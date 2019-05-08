Here are more photos of the Duke & Duchess of Sussex, plus Baby Sussex

Would you like to see more photos of the sweet Sussex baby? Of course you would! After the initial first three photos were released of the Sussex Three, I think they decided to release three more photos and these pics are super-cute too. One is of Harry and Meghan both looking at the baby and smiling. One is of Harry absolutely beaming as he looks at Meghan (he’s so proud of her!). And one is of Meghan looking at Harry with such devotion and happiness. They are truly blissed out.
It probably seems weird to even pay any attention to the negativity, but there’s been a lot of it directed at the Sussexes this week. Several royal reporters have been bitching about the timing of how the birth information was released on Monday, and they’re pissed that the palace waited so long to announce that Meghan was in labor. I get that the palace was sort of caught out – the palace had told reporters that they would release the “she’s in labor” information and the palace waited until Meghan gave birth. But let’s also be clear about something: even if the palace had released the info in a timely fashion, the royal reporters would still be bitching and moaning about *something*. They’ve set it up so Meghan and Harry will “fail” in their eyes no matter what they do.
Also: those same royal reporters are saying that we’ll likely get the name later today. I can’t wait to hear what it is! My guess is still Daniel Charles Henry, but I’ll also take Daniel Charles Philip.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and WENN.
I am PLOTZING…I am LITERALLY…PLOTZING!!!!!!!!!
Me too! They’re so glowy and beautiful.
Hahahaha!! Their unfettered joy gives me joy!!
Aww! They are so blissed out and deep into their love for each other and their babe. I really do like this rollout. Much more intimate and personable than previous ones.
Agreed, this is so much calmer for the parents and then baby than a pack of press screaming at them on the street.
YES. I have no idea why they don’t all intro their babies this way. Standing on those steps outdoors and having all the clicking cameras going off and reporters yelling things, ug. No thanks. And just hours after the birth? No. I love the way they’ve done it.
These photos are so sweet. I love seeing people this happy.
The pictures are beautiful.
They look so sweet, I appreciate this more than a photo call on the steps. But at the end of the day as long as it’s the couple’s choice all is well
The Beyhive and Sussex Stans are already closing ranks on Twitter. It’s like watching the Unsullied rally Dany… It’s so beautiful 😭😍
This little boy is going to be so much fun to follow
Meghan looks radiant.
She is positively gorgeous!!!!!!! She’s gorgeous anyway you cut it, but I love her like this!!!! So natural and lovely.
He’s such a cherubic little bub! I can’t wait to hear the name. I’m a fan of Daniel too, or something like Robert or Christopher.
I agree on all counts. I like all of those names – something traditional but not TOO stuffy – and something that can support a cute nickname if they wanted.
I love that photo of them looking at the baby and laughing – it’s just such a natural looking one, and it is so joyful.
Harry has not put the baby down at all. You can tell. So sweet
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
😍😍😍😍😍😍😍
I like that Harry dressed up and looked sharp for the occasion as well. They both look over the moon for that baby.
They both looked amazing and I agree with you!
Meghan and Harry look so happy! Hoping that every day is as happy as today for them.
That look from Harry looks like he still can’t believe his luck………I just love how much they love each other and that back rub when they were leaving….swoon!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The statement said The Duchess went in labour in the early morning, The Duke was with her”. WENT, WAS. All PAST TENSE. But what these reporters and several networks did was gloss over it and only read “Duchess Meghan, Labour” and now are trying to blame their own idiocy on the palace who, by the way, have openly said they intended to release the statement an hour earlier but there was a system delay. It’s gross how they can’t even wait for Harry and Meghan to finish celebrating their new addition before ripping into them. Camilla Tominey has written an awful and factually incorrect article in the telegraph today (Richard Palmer too), Morning shows are having “Did Meghan deceive the British public” segments. Criticism is one thing, but this is in a league of its own.
The royal reports are so freaking entitled. They act like Baby Sussex is their personal property.
The Fail has a hit piece on her new press sec, Sara Lantham. Saying that the press were not notified of the announcement via email which is the usual way, apparently there were tech cliches with emails from Windsor. Considering the castle is 1,000 years old, I don’t think William the Conqueror really considered WIFI/broadband when he built it.
I wonder if reporters get sour because there is too much pressure on them to publish stories in a timely manner in this instant news world. Perhaps their lives get really disrupted by the too high expectation to feed the public’s need to know and have the exclusives or break the story first etc. Not to excuse the reporters vindictive behaviour but try to see from their point of view.
“Criticism is one thing, but this is in a league of its own.”
The RRs and tabloids have to jump on a new ship as the “fake pregnancy surrogate” sh*t has already sailed down the toilet bowl. IMHO, The royal reporting from The Telegraph is horrid for a broadsheet newspaper.
The Times is better than the Telegraph.
They look so happy. yay! new babies and happy families make me so happy.
I want them to name him Henry
Me too.
Harry’s real name is Henry so I doubt tbey will name him that
I can just imagine the “Horrid Henry’ headlines
Just perfection.
I bet gan-gan will snuggle this adorable one later today. I know I would. I love being a grandma.😊😊😊🥳🥳🥳🥳♥️♥️♥️
Seriously love it so much. All of it. This makes me so happy.
The last picture where Harry is looking at her reminds me of my own family pictures. “Look at the camera so we can be done. JUST LOOK. No, not at me, at the camera!” She looks like she’s ready to go back to her comfy room and he is too busy looking at her to get it done.
So let me get this straight. Meghan, claimed by many to be a fame and attention seeking narcissist, had Harry carry the baby so the he and baby would be front and center. 🧐
The smears don’t line up with the facts people.
the racist trolls who hate Meghan don’t understand facts – the hate being thrown her way about the birth is nutso. Some people clearly do not have enough going on in their lives to be so obsessively hating someone they have never met.
Aw, they are so happy and it shows! That little nugget is precious! I can’t wait to see more pics and learn his name. Screw all the negative press! I don’t understand how anyone can find something nasty to say about a baby’s birth! Ridiculous.
I love everything about these pics. Does anyone have an ID on her necklace please? I love it. X
Poster on the Royal Forum said it was Jen Meyer aquamarine necklace.
So adorable!!
My prediction is the baby will be Markle-y in looks, the one pic of his little face he has her nose for sure. First borns often seem to look like the opposite gendered parent…for instance I am first born and distirbingly. Am just my dad with boobs…lol
I really think the baby will take after Harry but we shall see in a year.