Is Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘The Current War’ ever coming out in America?

Here are some photos of Benedict Cumberbatch out and about in New York this week. Bendy attended the Met Gala with his wife Sophie Hunter, and I adored Bendy’s take on the “camp” theme. He really nailed it, and his was one of my favorite looks of the night. This look, however, is not my favorite. He looks like a middle-aged man clinging to some kind of trendy, youthful look. And I’m still in mourning for the Cumbercurls, my lord.
Back in the fall of 2017, Benedict was supposed to be the centerpiece of another Harvey Weinstein-led Oscar campaign. Weinstein had waged a somewhat successful campaign on Bendy’s behalf for The Imitation Game (Bendy got an Oscar nomination and he was EVERYWHERE that fall and winter), and it was looking like Weinstein would follow the same model for The Current War. Bendy stars alongside Michael Shannon as Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse respectively. But about a month before the film’s release, Weinstein was outed as a serial sexual predator and rapist. The Current War’s release put on hold indefinitely, and basically the film went away. It’s only now that the film has new distribution, but it looks like it’s only in the UK and Ireland? I checked IMDB – the film does not have American distribution right now. Which sucks, because I genuinely did want to see it despite the Weinstein connection. It’s now coming out in the UK in July. They recut the trailer too:
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Commenting Guidelines
Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment