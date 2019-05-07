Gwyneth Paltrow wore a sad sack Chloe to the Met Gala: creepy doll nightgown?

Gwyneth Paltrow at arrivals for Camp: No...

Is there a bigger a–hole than Gwyneth Paltrow? Chica never follows a theme. What’s weird about it is that it’s almost like she’s making an arrogant effort to go VERY far away from the theme every time she does attend the Met Gala – the hot pink nonsense at the “punk” themed gala, the nothingburger pale pink cocktail dress at the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons-themed gala. That last one was in 2017, where she attended after throwing a hissy fit years prior about how much she hates the gala. Well, she’s back. And she wore a Chloé dress which looked like a creepy doll nightgown. If I was being generous, I would say that her camp interpretation was “1970s Valley of the Dolls” MAYBE, but since I’m never generous to Goop, I’ll say that she just looks like a dumbass.

Gwyneth Paltrow at arrivals for Camp: No...

I friggin’ LOVED the fact that Benedict Cumberbatch understood the camp theme. This was not Bendy’s first time at the Met Gala, and I feel like he actually tries to stay on-theme and he really thinks about it. His look was just so… great. Like a pimp Tom Wolfe. His ensemble is Labassa Woolfe. Bendy brought his wife Sophie Hunter who interpreted the theme as “Renaissance Faire reject.”

Benedict Cumberbatch at arrivals for Cam...

Benedict Cumberbatch at arrivals for Cam...

For all of the bitching and moaning she’s done about how much she hates the Met Gala, it’s amazing that Lena Dunham manages to face her a–hole demons, year after year. This year she and Jemima Kirke went together, and they both wore Christopher Kane. It’s camp and it’s tacky, so they got it right. But just prepare yourselves for more interviews about how Lena is SO OVER it and she’s never going again, only to show up in 2020.

Lena Dunham at arrivals for Camp: Notes...

Maria Sharapova wore Givenchy. She looked like ten kinds of hell too.

met gala 2019 NY

20 Responses to “Gwyneth Paltrow wore a sad sack Chloe to the Met Gala: creepy doll nightgown?”

  1. Kittycat says:
    May 7, 2019 at 8:27 am

    The best joke is to not make fun of her because she is in mourning.

  2. Seraphina says:
    May 7, 2019 at 8:28 am

    Goop’s dress reminds me of my doll from the 70s. The baby doll had the same dress but a bit shorter. Now I miss my dolly :(

    • Eliza says:
      May 7, 2019 at 8:33 am

      Reminds me of Betty Drapers night gowns

    • Esmom says:
      May 7, 2019 at 8:34 am

      Aw, lol. Barbie had a similar ensemble in the 70s and I loved it so I actually don’t hate this. Sharapova looks way more ridiculous to me.

      Goop could’ve tilted the dress to camp if she’d maybe done a B-52s type beehive hairdo, or some big 70s curls, but I can’t see her committing to a theme. So instead she kinda half-assed it. Too bad.

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      May 7, 2019 at 8:42 am

      Goop’s dress makes me think of something she might wear to an audition for the villain in The Curse of La Llorona.

  3. Mia4s says:
    May 7, 2019 at 8:28 am

    Now that GOOP is (probably) done at Marvel…we really don’t need to pay any attention to her anymore do we? Lord knows she’ll come seeking our attention though. For someone supposedly “above it”, she’s hungry as hell.

    Benedict gets it, bravo! See boys, it’s not that hard.

  4. Megan says:
    May 7, 2019 at 8:31 am

    Bendy nailed it.

  5. Cinnaber214 says:
    May 7, 2019 at 8:35 am

    Lena looks like if I, as a normal person, tried to go to a fancy Hollywood party.

  6. Onerous says:
    May 7, 2019 at 8:37 am

    Benedict Cumberbatch was pure Pierre Trudeau dandy. I absolutely loved both of their outfits! Absolute camp.

  7. SamC says:
    May 7, 2019 at 8:46 am

    Why do so many of the attendees think “camp” means putting some random word or phrase on their attire?

  8. LouAnne says:
    May 7, 2019 at 8:50 am

    Sharapova was invited when Serena was the host…. interesting!

  9. Karen2 says:
    May 7, 2019 at 8:53 am

    Why does that cheat even get an invite? Her & Ora are complete nonentities who appear year after year. Next year I want Little Mix to get invited.

  10. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 7, 2019 at 8:57 am

    Wow, this group is all over the place! Gwen is certainly 60s nightgown, but she really just looks stupid. Ben is awesome, and I kinda hate that Lena is doing the camp, but I believe she thinks she was born for quirk and camp and had a fun night.

  11. Lightpurple says:
    May 7, 2019 at 9:02 am

    Wow, you found a picture of Lena with her mouth closed. She walked the whole carpet with her mouth in that stupid open O expression.

  12. Nuzzy says:
    May 7, 2019 at 9:14 am

    His shoes!!!

    Goop’s dress is pure Mia Farrow when she wore that waif Mia Farrow stuff.

