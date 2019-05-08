The Sussexes named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just announced the name of their firstborn son. And the name is not what any of us predicted. I don’t think any of us had this name in the Baby Name Pool. The name is…
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor
ARCHIE. I cannot. I really can’t. As a nickname? Perhaps I could get on board, but not for the little kid’s real, official first name. Harrison is, I would assume, a name important to Meghan and Doria’s side of the family. We also know from the surname that the Queen isn’t making this baby a prince – they would have announced his title along with the name, and Mountbatten-Windsor is the surname given to non-princes and non-princesses.
Archie… I still can’t. I mean, it’s sassy and “cute” and very British, but I still can’t. He’ll forever be Polo Baby to me.
Also: confirmed, no title for Archie.
I’ve had it confirmed Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will have no title. He will simply be Master Archie.. #Archie #Royalbaby
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️Sussex royal
I like it.
My son’s name is Archer. I am not pleased at the impending popularity.
I like the name Archer. It’s classy. Archie, to me, conjures up
a comic strip.
Og I wish Polo Baby was named Archer! A million times nicer.
@moxylady, Archer is a fabulous name. Great work 👍🏽
+1. And we call our guy Archie. Best name. Not happy if it becomes the new “Elsa.”
Love it! Do you call him Archie for short?
I really really love Archer. Personal preference over Archie as the full name,
I am surprised at the name. I honestly..don’t like it. As a nickname, I find it adorable (shout out to the ladies here who have an Archer, great name!). I love Harrison. But hey, I was named in the early 80’s when it wasn’t popular to have a more unique or typically “boy’s” name for a girl, so who am I to judge? People all the time either love or hate my name and have told me. I’m also sure if I am lucky enough to be able to conceive with my partner (I am near Megan’s age) after our wedding etc, I will come up with a name a ton of people do not like. My partner looks at me lovingly but with an “absolutely not, also is that even a name” face when I tell him my fav name ideas. If the parents are happy, which is incredibly evident, that is all that matters!
Hopefully his name will erase a stream of review’s/roasts of “Riverdale” on YouTube I watched recently and have been in my head. I used to think of the comics and now it’s a show that is…interesting…I am just way too old to appreciate.
Agreed. I like Master Archie even more than just plain Archie. It’s very Richie Rich.
I actually love it! It’s so non-traditional. It’s so freaking cute.
My daughter-in-law’s big dog is called Archie… But I still like the name, and especially since there’ll be no title.
I don’t mind the name. Meghan looks wonderful, and they look so happy and in love. It’s nice.
??? Not sure why this posted here. 🤷♂️
Yeah, I like it but I don’t love it (I would have preferred Archibald, but that’s just me.) I can’t help but automatically jump to Archie Andrews, but then I was obsessed with those comics when I was a kid.
Maybe this is their way of telling is he’s definitely going to have red hair? Hahaha.
They must’ve let Prince George pick the first name.
OMG, you may be right!!! Didn’t George call HIMSELF Archie to a woman who spotted him walking out with Carole??? lolol. How funny would that be, if they *were* influenced by George?
https://www.bustle.com/p/prince-georges-nickname-is-archie-this-theory-may-explain-why-15903725
Exactly! Fine for a kid, I guess…but adult Archie? Terrible, oof.
Cary Grant’s real name was Archie Leach.
I think Archie is more common in England as a stock standard name, definitely in Australia but not so much America.
Maybe he’ll pull an: A. Harrison M-W as an adult. Or just go by Harrison. Although I like Archie for an adult too, especially if he’s happy, charismatic, kind…his character will make the name cool.
I like Harrison too – Harrison = son of Harry. I think that’s what it’s for, not for Meghan’s side (per article hypothesis).
It’s a real name. The kid can use whatever he wants if he doesn’t like it. People do change their names to suit themselves when needed. Some cultures build that into the whole becoming an adult thing.
Funny how people get so stuck on what they think “adult” names must be. I get that myself, with control-freaky people incorrectly coming up with various other names they think must be my “real” name. Nope.
Names are names and go in and out of fashion, except for people who have strong family roots and look to ancestors for ideas or who just march to their own drummer when naming their kids.
Archie might be derived from the old Archibald, I think, but is also a name in its own right (obviously). Not just for comic book characters. Might as well dump the names Bruce and Veronica and Donald if that’s the criterion.
My guess is that it wasn’t picked out of the air but rather there are ancestors or relatives somewhere in their family histories with the first and/or second name. Maybe the middle name Harrison is a way of giving him part of his dad’s name in a more creative way.
Or maybe Harry named his favorite comic?
Archie is quite trendy at the moment in London
I think Harrison is them adopting the Scandi system – he *is* literally Harry’s son
My heart sank because of exactly this: Prince George introduced himself as Archie just a few months ago. This is disappointing, without context. I hope they give us context, because (a) the name is so short, compared to other royals and (b) PG’s recent use….I’m a little disappointed. And the surname/s (a) hyphenated, why? why not Baby Sussex? Archie Sussex works, dammit.
Surprised and a tiny bit (it’s none of my business) disappointed.
That’s the surname for kids who aren’t princes or princesses. it’s been hyphenated like that forever.
Maybe the family knew the name ahead of time and that’s why Prince George called himself that? He could have overhead it, which is common with kids. Just a thought-
Surly Gale, I am with you. I find this all just plain weird due to PG’s nickname being Archie.
Harrison I like and understand but not Archie. Archibald maybe, but not Archie.
The Windsor Mountbatten name is for all of QEII’s descendants who are not printes and princesses, so just another hint that he’s not going to have a title.
Harry used Wales because technically he didn’t have a last name.
Love the name! And he already looks like an Archie! I wonder if there is a story behind the choosing. Hmm……….
Same, love it!
I love it too!! Archie Harrison 💙🥰 lady sassington said (Harry’s son) on twitter and my heart exploded lol
Reminds me of the father from The Secret Garden which was my favorite movie for a long time.
Also, Harrison is really popular here in the states right now. I know about 4 little ones off the top of me head with the name so i think Archie is better. I mean Master Archie? So cute.
The Harrison is literal right? They do this in the Nordic countries. Archie is “Harry’s son”
That’s nice but it’s still really popular here. Also, Archie is so much more I retesting then all the boring standard royal names. I would’ve been disappointed had it been Arthur, which does sound like an old man to me, or Albert or Alexander or James. Let’s face it, the Cambridge’s kids names are pretty boring and Charlotte is another one where I know about a dozen little charlottes but they are heirs to the throne so they had different standards I think. The Sussex’s got to have some wiggle room and fun.
Me too! And can I say… this trio is SO CUTE! I love them!
And Doria always seems so elegant… I’m glad Meghan’s Mom is the complete opposite of her ass of a father.
Harrison is for one of Meghan’s distant relatives who was a President of America. So she does have some “American” royalty.
@twilly what? President of America?
Wow, awful name. I expected a lot better from the lovely Meghan, she seems like such an intelligent and gracious woman.
Archie sounds like a character named in a cheesy sitcom and Archer sounds like a stiff 89 year old.
Any of the following names would have been a lot nicer :
Alexander for an adult – Alex for a child
James for an adult – Jamie for a kid
Henry for an adult – Harry for a kid
Ew and gross. What an awful name.
I agree. I like Harrison, but Archie? That’s a nickname for Archibald, both are awful. Dear M&H, yes I do have a say in naming your baby! Quick, change it to James Charles Philip Alexander! See how much nicer that is?
“James Charles Philip Alexander” is boring and dumb.
with all the “James Hewitt is Harry´s real father” shit I dont think they would ever name their child James
Caty, be nice. These comment sections are just for fun, okay?
Yes, Himmiefan : James Charles Philip Alexander, it’s much better than Archie, horrid name.
Classy is never boring, it’s just classy!
That name you made up IS boring. I don’t care either way for the name they have now, but at least it’s not dull and stuffy,
Do not like it either, The commentariat of The Fail will have field day with this one.
So true. Archie sounds like the name of a sixty year old sexist and right winger.
Part of the problem for me but wasn’t part of H&M’s generation.
You mean, like Archie Bunker? LOL
Whenever I hear the name Archie, I always think of Archie Bunker of the 70s sitcom All in the Family (if you don`t know whom I’m talking about, Google ”Youtube Archie Bunker”). No, I’m not crazy about the name.
I like it. I especially like Harrison. I also notice there’s only one middle name.
I love Harrison for the little guy. He is Harry’s son!
Maybe because of that double-barreled last name.
I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the reason.
Ohhh I hate it. Ugh
They misspelled Andre.
Me too. I think it’s awful.
I’m so confused. I thought PG said this was his nickname once to a lady whilst out on a walk with Grandma Carole and sis Charlotte. Is this baby name Dramz?
Welcome, baby Archie Sussex!
THIS! Wasn’t this reported a while back? Very odd if it’s true.
Maybe they heard it and fell in love with it, and if PG is future king, maybe it’s a way to honor his cousin w/o being very obvious? I really like the name
I wonder if George had asked what they were going to name the baby, and maybe it was always in the running? And he just kind of ran with it? haha. WHO KNOWS.
@Erinn – that is my theory. That the name Archie was being discussed and George liked it so figured, “I’m Archie too!”
I’m choosing to believe they knew they were having a boy and maybe had even decided his name and George had heard them or his parents discussing it and then he basically gave away their secret and no one realized it. No evidence other than I think that would be HILARIOUS. Out of the mouths of babes!
I think it’s so terrible haha. Archie?! are they huge Riverdale fans?! I like Harrison though, I wish they had swapped the two names.
I definitely did not have Archie on my list.
I grew up on the Archie comics and love it! Gingers 4eva!! And Harrison, OMG, I’m crying at how great this name is.
Ugh, seriously? All the great names they could have picked and they chose that?
Yes, let’s to back to Polo.
Ouf. Not what I was expecting.
I mean, could it be short for Arthur? But if it was, I’d assume they’d have called him Arthur in the announcement.
Ah well. It’s ‘fine’, just not what I expected.
Archie is absolutely adorable! The BW photo of Meghan, Harry, the Queen, and Doria etc is incredible – it really brings home what an important moment this is.
I did think they might include Francis or Spencer as a way of honouring Diana…
I love it. It’s both modern and old. I used to work with a guy called Archie and he was a fab guy. I wonder if Harrison is an extended version of Harry?
Harry’s son = Harrison?
Like….come on now. How lame is that. LOL.
Very nice play on words
Like the Nords do!
Harrison I like but not Archie. Archibald maybe but not Archie.
Also, Doria Ragland is stunningly beautiful. Omg
Harrison, yes, Archie, no. Archie as a nickname but my gosh…
I’ve never seen the point in giving a child a name that you have no intention of using in real life–such as Harry being named Henry. They said from the start he’d be known as Harry, so why not name him that? Maybe M&H liked Archie but not Archibald & there you go. I think Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is perfect. And all the photos are lovely.
I always assumed Henry was chosen due to the family always picking “royal” names.
I’m surprised by Archie. TBH I don’t love it, but I do like Harrison, but I doubt they really care what any of us think and had their reasons!
I think one of Amy Poehler’s kids is named Archie also? I only remember that because it’s kind of unusual.
A lot of us prefer to give our children the real name and then use the nickname. However the child then has the real name which he or she can use in their adult life if they prefer. So I have a relative named John, who is called Jack by the family, but he uses John in business. Another relative is Mary and called Molly, but Mary is more formal so she uses it in certain circumstances.
I know that using nicknames as given names is acceptable nowadays, but some prefer the older way.
Not gonna lie. My heart just bursts when I see Doria with E2 as an equal granny. & tbh the rest I just cant. love republican (small r)
E2 is great grandmother though, Diana would have been the Grandmother
Of all the names in the world and they choose Archie. Not good.
Archie is a cute name. And why assume Harrison as a meaningful name to Meghan and Doria? Taken at face value, Harrison son of Harry.
I like it, but it’s actually quite popular in Britain at the moment, I thought they’d go with something a bit more unusual. Harrison is a great middle name!
It is very common in Britain just now – hope there aren’t 3 other “Archies” in his school class – in 2016 it was number 18 on the popular boys name list
Maybe Archibald is too much?
Harrison can be shortened to Harry so I get the middle name being Harrison. I like Archie.
Ugh I also don’t care for it. An adorable nick name for sure, but I like full names if you want to use a name like Archie. Archer or Arthur would have been fine.
“ARCHIE. I cannot. I really can’t. As a nickname?”
My very first thought. Cool nickname but as a first name? Nah. Glad to know I am not the only one who doesn’t like the first name. I like Harrison though.
“Mountbatten-Windsor is the surname given to non-princes and non-princesses.”
Thank you for mentioning this. I wasn’t sure why this last name.
Edward and Sophie chose Windsor rather than Mountbatten-Windsor for Louise and James, so this is interesting.
Louise and James’ full legal names are Mountbatten-Windsor.
Ah sorry, you’re right, but they do go by Windsor most of the time. I wonder what they go by at school, and what this little one will go by when he goes to school.
The hilarious thing is that half my twitter feed is saying that the name is very American. I guess Archie is whatever you want it to be. It reads very trendy to me, but not one nationality or the other.
I think it’s Cary Grant whose real given name is Archibald and he was known as Archie, in England, where he was born & grew up.
I think my people think it sounds American because of the comic strip.
Cary Grant = Archibald Leech
My first ever comment, longtime lurker. I LOVE it. Of course, my firstborn son, Pierce’s middle name is Harrison, so I may be a bit biased, (and my dad’s name is Harry). I think it sounds old fashioned and modern at the same time.
I like Harrison but Archie, not at all. Sounds like an old man.
My thoughts exactly!
No more “old man” than George or Louis. And I’m not biased against those names, my husband is a George. But he is in his sixties, lol!
It is a great name and very unexpected! Welcome earth side Archie!
I don’t know how i feel about ‘Archie’ but i like the combination of ‘Archie Harrison’.
Also how is this woman in HEELS 48 hours after giving birth i-
And can someone please explain why the baby won’t have a title?
The photo with the queen, ahh I love it!
I don’t know how I feel about Archie. Would not have been a name I’d pick as the full first name. But it’s their baby and if he doesn’t like it, he could go by Harrison.
Interesting that he’ll have no title!
I think its a cute name, not my style, but cute.
Why is he Master Archie and not Archie Earl of Dumbarton? (a la James, Viscount Severn?) Would a girl have been Lady? (again a la Lady Louise.)
I wonder if the name was long decided on ago, and that’s why George started calling himself Archie?
It just seems really weird that George told someone his name was Archie months ago.
It’s weird because he should take his father’s second most import title. However, if the RF has announced he is to be addressed as MASTER then I suppose they’ve decided to ignore that, too. I wonder what will happen when Charles becomes King.
I guess it means they were serious about trying to give this kid as normal a life as possible, within the realm of the royal family at any rate.
So will he not inherit the Dukedom? Something seems off to me.
He will inherit unless his father were to give up his own titles. They are his by birthright. And as soon as Charles is on the throne he is automatically “Prince Archie” 😁😁😁 unless his parents decline. They’re trying to give the child some normalcy and good for them, really is it any surprise Harry would want that?
I suppose they can decline as long as Archie in underage, right? It would be weird to have your parents decline something that’s legally yours.
Archie will inherit the title, but any title given to him is only a courtesy title and not actually his. They are choosing not to use it. It’s the difference between peers and commoners. The sons of dukes, marquesses, earls, etc. are not title holders in their own right but only provided courtesy titles if the father has them.
There’s a difference between the titles that the royals have from their parents and being created a member of the peerage in their own right, which is the legal title that cannot be disclaimed on your behalf. William and Harry were royal princes, but not peers until they were given their dukedoms by the Queen.
James, for example, is not a member of the peerage in his own right, even though he is called Viscount Severn as a courtesy title. Edward is the actual peer. So Meghan and Harry can decline to style their children as Lord/Lady now and Prince/Princess later, but they can’t decline the Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel titles for Archie when he is an adult.
“I suppose they can decline as long as Archie in underage, right? It would be weird to have your parents decline something that’s legally yours.”
Correct! Lady Louise and Viscount Severn are HRHs but the parents did not want the “style” used. When they are 18 they can ask to be call HRH as it stands now. For any of this to legally change QEII would have to issue revisions to the 1917 Letters Patent.
The title “Earl of Dumbarton” is Harry’s secondary title so, as a courtesy, Harry can allow Archie to use this title if Harry chooses to do so.
If Harry says “Master Archie” then “Master Archie” it is.
I think Archie is adorable for a little boy but I’m not sure how it’ll work when he gets older. I assume it’s short for Archibald? That’s a mouthful. Well, they better get looking for a baby Betty and Veronica (and Jughead!)
I’m not going to pretend to like the name. I retract my wish that the baby has Harry’s red hair now.
If the next baby is also a boy will we get a Jughead Mountbatten-Windsor? Also, I believe Archie (the comic book character) is a ginger, so there’s that.
I’m cackling at the comment
Looking forward to Betty and Veronica.
This child cannot become king OR run for president with that name.
Says who? Barak Obama?
Love it. Glad they didn’t go for some dumb fuddy duddy super white British royal name.
I kind of love it, and Doria is really stunning
That black and white picture is absolutely wonderful. Don’t love the name Archie but knew it would be a name no one would guess. Also called no title.
Ugggggghhhhhhhhhhhhh. Cue the comics for THE REST OF THIS KID’S LIFE.
Maybe they thought, “well, f— it, if he’s not going to be a price we’re not giving him a princely name.”
doesn’t he become a prince automatically under the Letters Patent when Charles becomes King? I haven’t understood this complication the entire time.
He becomes HRH under the 1917 letters patent when Charles becomes king unless his parents make a different choice, like the one Edward and Sophie made for Louise and James. If they’re not giving him any title now, then I can’t imagine they would want him to suddenly be known as Prince Archie in ten years’ time or whenever.
I agree. I’ve always felt that whatever they decided they would begin as they meant to go on and he’ll be Archie Mountbatten-Windsor forever. Taking the Princess Anne route it looks like. Good for them! I like Archie.
Archie? Um….is that a nickname for Arthur? Kinda how Harry’s real name is Henry?
I LOVE Archie! Such a great non-heir to the throne name!
I hope the baby is a redhead, like his dad, and Archie Andrews, they must be Archie comics/Riverdale fans.
I’m fine with the baby not having a title, I hope it means he will have more freedom, like Anne’s children.
Master Archie. OMG. That poor kid. That’s something you can call a dog.
It is my dogs name LOL,
To anyone who understands the legality and validity of Letters Patent – what happens when Archie becomes grandson of the Monarch through the male line? Is he automatically Prince or can the title be withheld?
He’s automatically a Prince, but they can decide not to use the title. It’s what Edward and Sophie have done. Their kids ARE Prince/Princesses but they choose not to style them in that matter. I think it makes a difference with how the public treats them, so I’m betting Harry and Meghan will follow their path.
That makes sense and seems like a good path. Especially as he’s going to be more heavily scrutinized as he grows up, if the way Meghan has been treated is any indication.
I think the name is adorable maybe little Archie is a red head
Hopefully Archie sounds better with a British accent, much like Harry does.
By the time I’ve scrolled to the bottom, the name has grown on me. It’s kinda cute.
I love that Doria is in the photo with the Queen. I thought Doria should have made an appearance in the earlier photos. The beaming grandma.
That photo is everything.
Such a perfect photo. LIke a painting!
Also, look how happy and excited they all are. The Queen and Philip love that baby and they love Harry and my guess is they love Meghan too.
Take that Royal Reporters!!!
Would’ve be nice if the besotted Gan Gan would’ve “had a word or two” with some of her RRs and courtiers, you know, the ones that made her favorite Pedo Andy’s bad press go away…forever. You know, take a bit of stress off a pregnant woman. But no. Not a peep. Not from her, not from any of them. There may be times for “Never complain, never explain” but this wasn’t it. Will she/they remain silent about comments made about the baby, too?
Can someone explain if there would be a real difference to the child’s life had he been made an HRH? Is it just the perceived honor of being “Prince Archie” to the public, or does it come with some tangible privilege that little Archie Mountbatten-Windsor won’t get?
Also: does this mean he’s not going to be styled the Earl of Dumbarton?
It sounds like they are choosing not to style him using the courtesy title but I feel like that is kind of weird because he is going to inherit Harry’s titles one day. He is going to go to posh schools with other boys who have courtesy titles. So I’m questioning a lot of this.
It’s an acknowledgment that he is very unlikely to be a working royal. For example, the Duchess of Kent is technically still HRH, but she doesn’t use HRH any more, since she has retired from public life. Diana and Fergie lost their HRHs in the divorces but kept the titles. And yes, no Earl of Dumbarton. Harry will keep that one and use it when he is in Scotland.
Had he been an HRH, he would be bound by all of the rules and conventions of the Firm. He would need the permission of the Royal Family to do almost anything in his life. As HRH, the school he attended, the profession he could undertake, how he represented himself, would all come under the jurisdiction of the family. So for example, Zara Tindall can endorse a product. HRH Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York can’t endorse products. Zara Tindall could start a business while the york girls cannot (they would be seen as profiting off their Royal status. Yes, Princess Margaret’s son now Earl of Snowden started an interior design business, but he’s in the position of Archie, not the York women).
The problem with the Yorks is that they were raised to be working royals, but now there’s no place for them in Charles’s streamlined monarchy. So technically, they have to get real jobs to make a living (which Eugenie has managed to to do. Beatrice has struggled more with this. They have enough money in trust not to have to work, but it looks unseemly for them to do nothing). They are really in an awkward position. They have just enough Royal duties and expectations that they have to miss work (or at least that’s Beatrice’s excuse for not ever sustaining a job, much less a career)–that makes them not too desirable as employees. And yet they have to do work that jibes with being Royal (so no social justice work, no advocacy work for political causes). It would also be unseemly for employers who would want to capitalize on their royal status, yet their royal status could interfere in their ability to do a job.
I can see how Meghan and Harry could look at the York Princesses and say “no way for their kid”. Especially as the Cambridge kids will push little Archie further and further down the order of succession. While it would be great optics to see an HRH Prince Archie, I understand why that’s absolutely the wrong choice for the Sussexes. Now Archie has a chance to make a life on his own terms. He can choose to be a public figure or not–a Prince Archie would not have a choice, just as Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte won’t have the choice. Too bad if Louis/Charlotte want to open their own business as a cabinet maker, or build a tech start-up, or become a fashion designer. They will be lifers in the Firm. I wouldn’t be surprised if they end up envying their cousin Archie. To be Royal with no defined place would be pretty crappy.
Can Zara Tindall be political?
I am wondering because I don’t remember that happening.
Archie is a good name for a TV character or a dog… a sweet son of a Prince? No. What an odd choice. Thought they would go with something a tad more sophisticated than that.
I don’t like the name at all. Technically the child does have a courtesy title, they just aren’t going to use it.
Archie means nobly and corageous
I don’t get the name. Also, his parents are HRH and he’s not, that’s weird. With his last name not being Sussex, he’s not baby Sussex. He’s baby Mountbatten Windsor. Omg why?
What do you not get? They are people. They had a child. They named their child Archie. The end.
I’m confused about the surname. Don’t George and Charlotte and Louis go by the surname Cambridge? I thought M & H’s kids would be Sussexes with or without the HRH?
People are literally going overboard Saying things like Ew and complaining Meghan and Harry are Archie’s parents they choose a name that they like . Just because some people in here like the names James or Charles it’s their baby their choose I don’t like the name George but I would never say things like ew and his name is horrible people are being ridiculously .
At some point it was determined that the surname for anyone not using a title who is a direct descent of the Queen would be Mountbatten-Windsor.
Under the letters patent Archie doesn’t get HRH until Charles is KIng, but it sounds like they plan to refuse it.
As I understand it, Sussex is not a last name. It’s not like Harry is Harry Sussex. He’s still a mountbatten-windsor. Archie doesn’t share the title but does share their surname.
Isn’t Archie a pretty common name in England? There are plenty of people who have nicknames for names: Harry, Jack, Katie. If this is going to be a situation like Zara, where she just goes by Zara and not a title, I think Archie works well.
But Zara and Peter are not entitled to use courtesy titles since their father was not a peer. Harry is duke, it is a different situation.
I read that when Charles becomes King, Archie will automatically be given the title of Prince. So one day he will be Prince Archie. 😃😃😃
His parents could decline it for him, and I believe they should. Just like the Wessexes declined HRHs for their kids. I suppose, at age 18, the Wessex kids and Archie as well could petition to be recognized as HRHs, but HRH would constrain their lives so much that I can’t imagine why they would. Not having HRH has no effect on their place in the succession, or the state of their trust funds. Having HRH puts tons of restrictions on their lives, and they would not get any real gain from the title. There’s no royal job for them to do. So they would be forever in the York limbo. There’s no benefit to HRH anymore. It’s a dying convention. King Charles should issue a LP stating that only direct-line descendants to the throne (1st born of monarch, then 1st born only of each heir) should be named HRH. That would be a way to further modernize the Royal Family by removing any sense of social status to HRH. HRH should be firmly connected to duty and nothing more. And they should ditch the bowing/curtseying altogether.
It’s been getting popular since the year 2000. It’s in the top 20 now. There were about 3,000 newborns named Archie last year.
This is a fun tool for popularity of baby names in the UK (up to 2015):
https://www.ons.gov.uk/visualisations/dvc363/babyindex.html#0,Archie
Also, here (halfway down the page – up to 2017):
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-45559619
Harrison = Son of Harry.
Also, my son’s name, so I’m biased.
I like the logic behind choosing it. And if the kid decides to go by that instead of Archie, I totally get it. I like Harrison way better.
Archie…one thing is for certain…expect the unexpected from the Sussex’s. Which is why they are so fascinating…not vanilla at all!! I love that they have chosen a normal life for their son. Hopefully the racist Brits and their media leave him alone!!!
Okay in the past 5 minutes I have come around to the name. super cute and yes, trendier than I think many of us had expected, but still a nice cute name.
I guessed Charlie. I got the -ie part right.
Archie, Archie, Archie…no it doesn’t sound right, not a good
name, I wander who came up with Archibald for first name.
It’s not Archibald though, right? Just Archie.
Not Archibald, just Archie.
The name Archie is a Scottish baby name. In Scottish the meaning of the name Archie is: True and bold.
@deedee, thanks. I love the meanings of names. True and bold is awesome 👏
LOL can you imagine getting a job and having someone called Master Archie (or just Archie) as your superior/boss? I don’t think anyone would take him seriously.
Archie is a nice name for a pet or a cute nickname for a young child but it’s immature for an adult.
I like it (it has Scottish origins), its better than Archibald. It sounds cool when I say it with my Scottish accent. I hope they give him a title at some point
I love that photo, TQ is basically ‘gimme the cutie pie to eat already’!!!!!
There is no mention of Thomas, so cue a whinge fest in 3, 2…. I think its safe to say the Markle’s have been perm cut out.
I love Archie, don’t like Harrison, sounds more like a surname.
I don’t particularly care about royals, but they look happy and the baby is cute.
I guessed Aiden, so I had the “A” part right, haha.
I like Archie. It’s cute.
I don’t like when parents don’t consider how the name will land with adults in a professional setting. Archie is cute for a kid but why not a non-nickname for when he grows up? They could have named him Arthur and called him Archie. But he can go by Harrison as an adult if Archie is too cute for a grown man. But the more I think about it Archie is a perfect name for a hard partying, polo playing, aristocratic, entitled, Eton bro.
You forget that the “adults” in twenty years or so will be all the Hailees, Kaylees, Montanas, Brooklynns, Coltons, etc. Archie will fit right in, thank you very much!
I know a very sweet little 2 year old named Archie. You just can’t please people with names; may as well please yourself.
I love the name and the photo! HM looks delighted!
Well, the french prononciation sounds really…harsh. but it’s cute. Not HR, but cute
Did someone give her a copy of “The Big Book of Chav Baby Names” and forget to tell her it was a joke?
I’m just gonna go with they saw my dog Archie’s Instagram and stole it from us
I love it. Love that it’s not the typical royal name. He doesn’t need 4 middle names. I’m really starting to like this couple.
Such a dumb name. I just…no. That’s all I’ve got.
He doesn’t have the prince title, but will he still use Harry’s secondary title? Louise and James are also Mountbatten-Windsor and they’re Lady and Viscount respectively.
No, they forgone ALL titles.
@CEE is that stated outright somewhere?
He will eventually be Prince Archie once Charles becomes King. It’s an automatic thing, I guess.
I was wondering that, too, thank you.
I love it! Archie is an old-fashioned jolly-sounding name.
They stole Prince George’s nickname! I bet Kate is pissssed
I like that it isn’t a usual royal name but I do not like Archie at all, Harrison is okay
OMG now it really all falls with the Cambridges! Hope their three children inherit some work ethic from somewhere!
Am surprised that no one has mentioned Archie from Archie comics yet – he has red hair like Daddy. Did they take the name from there? LOL
Twitter is on it. Calling their second child Jughead.
look – i despise monarchies, hierarchies, inequality and anything of the like, so i try to avoid the royal threads here and the gushing. and am naturally predisposed to antipathy, if not outright dislike of royals and such, including this couple and their family members.
but goddamn, that is an adorable name and an adorable baby. his mom looks like a radiant angel. his dad… whatever. truly, i have no inherent respect for the saxe-coburg-gothas-battenburg-mountbatten-windsors and disliked meghan for marrying into them by default.
like, she has made some missteps (human, duh) – but her baseline soul seems *good*. she deserves so much more than that rotten family.
Thumbs down from me. Just no. 100% no. I’m terribly disappointed.
Good thing it’s not Fluffy Princesses kid then.
Awful. Archie is terrible. I also think using a nickname instead of a full name is tacky. Give the child a full name and call him/her by a nickname. Finally, Harrison is so trendy. It would have been nice if they gave a nod to history given their family.
At any rate, I am glad Meghan and the baby are healthy and that Meghan and Harry seem so happy.
Phil is smiling more in this pic than he has in ages! All the grands look very happy.
Archie?? Maybe he’ll go by “Arch” as an adult, or even “Batt” Windsor? It’d be confusing to have 2 Harrys in the same house.
Beautiful baby boy. Horrible first name. I am dumbfounded by this choice. I wasn’t a fan of Prince William’s third child’s first name. But Archie I’m even less of a fan of as a name. Archer I could get behind as a first name. Princess Diana managed to give her sons great names, William and Henry (Harry).
But I’m not British. So what do I know? Maybe Brits think it’s a great name.
He is a beautiful baby, though, Meghan and Harry are clearly over the moon with their litte baby boy.
Why are William and Henry great names? Just cause they’re standard traditional ones you hear every day? If I ever have kids (I won’t) I’m staying hella far away from names like that.
I think Archie is a unique name in this day and age – see Graydon/Jayden/Hayden etc. Also, so much better than Albert or Arthur.
I’m a bit disappointed that the first non-white member of the RF in line to the throne, grandson of the future King, is not titled. I find the optics hard to understand BUT it’s not my kid nor my life so I’m sure his parents made the best decision regarding his future. Now RRs will have to back off – this kid will never be a working royal.
I actually like it, and typically I don’t like old fashioned names. But for some reason this fits their family, it actually sounds cool. And I bet Harry picked it out, lol.
i love it; and it’s so british. and there’s also an informality to it.
the queen does genuinely look delighted. very sweet group shot.
Archie is a cute name and not unusal here in the UK. Looking at the pictures again, he’s already looking like an Archie.
My mum’s 80 something year old cousin is called Archie and it works for him.
Most of the traditional names such as James, Alexander, Louis, Arthur etc were already taken. Thought something like Jacob or Samuel might have worked but Archie is sweet and really growing on me. As long as they are happy with it, so be it.
Aw come on y’all. Archie is fine! And only Americans have the comic book connection. I couldn’t see them using a super stuffy set of names anyway. Master Archie is adorable. And I’m not surprised at the lack of a title. He’ll be able to live a more normal life (though he’ll never be poor).
This makes me sad that people are ripping on the name. They must like it for a reason. I named my first son Sheamus (we added the H to make his life a lot easier for pronunciations), and people were so openly rude to us about our name choice, which I was extremely hurt by. They found it unusual and therefore made us feel like we were aliens from another planet for choosing that name. My next pregnancy I refused to tell anybody anything!
My daughters name is June (after her grandmother) and people constantly mock me for it and make fun of her and call her “June July”. People are dumb.
My grandmother was called Archie (a nickname for Audrey) so I have a positive relationship with the name, but I still think it’s an odd choice for a “given” name. I would have gone w/ Arthur and then called him Archie. Love Harrison though.
I like the name Harrison. Archie will have to grow on me. I would have liked Archer or Spencer imo Archie sounds like a nickname. I hope he has red hair with that name.
I really love the name.
I recall that, some years ago, Harry himself, had considered relinquishing his royal titles because of what it did to his mother, and also because of the pressure that the title holds. So, I’m not surprised that he would want to spare his child from that. It will still be an option when Charles is king, anyway.
Archie?? Oh hell to the no. Sound more like a nickname. All of the great names they could have picked. SMH
I completely understand why they don’t want to share as much – everyone is rude AF. Plus he’s “only 7th!”
Archie is super cute, it’s the name of one of my favorite murder mystery characters – Archie Sheridan. I think this kid is lucky to have those two as his parents. Also, I’m making a prediction that he’s gonna grow up to be very attractive – thank Megs for diluting those harsh Windsor features.
I love Archie–it sounds like a sporty little boy.
Maybe I like it because Amy Poehler’s little red haired boy is an Archie and I always thought it suited him.
Lol at everyone so upset on the name they chose for their child and the decisions they’re making regarding the titles. It’s THEIR baby! I’m sure they spend a lot more time on coming up with a name for them than anyone here and I’m sure they thought about how it would transfer over into adulthood. Stop taking it so personally that they didn’t pick the name YOU wanted and just be happy for them! I think it’s a great name.
Any smarter people who can tell me if that’s a painting of the goddess Diana in the background?
Diana was a huntress. That lady looks to be carrying water (?). So I’d say not.
“Master Archie” is horrible, but I do like Harrison. Whatever makes them happy though. Many aren’t fond of my naming tastes either. I look forward to seeing who he becomes.
Say the what, what!?!? Archie. 🤔😳🤨
I like the name. But regarding the no title thing. What’s the point of having monarchy if not for the titles. I fell like this says, we will take all the benefits that come with being part of the system but we see it as a burden. We will use the security, housing, fund our lifestyle, get him into certain schools just because parent are duke and duchess, but keep out of certain aspect of it all. I guess even the people who job is to keep the class system in place knows it’s a terrible one. and please Meghan stan don’t attack me just an observation.
Archie is so British. Like, young, fun, cute British boy that you meet while doing a semester abroad. I’m so here for it.
I don’t feel one way or another about the name itself. But I had hoped they requested/got a title for the boy from the Queen. Especially because he’s black!
philip looks like the nosferatu that he is
I think Archie is a fine name, it’s ‘unusual’ and yet has a history to it as well. I long thought that they’d forgo titles too. When Charles ascends to the throne, they’ll have a chance to change if they wish. Honestly, being born into that royal family…being like a Zara or a Peter would be the best case scenario in my opinion.
Archie is a cute nickname for a child, but it won’t age well.
Archer would have been better.
I’m blaming “pregnancy brain” for this one.
I love the name Archie. I think it’s really cute, and if he ends up taking some of Harry’s or Meghan’s personality as he grows, I think it will really fit him.
Also I find it amusing when people say that having a nickname as a given name is “tacky” or ugly or not a “great name”. And then suggest giving him a “real name” like Arthur but then calling him Archie anyways. It makes no sense to HAVE to do that. If you know you’re gonna call your child by their nickname their whole lives you really don’t need to give them an extended name just to cut it down anyways. That’s more nonsensical to me than just skipping straight to the nickname. Also Archibald and Arthur are definitely not “better” names than Archie, they’re outdated and less phonetically pleasing. Archie is great.