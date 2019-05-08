Duchess Kate steps out in Wales in a very buttony Philosophy blazer

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Wales a few hours ago to begin a day full of events. They started out at the Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base, and I’ve been trying to say “Caernarfon” to myself and I don’t think I’m saying it right. Kaa-Nar-Fun? Welsh words give me angst!

In Elizabeth Taylor’s book about her jewelry, she said that Richard Burton always told her that “red is for Wales,” so that’s why I think Kate made a special effort to wear ruby red. I appreciate that she went for a Welsh “theme” then, but can I just say? This Philosophy blazer looks SO cheap. The Daily Mail says that the blazer is a re-wear, but all I could find in our archives was the time she wore a blue version of this exact same blazer, and all I could do was stare at the giant buttons. Yeah… I still hate the style. The combination of the double-breasted design, the shoulder pads, the huge gold buttons and the fabric all look so budget, like she found it in a discount bin at a Goodwill. Update: Thanks to everyone, here’s the post where Kate wore this blazer for the first time. I disliked it then too.

Kate paired the blazer with jeggings, black booties and a black turtleneck. The look suffers because the blazer is slightly baggy, and her legs are so tiny. The proportions are off. I do like that she went for a ponytail though – from the neck up, she looks good.