The Duke & Duchess of Sussex debut Baby Sussex at a photocall in Windsor

OH MY GOD.
These photos are maybe the cutest things I’ve ever seen!!! SQUEE. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released the first photos of Baby Sussex! Baby Sussex’s name has still not been announced, but people are expecting the name to come out today, probably after they introduce the Queen to the baby and get her approval on the name. Meg, Harry and the baby were supposed to do a short little photocall outdoors at Windsor Castle, but since it was rainy there today, they did the photos and video inside St. George’s Chapel (where they had their wedding). Meghan said:
“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy. He has the sweetest temperament. He’s just been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days.”
I’m dying!! Ah, this is so cute. I’m surprised she wore white for the photocall, but it’s probably just for an hour or so. I’m also surprised that Harry was the one to hold the baby for the photocall! I bet they haven’t put him down once. The baby is wearing a little grey cap so we can’t see if he has dark hair or ginger hair. I suspect dark hair, don’t you?
Here’s the video:
Photos courtesy of WENN.
ALL THE HEART EYES! What a great thing to wake up to this morning. I love that Harry is holding the little one. They seem so happy.
Aww! Look at his beaming parents! What a cute lil button nose!😍🥰🤗
OMF. These are adorable. What a sweet little baby boy.
And Meghan looks like a hottie. I mean that in the kindest ways – she looks AMAZING. I think both Meg and Kate look great with a fuller face, though they’re genuinely pretty when they are slimmer as well.
Delicious! Delicious tiny munchkin. Wish them all the joy and sleepless glory. He is so tasty. I had a little boy a few years ago and couldn’t peel away. Wearing heels 2 days after giving birth and a manicure wasn’t an option. not that she has to come out looking drab but still, no one looks like this. She’s bleeding bloody murder, poor thing and is profoundly exhausted. Wish her all the best in the coming months.
Awww. He’s so cute
I love this. I love everything about it. I loved that they did this on their own terms, that they waited two days, I love how they look, I love how they only had the one reporter there – it was so much easier to here what was being said, it seemed so much less chaotic – good choices all around.
That baby is adorable, and Harry and Meghan both look like new parents should look lol – tired but thrilled.
Adorable! I like how they did the one on one photo call. It feels more intimate and low key.
Harry’s already starting to do the holding the baby bounce-so cute!
awww, they look so happy, and the wee baby Sussex is adorable!
the amount of joy from the photos is just divine
Awwww I love it! So cute!
Oh my god!!!! How precious!!!!!
So cute! And they both look so so happy! Harry’s cheeks must hurt by now!
Aaaahhhhh! Look at that sweet little face. I can’t wait to hear the name. They all look great and very happy.
I married a ginger, I tease it was mostly because of his hair, and none of my 3 have red hair. I’ve been told it skips a generation, so maybe someday I’ll get red-headed grandkids.
What a nice way to start today. Lovely photo of the family.
Meghan is pure class. I love the bit when she thanked everyone for their well wishes & kindness. Continue to live your best life Meghan!
I’m so happy for them-they look great, and I’m glad Megan and the baby are healthy. I cannot wait for the name.
He’’s sooooo cuiiite! They are soooo cute
Awwwww….adorable! They are just glowing with happiness. Congrats to them!