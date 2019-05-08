The Duke & Duchess of Sussex debut Baby Sussex at a photocall in Windsor

OH MY GOD.

These photos are maybe the cutest things I’ve ever seen!!! SQUEE. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released the first photos of Baby Sussex! Baby Sussex’s name has still not been announced, but people are expecting the name to come out today, probably after they introduce the Queen to the baby and get her approval on the name. Meg, Harry and the baby were supposed to do a short little photocall outdoors at Windsor Castle, but since it was rainy there today, they did the photos and video inside St. George’s Chapel (where they had their wedding). Meghan said:

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy. He has the sweetest temperament. He’s just been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days.”

I’m dying!! Ah, this is so cute. I’m surprised she wore white for the photocall, but it’s probably just for an hour or so. I’m also surprised that Harry was the one to hold the baby for the photocall! I bet they haven’t put him down once. The baby is wearing a little grey cap so we can’t see if he has dark hair or ginger hair. I suspect dark hair, don’t you?

Here’s the video: