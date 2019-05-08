The Sussexes named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just announced the name of their firstborn son. And the name is not what any of us predicted. I don’t think any of us had this name in the Baby Name Pool. The name is…

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

ARCHIE. I cannot. I really can’t. As a nickname? Perhaps I could get on board, but not for the little kid’s real, official first name. Harrison is, I would assume, a name important to Meghan and Doria’s side of the family. We also know from the surname that the Queen isn’t making this baby a prince – they would have announced his title along with the name, and Mountbatten-Windsor is the surname given to non-princes and non-princesses.

Archie… I still can’t. I mean, it’s sassy and “cute” and very British, but I still can’t. He’ll forever be Polo Baby to me.

Also: confirmed, no title for Archie.

I’ve had it confirmed Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will have no title. He will simply be Master Archie.. #Archie #Royalbaby — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 8, 2019