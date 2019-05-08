Jessica Chastain on GoT: ‘Rape is not a tool to make a character stronger’

Even though the “royal baby” beat will always be one of our most popular gossip storylines, I thought it was telling that Monday’s Game of Thrones recap post got more comments than the birth of the Sussex Polo Baby. I don’t think that’s a slam on Baby Sussex, I just think GoT’s “The Last of the Starks” was THAT controversial. Now that the existential threat of the undead is no longer there, Thrones is back to petty sniping, misogyny, beheading and Cersei smirking like an a–hole. I still haven’t re-watched the episode because the first watch upset me so much.
One of the moments that people HATED was when Sansa finally got a moment with The Hound. The Hound had looked after her and tried to protect her from Joffrey and had saved her life at least once. When she was a prisoner in Kings Landing, he went to her and offered her a way out of the city, and she didn’t take it. That was what the two characters discussed – he said if only Sansa had gone with him when he offered, she wouldn’t have gone through all of that bulls–t with Littlefinger and Ramsay Bolton. He was graphic too – he basically said that her own bad decision led to her rape. Sansa responded with “Without Littlefinger and Ramsay and the rest, I would have stayed a little bird all my life.” Meaning, she would have remained a naive, scared little girl with princess fantasies if she hadn’t gone through all that sh-t with Ramsay and the others.
I didn’t sh-t on Sansa for saying that, because… I don’t think we should second-guess a (fictional) rape survivor’s reasoning for HOW she survived. If a survivor wants to believe that dealing with those adversities changed them for the better, or made them a different (less naive) person, why contradict them? Jessica Chastain doesn’t really agree. I think Chastain’s issue is that Sansa’s rape was used as a plot device initially, and it’s being reused as a half-assed way for men to develop a female character.
Rape is not a tool to make a character stronger. A woman doesn’t need to be victimized in order to become a butterfly. The #littlebird was always a Phoenix. Her prevailing strength is solely because of her. And her alone.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/TVIyt8LYxI
It’s important to note that Jessica and Sophie Turner star together in Dark Phoenix, that’s why Jess makes a “Phoenix” reference. Besides the GoT-criticism/Dark Phoenix promotion, I get Jessica’s point and I agree with that too. I think both conversations need to be had. One, a survivor got her revenge on her abuser/rapist and she believes she’s stronger because of her journey. Two, female characters (or women in the real world) don’t have to be “victimized” or abused or raped in order to change and develop and grow. But yeah, David Benioff and Dan Weiss are really destroying the female characters, huh?
I can’t wait to hear what Chastain thinks about Sansa spilling the tea to Tyrion about Jon Snow’s parentage.
Ehhhhhhh kinda way wrongly interpreted? The event happens, are we supposed to leave it out (not accurate) or only depict women as crying victims instead then (also not accurate)??
This seems to be fairly realistic because women are actually always harassed and mistreated at some point (moreso back in time) so either she crumbles or she grows. Whats wrong with it…
You can use anything to be a terrible or a great person. Its better to choose great, ……
“Whats wrong with it” is when you add it to this show’s history of adding rape to female characters stories as some kind of character development. It’s not about one comment, it’s about the overall. “Oh but it was realistic in medieval times” some say. The show has f**king dragons, faces being pulled off, and ice zombies. Woman need other threats to motivate them? To put them in danger? The repeated use of rape by the male writers is creepy at this point.
Every time I remember these show runners are doing the next Star Wars movies, the happier I am to have checked out of that series after Rogue One.
Back in what time? It’s fantasy.
Characters don’t choose to be anything. They’re fictional and don’t have agency. What exists is what the writers put there. It’s a cop out to suggest otherwise.
I actually took this as the hound in his broken, uncomfortable masculine way is addressing it with her because he feels some guilt that it happened to her. She in turn, is “letting him off the hook” for his guilt by saying it’s ok. Maybe I’m projecting but I have had a similar conversation with my sister about her rape at 11 and feeling remorse that I “didnt see it” and she let me off the hook in a similar way
In the hands of any other writers, I might have been able to see that exchange differently. In the hands of the GoT writers, they definitely meant “Thank god I was viciously raped and mentally and emotionally abused or I might never have grown!” because they are total sexist and misogynist hacks and it follows how they’ve written women for pretty much the entirety of the show.
There were different ways that scene could have been handled and as usual, they picked the worst one.
This exactly. They used the rape as a plot device, which is something they’ve done from the outset.
I stopped watching a couple seasons in because my stomach couldn’t take it. I heard the number of rapes slowed (not sure if true) but it was always filmed with such perverse pleasure. A tool to keep woman down and/or prop up a man to be a hero. There are ways to handle it better, they lacked the ability. And maybe for one it was a trauma that fueled a flame but it was probably not written with that intent, it just ended up working out that way years later in the story.
@Eliza I stopped watching for the same reason.
Especially when I read an article that pointed the sex between Drogo & Daenerys was consensual in the books and it wasn’t in the show. (I haven’t read the books but their relationship makes more sense if he’s the first man who asks her opinion).
When I tell that’s why I stopped watching they say it’s historically accurate (it’s a fantasy), the reality of war or it’s okay because a male character was assaulted too. I don’t bother arguing because I don’t have the mental energy. However it’s how the show chooses to portray rape & assault that I find despicable. There are respectful ways to explore the topic and the show runners have chosen not to.
exactly, this show has not earned the benefit of a doubt
Yes, the problem here it’s that the racist/misogynist showrunners previously used the rape scene and talked about it as a plot device to “humble/break” Sansa because I guess they and a huge number of people still blame her for being a naive child manipulated by Cersei, thinking she could save her dad, to only have him be killed instead. These are the same people that will create a show where the South won the Confederate War, after all.
I feel that even her obsession with the North being independent is side-eyed and judge by many people, while for me she just seems terrified to ever have to obey someone else after all the abuse she suffered at the hands of Joffrey, Cersei, and Ramsay. Emotional abuse is just as scarring as physical or sexual abuse.
Every awful incident that any of the major characters have endured is a plot device though.
Arya having to see her father get beheaded and walk into a situation to find out her mother and brother were brutally murdered was a plot device. She wouldn’t have become Westeros and Essos baddest assassin if that didn’t happen.
Jon being raised as a bastard child, dealing with the negative label and being alienated by the only mother figure in his life (Catelyn) was a plot device.
Bran being violently pushed out of a window and becoming paralyzed made him the 3 Eyed Raven
Theon getting tortured and having his manhood cut off gave him the redemptive story arc that turned him into a hero at the end.
Tyrion being born a dwarf and having to deal with the stigma of it. He literally tells Jon to use those tribulations and wear them as armor.
It’s literally one of the major themes of the show.
“Cripples, Bastards and Broken Things.”
I also don’t think they could have shown her growth without the rape – meaning, I don’t think the writers knew how to do that. So instead it was, look, she was abused, raped, and now she is stronger! She has changed!
I would have less issues with the whole plotline if it was more about her just changing – which would be reasonable, most women WOULD change somewhat after living through some like what Sansa lived through with Ramsey. but, I don’t like the emphasis on “growth” and how it “made her stronger.” They could have had that development without her being raped.
At the very least, its another example of the writers telling us something, and not showing us. They are telling us that Sansa is stronger now, but they need to show us (we have seen some signs of it, but its like they wanted to make sure we really understood.)
Yup. The writing was very ham fisted. “I heard you got broken in hard”? I know the Hound is rough and crude but that was just awkward and gross.
I am rewatching the show from the beginning and just watched the scene where Jamie raped Cercei next to Joffrey’s corpse. Did this happen in the books? It just seemed so random and unnecessary to the plot.
Both are valid. It’s okay to criticize the misogyny of the very real showrunners and it’s okay to support a fictional character’s growth and agency after surviving a violent sexual assault.
Bran literally exchanged the same sentiment to Jaime when he told him he wouldn’t be who he is right now if he hadn’t gone through what he did with Jaime pushing him out of a window and getting paralyzed.
What they are both conveying is that they are survivors and as unfortunate as their pasts were, they’ve risen above the tragedies and become stronger and wiser for it.
Yes thanks- I was trying to think of a parallel, cos men characters are always going though all kinds of battles and murders and attacks, but they grow. So…..
That was not Bran talking. If you watch the show then you know Bran left the building seasons ago lol…
But i don’t think the point was that because she was raped she’s stronger, its EVERYTHING thats happened to bring her to this point. The rape was just one of the things thats has happened to her since she first left winter fell.
Thats just how i see it, but i get why people would be annoyed/angry about it.
Sorry for bad grammar, english is only my third language.
i’m glad she said this
Okay. I have some thoughts on this one.
I was raped at 17 – it is how I lost my virginity. Of course I am not glad that this happened to me – it is sad and f-cked up and it should never have happened. But if you obsess over what might have been and the different decisions you could or should have made, you will spiral down a vortex of depression and shame and self-doubt that you will never get out of. So I think to myself: yes, I wish that never happened; but in many ways it formed part of who I am today. It made me a much fiercer feminist, it gave me a huge understanding of sexual assault and rape and an interest in it – which has enable me to educate many others about it, including many men. It made me not put up with certain sh*t. It made me stronger in who I am. And I don’t know who I would be without it. So no, I’m not glad it happened; but it forms part of who I am and I see my survival of the trauma associated as a key part of who I am now.
So, on one hand, I think what Sansa says is somewhat consistent with how a survivor might think. I also think that Littlefinger did teach her a LOT. On the other hand, I think the writers and showrunners eff this stuff up a lot and it is also problematic in some ways. The wording could be better, etc. That’s why some good female writers should be employed.
there have been 73 episodes of this show and only THREE have been written by a woman.
and it shows
Yes it does! And especially with so many string female characters, it’s something they really should have considered – getting some female writers involved.
Look as a survivor Sansa can say what she wants (although she was not raped in the book, so that’s TV Sansa) but coming from the pen of the male writers of this show? It falls flat. Their penchant for adding rape to the female characters’ stories is creepy as f**k.
Says the woman who works for Brian Singer and posts photos on her Instagram of herself kissing and rubbing up on known abusers. Take several seats, Jess.
What you have to remember is ( as far as Im aware) GoT is written by men for men. Its about war & violent sex. Thats it. & the books were known for that too. Which is why Saint Ange being one of the few ppl to question & highlight that disgusting aspect of war is outstanding.
This kind of talk by Chastain, I hope is just media fluff. Because if it is not she can just go back and do some deeper thinking on the subject of victimhood and tragic life experiences. All I hear sometimes from those movie stars is rich, white woman privilege. A lot of us women, particularly one’s from poorer circumstances or from not so privileged lives in developing countries know mostly hardship. It is built into the fabric of our DNA and sometimes passed down from grandmamma to granddaughter. We struggle, took, live through the shit, get educated and rise. And you know what: we celebrate our arrival and use our life lessons to teach the next generation about persevering. So, barring the sexist writing on GOT, I just want to say that rape, deprivation, etc. gives us perspective, vision, strength, the ability to continue to rise and triumph. Chastain can’t see that side of tragedy because it is obscured by present or past privilege.
That is such an interesting perspective. I want to deny its validity though. Many ppl do not rise up thru adversity. Many ppl are basically defeated by the never ending cycle of adversity. Thats what social stats show apparently.
This all day. I’m not religious, but I grew up with, ‘Growth often means pain. And growth without pain is an oxymoron. Suffering is often how God shows us himself. Suffering is part of the call to serve Jesus.’ We are taught from a very young age that through trials and tribulations, we discover ourselves. No pain no gain? Where did that come from? Having an existential crises can be as deep or shallow as the interpretation. Have this conversation. Allow Chastain’s tweet to spark something. I’ll never condemn women for finding fault in crimes against women within entertainment venues. The crimes are much more than tweets. But in lieu of words, action eventually sets in, and any rise from trauma produces strength of character. It’s a story as old as time. We elevate. We overcome. We learn and then we teach and protect.
There is a saying that goes along the lines of the test of someone’s character is how they respond and deal with the crap that life has thrown their way.
I’ve been through some stuff as a child and as an adult that were less than charming.
I had to go through family therapy between the ages of 9 throughout HS due to issues with an older male sibling with mental illness that developed in his teenage years who would get violent and had to watch him hit and abuse my mother and father and get it myself. I’ve also experienced DV with my kid’s father.
When I think of how far I’ve come and how the experience has ironically made me a tougher cookie for it, I’m not saying that Im happy that I went through those things. But I accepted them and instead of being just a victim and letting the experiences break me, I became a survivor.
As someone who’s always been poor and had to struggle for everything, I say that our fight is overrated. We don’t need all the shit to happen to have perspective. It’s like women’s day: everyone congratulate us “warriors” but in the rest of the year, they don’t mind adding more challenges just to praise our “resilience” later. It’s not a movie, or a cartoon, or a Tv series, and honestly I’m tired. And I can’t even be because there will always be someone to remind me that poor people can’t be tired, we have to be always this hero, this restless poster women of strenght. In fewer words, I’m not saying everything should be handled easily, but this endless fight is just unecessary. Sorry for the rant, and althoug I disagree I respect what you said.
No, we can absolutely criticize a fictional character implying rape made her stronger because fictional characters don’t have motivations. Fictional characters are written and created by real people, with real responsibility for how the words they put to program are interpreted, particularly with the kind of accessibility that a show like GoT has. People will bend over backwards to defend this garbage, but context matters, and D&D’s context does not win them the benefit of the doubt. They chose to make Sansa Ramsey’s rape victim, changing the plot from the books. They chose to take her character from spoiled brat to Cersei-lite, then have her credit that as a good thing, which leaves us with the implication that horrific female suffering can be character development. You don’t put that shit in a story unless you explicitly have other characters denounce it as false because otherwise it’s a tacit support of the idea.
I am telling you guys this as somebody who writes professionally and has been reading and writing since they were a child – stop giving white male writers the benefit of the doubt. Stop believing they mean better. Stop thinking they know better and just didn’t think it through. They’re not children. There’s plenty of critical pieces out there telling them to stop treating and minorities as concepts in their stories. Every single time they pull this shit, it’s an active choice. It was an active choice to wipe out all of the Dothraki and murder the remaining WOC on screen in chains. It was an active choice to force the only remaining MOC witness it. It was a choice to have Daenerys, a sex trafficking victim, reduced to an emotional mad woman after seven seasons of development. It was a choice to have Sansa say that line. Everything is a choice made by the writers, thought through by the writers, and then willingly put to paper. That story decision made it through multiple levels of editing before it got put to camera. What the hell does it say about the industry that nobody batted an eye at it?
The thing is that it is entirely in character for someone like Sansa in the GoT universe to say and think that. Indeed, it would probably be a necessary coping mechanism. So, I actually don’t buy the criticism.
Thr worst bit for me about this scene was the way he said it. Broken in rough or something. He said that to her face! Disgusting and humiliating to her. I thought he was meant to have grown.
Sansa saved face the best way she could in that moment but the criticism should be on him for confronting her in that dreadful way. She doesn’t want to be a perpetual victim so she had to say it made her stronger to stop him pitying her and imaging the things she went through
The criticism needs to be put firmly on the writers. They wrote the dialogue for both of them. They created that situation. Again, giving agency to fictional characters is pointless. The only people who hold responsibility for it are those holding the story reins.
When has The Hound ever been not hateful? During the entire show, he’s smiled less than a handful of times and two were directed at the Stark girls. Reading some complaints during the entire series has proven this genre isn’t for everyone. It’s dark. It’s harsh. It’s bloody disgusting. Dark/middle ages were horrifying, and people actually lived through them. At the very least, these types of works have historically been written and told by men. It’s a slow change, but I think we’re slowly growing into more all-inclusive storytelling. Through historical adversity, female authors and writers will inject new ideals. See how that happens?
Yawn, FFS. It’s just a stupid show. Chastain and Eva are totally joyless.
If you get joy from anyone, even a fictional character, being raped, there’s something seriously wrong with you.
OMG, what a stupid response.
I’m going to pull myself out of this thread before I get upset because I’m already getting frustrated with some of the comments here, but I am going to leave behind a last statement -
Some of you really need to think about the implications of your stating that traumatic events make people stronger, that their character is defined by that events. Because you need to think about exactly how that feels to victims who didn’t necessarily come out stronger for their experiences. What is that saying to the millions of victims who suffer from crippling PTSD, anxiety, stress triggers, suicide attempts, etc.? Who rely on medications, endless amounts of therapy, etc. to get through that event? Because for every “tough” survivor, somebody who fought back, you need to think about the ones who were utterly destroyed by that experience, who had to claw their way back to normality or may never have gotten back there.
We need to stop bantering around this idea of suffering being inherent to character development – or at least the presumption that it creates BETTER character. Because that isn’t fair to the complicated experiences of survivors. And it certainly doesn’t contribute to society’s understanding of just how awful trauma really can be.
I just hate that violence against women is entertainment to some. Could have gone without every single rape if they wanted to.
I think we should also note that Ava DuVernay called them out for fridging basically the only Woman of colour on the show. Actually, the only one they have at this point (it’s been awhile since Dorn was a factor). She was brutally killed to….serve the plot of a blonde white woman. Oof. Not good optics boys, not at all.