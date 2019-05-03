Liam Hemsworth says he and Miley have ‘been fake married about a billion times’

.@LiamHemsworth is our May/June 2019 cover star! Read the crazy true story of how he lost his home in a fire, married the world’s biggest pop star and somehow came out the other side as the coolest, nicest Aussie actor this country has ever produced. https://t.co/qIH9JwC6NA pic.twitter.com/PdQ72a9TbH — GQ Australia (@GQAustralia) May 1, 2019

Liam Hemsworth has got a nice write up in GQ Australia. He doesn’t have anything to promote right now so I guess this is just a ‘hey look – it’s Liam Hemsworth’ piece. Motivation aside, it’s a thoroughly enjoyable little interview. Maybe I was biased by how taken the interviewer was with Liam and Miley’s rescue pup, Mary Jane, but Liam comes off well too. He modestly calls the past year, in which he lost his home and all of his belongs and married Miley, “pretty hectic.” They made it official in December, although the press has married them off several times.

On the failure of Independence Day: Resurgence: After Independence Day, I felt like I wanted to do things more story driven. A little more character driven. You know, it’s a popcorn movie so it’s just a big rollercoaster ride, but I like to do projects that I can sink my teeth into and just go a bit deeper. On his relationship with older brother Chris: He’s my hero. I look up to him. He’s honestly my last call, when I find myself in a position where I’m 50-50 about a script, then I call Chris. And his opinion, I trust more than anyone in my team. On losing his home to the California Wildfires: About three or four AM, I got a call from Miley. She’d found out from a friend, and that was when she told me it was gone. That was pretty gut-wrenching. It was actually real. And it’s just a hard, hard thing to come to terms with. Overnight, you literally lose all your possessions and your space, your nest. Obviously there are photos and things like that, but the one thing I wish I did grab was this Rolex that Lionsgate had given me as a present, after the first Hunger Games film came out. I always imagined giving it to my first son or something. I don’t hold too much sentiment to possessions, but that was probably the one thing I wish I’d taken. On the press making up marriage ceremonies: Yeah, I’ve been getting married for years now. We’ve been fake married about a billion times. I can’t tell you how many calls and texts I’ve got over the last five years from best friends – even from my parents sometimes – they’re like, ‘Did you get married? Is it real this time? Did you have a baby?’

[From GQ Australia]

I’ll admit, I speculated on their union many times. Earlier in the interview, Liam said he’s happy to be in the background and that he appreciates that Chris and Miley pull focus from him. So I don’t think he cared that when he actually got married, most people thought, ‘wait, didn’t they already get married?’ I find Miley and Liam’s actual wedding romantic due to the tragedy of losing everything they owned bringing them closer together. Remember that immediately following the loss of their home, they donated close to $1M towards the wildfire relief efforts (also remember that Liam hopped in his truck and saved all of their animals before they lost their house). Married, fake married, living together – I have come full circle on Liam and Miley as a couple and hope they have many happy years together.

I was really moved by is story about the Lionsgate watch Liam lost. I always try to consider what one thing I would save (beyond children and pets) and I don’t know what I would choose. I could name 10 items but I’d be hard pressed to come up with one single item. Sometimes we don’t know these things until it’s too late. Regardless of my choice, I hope someone from Lionsgate reads this and sends him another watch. I don’t know that it would have the same sentimental value but it would be a really nice gesture.