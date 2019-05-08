The Duke & Duchess of Sussex debut Baby Sussex at a photocall in Windsor

Harry and Meghan present Baby Sussex

OH MY GOD.

These photos are maybe the cutest things I’ve ever seen!!! SQUEE. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released the first photos of Baby Sussex! Baby Sussex’s name has still not been announced, but people are expecting the name to come out today, probably after they introduce the Queen to the baby and get her approval on the name. Meg, Harry and the baby were supposed to do a short little photocall outdoors at Windsor Castle, but since it was rainy there today, they did the photos and video inside St. George’s Chapel (where they had their wedding). Meghan said:

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy. He has the sweetest temperament. He’s just been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days.”

I’m dying!! Ah, this is so cute. I’m surprised she wore white for the photocall, but it’s probably just for an hour or so. I’m also surprised that Harry was the one to hold the baby for the photocall! I bet they haven’t put him down once. The baby is wearing a little grey cap so we can’t see if he has dark hair or ginger hair. I suspect dark hair, don’t you?

Here’s the video:

Photos courtesy of WENN.

18 Responses to “The Duke & Duchess of Sussex debut Baby Sussex at a photocall in Windsor”

  1. Abby says:
    May 8, 2019 at 8:00 am

    ALL THE HEART EYES! What a great thing to wake up to this morning. I love that Harry is holding the little one. They seem so happy.

    Reply
  2. truthSF says:
    May 8, 2019 at 8:00 am

    Aww! Look at his beaming parents! What a cute lil button nose!😍🥰🤗

    Reply
  3. Erinn says:
    May 8, 2019 at 8:01 am

    OMF. These are adorable. What a sweet little baby boy.

    And Meghan looks like a hottie. I mean that in the kindest ways – she looks AMAZING. I think both Meg and Kate look great with a fuller face, though they’re genuinely pretty when they are slimmer as well.

    Reply
  4. suharik26 says:
    May 8, 2019 at 8:01 am

    Delicious! Delicious tiny munchkin. Wish them all the joy and sleepless glory. He is so tasty. I had a little boy a few years ago and couldn’t peel away. Wearing heels 2 days after giving birth and a manicure wasn’t an option. not that she has to come out looking drab but still, no one looks like this. She’s bleeding bloody murder, poor thing and is profoundly exhausted. Wish her all the best in the coming months.

    Reply
  5. Kemi says:
    May 8, 2019 at 8:01 am

    Awww. He’s so cute

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    May 8, 2019 at 8:01 am

    I love this. I love everything about it. I loved that they did this on their own terms, that they waited two days, I love how they look, I love how they only had the one reporter there – it was so much easier to here what was being said, it seemed so much less chaotic – good choices all around.

    That baby is adorable, and Harry and Meghan both look like new parents should look lol – tired but thrilled.

    Reply
  7. Scal says:
    May 8, 2019 at 8:02 am

    Adorable! I like how they did the one on one photo call. It feels more intimate and low key.
    Harry’s already starting to do the holding the baby bounce-so cute!

    Reply
  8. OriginalLala says:
    May 8, 2019 at 8:02 am

    awww, they look so happy, and the wee baby Sussex is adorable!

    Reply
  9. Abby says:
    May 8, 2019 at 8:02 am

    the amount of joy from the photos is just divine

    Reply
  10. launicaangelina says:
    May 8, 2019 at 8:02 am

    Awwww I love it! So cute!

    Reply
  11. Smiles says:
    May 8, 2019 at 8:02 am

    Oh my god!!!! How precious!!!!!

    Reply
  12. Beli says:
    May 8, 2019 at 8:02 am

    So cute! And they both look so so happy! Harry’s cheeks must hurt by now!

    Reply
  13. Emily says:
    May 8, 2019 at 8:02 am

    Aaaahhhhh! Look at that sweet little face. I can’t wait to hear the name. They all look great and very happy.

    I married a ginger, I tease it was mostly because of his hair, and none of my 3 have red hair. I’ve been told it skips a generation, so maybe someday I’ll get red-headed grandkids.

    Reply
  14. astrid says:
    May 8, 2019 at 8:02 am

    What a nice way to start today. Lovely photo of the family.

    Reply
  15. gingersnaps says:
    May 8, 2019 at 8:03 am

    Meghan is pure class. I love the bit when she thanked everyone for their well wishes & kindness. Continue to live your best life Meghan!

    Reply
  16. HK9 says:
    May 8, 2019 at 8:03 am

    I’m so happy for them-they look great, and I’m glad Megan and the baby are healthy. I cannot wait for the name. :-)

    Reply
  17. Tris says:
    May 8, 2019 at 8:03 am

    He’’s sooooo cuiiite! They are soooo cute

    Reply
  18. smcollins says:
    May 8, 2019 at 8:03 am

    Awwwww….adorable! They are just glowing with happiness. Congrats to them!

    Reply

