hunger Games film came out. I always imagined giving it to my first son or something. I don’t hold too much sentiment to possessions, but that was probably the one thing I wish I’d taken.
On the press making up marriage ceremonies: Yeah, I’ve been getting married for years now. We’ve been fake married about a billion times. I can’t tell you how many calls and texts I’ve got over the last five years from best friends – even from my parents sometimes – they’re like, ‘Did you get married? Is it real this time? Did you have a baby?’
I’ll admit, I speculated on their union many times. Earlier in the interview, Liam said he’s happy to be in the background and that he appreciates that Chris and Miley pull focus from him. So I don’t think he cared that when he actually got married, most people thought, ‘wait, didn’t they already get married?’ I find Miley and Liam’s actual wedding romantic due to the tragedy of losing everything they owned bringing them closer together. Remember that immediately following the loss of their home, they donated close to $1M towards the wildfire relief efforts (also remember that Liam hopped in his truck and saved all of their animals before they lost their house). Married, fake married, living together – I have come full circle on Liam and Miley as a couple and hope they have many happy years together.
I was really moved by is story about the Lionsgate watch Liam lost. I always try to consider what one thing I would save (beyond children and pets) and I don’t know what I would choose. I could name 10 items but I’d be hard pressed to come up with one single item. Sometimes we don’t know these things until it’s too late. Regardless of my choice, I hope someone from Lionsgate reads this and sends him another watch. I don’t know that it would have the same sentimental value but it would be a really nice gesture.
View this post on Instagram
It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger. Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all. To help/donate visit @malibufoundation and @happyhippiefdn
Photo credit: Twitter, Instagram and WENN Photos
He sounds like a nice, down-to-earth guy.
Miley Cyrus drives me up the wall, but I love whoever her red carpet stylist is.
That jumper in the cover photo. 80′s throwback! Reminds me of a jumper my mum knit for me when I was a kid.
Worlds Biggest Pop Star? Lol. Slow your roll, GQ, Beyoncé, Taylor, Ariana, Katy, Rihanna, and quite of few others would like to have a word.
Look, I like Miley most days, but let’s not get carried away.
That struck out at me as well…not quite worlds biggest
If he heard about the fire from Miley who had it confirmed through a friend how did he jump in his truck and save the animals?
I think they had already gotten the pets and beat it. The news of the house being gone happened hours later, the area was probably closed off.
I thought about that too, but my guess is he saved all the animals when the fires were getting close and they were being evacuated.
From there, during a wildfire it’s usually pretty hard to get up-to-date information about the status of your house because nobody’s able to access the area. So probably the call from Miley was once they knew the house had actually been lost.
It’s in the article, when they knew their house was in the danger zone, he went and evacuated all the animals. And then Miley was told by a friend when the house finally went up., which was in the middle of the night (but she was in South Africa at the time).
OH MY GOD THAT SLEEPING PUPPY
It’s that a Cosby sweater?
No I don’t think so. Can you imagine? Hahahah
As a Buddhist I really try not to attach to objects, but there are still some items I would have a very hard time losing. The earrings I wore on my wedding day, my son’s little worn out baby sneakers that I kept, the little pieces of rags I kept from my husband’s favorite old shirt that finally wore out, a little figurine that belonged to my dad, my son’s art work, my daughter’s baby hair bows… things that have no real value but that I hold onto.
I can see how losing all your objects, objects of value and objects that mean so much just to the owner, would be devastating and also bring a couple closer.
My twins were premature and I had to put them in doll clothes and I pull them out every time they achieve something or have a milestone and say a tiny thank you to the NICU team who never gave up on them. I would be beyond devastated if I lost them.
Wow –
I’m also a twin mom whose nuggets were in the NICU, and I have a box with their tiny clothes and blankets. There’s plenty of other stuff I have no problem getting rid of, but those are special. (Also, if any of you out there are NICU nurses, please know that you are EVERYTHING. Thank you for doing what you do.)
Ooh you just made me full on boo-hoo! Where did that come from. Love to you and your twins and the NICU team
The earrings I wore on my wedding day were lost in an emergency move.
I still miss them.
I do have my husband and our cats, tho, so I feel like I’m doing ok.
I like the Hemsworth brothers. They seem so down to earth and nice. I assumed it’s an Aussie thing, and then I remembered-Mel Gibson, ewwwww!
So he’s literally just promoting his life and marriage and that’s it? Eff off dude.
He’s a celebrity…that’s what they do. He’s done it in a low-key, thoughtful manner. I don’t understand your vitriol.
I have a framed letter from President Obama and I always say that’s the one thing besides the dog that I need to grab in case of fire. I do have some sentimental (inexpensive) pieces of jewelry from my grandmother that I keep in one box and I hope I’d have the chance to take it.
I love Obama, i’m soooo jealous 😊
I don’t like it when celebrities do interviews just to talk about like…their life. If they want to talk about life while promoting a project, sure, go for it. But a cover for the sake of a cover? Meh.
I do like Liam, though. He was in a bonkers movie called The Dressmaker that I highly recommend, if you like quirky movies.
I LOVE The Dressmaker. He was so good in that film. The chemistry between him and Kate, yowza.
I have a legit question about The Dressmaker: was Liam Hemsworth’s character supposed to be younger than Kate Winslet’s? It seemed to me the script had those two characters as age peers, but then the casting didn’t reflect that. I justified it in my head as Winslet’s character seeing Hemsworth’s character as the same age he was when she left that little town.
@Dee Kay.
In the book, Teddy and Tilly were classmates and around the same age. The movie kept it vague because we all know that Winslet has a decade and them some on Hemsworth. The beard helped in the movie, I think.
Thanks @Tiffany. Yes that’s how all the dialogue and the entire relationship seemed written (that they were same-age classmates).
The Dressmaker was so good and the fashion was gorgeous!
I really love Miley and Liam as a couple. I didn’t care much about them before but once they broke up, and Miley did Wrecking Ball, then When they got back together, I hoped it would last. I was never really a fan of Miley’s music but when I saw her do Say Hello to Heaven at the Chris Cornell tribute concert, she gave me chills! I really hope they last a long long time.
Liam is obviously really great for Miley. He seems to ground her and she looks content being with him. So, I’m with you and hope they last.
I never expected to care about them, but I’ve reached a point where this break-up might bum me out more than any other celebrity couple I can think of. I’m not even sure why.
We were evacuated last November in the same fire, so now I know. We took some paperwork, three paintings, some old family photos, medicines, my great grandmothers silver, clothes for a everyone for a week, the dog and dog food, and some of my more expensive work clothes. We had about 4 hours warning before we were officially told to leave. The hardest part was figuring out where to go with our huge puppy, thank god for tolerant friends with extra rooms! I remembered to photograph every room in the house but I forgot my jewelry box so apparently it wasn’t important. Our house was fine …so sorry for all the people who lost everything.
I like to think I could leave 100% of my possessions behind (and I aspire to living with less and less as I get older), but if I lost my house in a fire tomorrow I’m sure the loss of certain things would devastate me. I just couldn’t say what they are, or would be, off the top of my head.
I feel the same way. Like, I am okay with losing photos from my youth, but I am not okay with losing the few photos I have of my family so those are really the only thing I will grab off the wall and high tail it.
It’s the sentimental things. Losing my laptop would be aggravating and expensive… but there are irreplaceable things that you don’t necessarily even think about until it’s too late.
I had an emergency evacuation and the things that had personal meaning to them have been the most painful losses for me.
I can understand this — that it’s the sentimental meaning of things, not their cost or value, that makes them hard to lose. When I think about it, most of my jewelry was given to me by my husband, and most of it isn’t valuable at all, some of the pieces he made himself, and it would be painful to lose them.
My residence burned down and all I dug out from under the burnt out debris was my passport . I was in shock and that’s all I could think to grab. Later the fire department wouldn’t let anyone in but they did a great job of finding stuff and bringing it out. I never knew that firemen did that. This was the day after they fire. They are really great people.
“Married the world’s biggest pop star?” I thought he married Miley. Confused…
The only things I’d be devastated to lose would be Mr. Jaded and Smitty the Kitty.