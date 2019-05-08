Duchess Kate steps out in Wales in a very buttony Philosophy blazer

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Wales a few hours ago to begin a day full of events. They started out at the Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base, and I’ve been trying to say “Caernarfon” to myself and I don’t think I’m saying it right. Kaa-Nar-Fun? Welsh words give me angst!
In Elizabeth Taylor’s book about her jewelry, she said that Richard Burton always told her that “red is for Wales,” so that’s why I think Kate made a special effort to wear ruby red. I appreciate that she went for a Welsh “theme” then, but can I just say? This Philosophy blazer looks SO cheap. The Daily Mail says that the blazer is a re-wear, but all I could find in our archives was the time she wore a blue version of this exact same blazer, and all I could do was stare at the giant buttons. Yeah… I still hate the style. The combination of the double-breasted design, the shoulder pads, the huge gold buttons and the fabric all look so budget, like she found it in a discount bin at a Goodwill. Update: Thanks to everyone, here’s the post where Kate wore this blazer for the first time. I disliked it then too.
Kate paired the blazer with jeggings, black booties and a black turtleneck. The look suffers because the blazer is slightly baggy, and her legs are so tiny. The proportions are off. I do like that she went for a ponytail though – from the neck up, she looks good.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I think you linked to the red blazer in the article on the blue blazer back in the day. See, us Meghan fans can be fair to Kate, we just don’t like her laziness and lack of substantive work!
https://www.celebitchy.com/523949/duchess_kate_wore_a_buttony_red_blazer_for_her_v-day_event_cute_or_dated/
At least we have been consistent throughout the years, lol.
Here:
https://hollywoodlife.com/2017/02/14/kate-middleton-red-blazer-casual-outfit-valentines-day-pics/
(of course for Valentines day she wore red.)
I don’t like this outfit. I never have in any of the variations of it that we have seen. I just think the proportions are off. I don’t think the blazer works with the jeans, I don’t like the little purse she has, etc.
I honestly cant put my finger on exactly why I don’t like this, besides the proportions, but each time we see it I’m not a fan.
Those pants.
Otherwise a nice outfit.
I shop at goodwill…
People who shop at goodwill do not look cheap
I shop at Goodwill and Savers/Value Village.
There are some good things there if you look for a long time.
The problem is not the pieces themselves but its how she wears them – she does not wear clothes, they wear her and not in a good way. She is bland and boring and therefore she makes even the most lovely dress bland and boring. Pippa is the same.
The Cambridge’s are a bland, boring stiff middle aged couple, esp compared next to the Sussex’s who are youthful and approachable without even trying.
That blazer and those gazillion buttons are awful. A plain red blazer would have worked so much better. I actually don’t mind the jeggings and booties, but that blazer? Ugh.
It must be the material that cheapens it. The blue looks really cheap, and I’m sure it’s not. The red is much better, and I’m guessing it’s because it’s darker and doesn’t highlight the material as much.