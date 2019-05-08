“Anne Hathaway burst into tears when she met RuPaul” links
Anne Hathaway cried so much when she met RuPaul! [Towleroad]
Brad Pitt responded to the “are you getting back together with Jennifer Aniston” question with an “Oh my god.” [Dlisted]
Are Starbucks’ Dragon drinks any good? [Pajiba]
The Kensington Palace social media person started using emojis. [LaineyGossip]
I didn’t even see Jennifer Connelly at the Met Gala. [Go Fug Yourself]
Pete Buttigieg was super-smart in college, and probably annoying? [Jezebel]
Kyle Richards’ husband denies committing fraud. [Reality Tea]
Alexander Skarsgard says Lady Gaga put him on the map! [OMG Blog]
People are betting on the end of Game of Thrones. [The Blemish]

  1. anniefannie says:
    May 8, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    Anne can even out Xtra an international drag queen….Wow!

