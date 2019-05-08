“Anne Hathaway burst into tears when she met RuPaul” links

Anne Hathaway cried so much when she met RuPaul! [Towleroad]

Brad Pitt responded to the “are you getting back together with Jennifer Aniston” question with an “Oh my god.” [Dlisted]

Are Starbucks’ Dragon drinks any good? [Pajiba]

The Kensington Palace social media person started using emojis. [LaineyGossip]

I didn’t even see Jennifer Connelly at the Met Gala. [Go Fug Yourself]

Pete Buttigieg was super-smart in college, and probably annoying? [Jezebel]

Kyle Richards’ husband denies committing fraud. [Reality Tea]

Alexander Skarsgard says Lady Gaga put him on the map! [OMG Blog]

People are betting on the end of Game of Thrones. [The Blemish]