Gwyneth Paltrow wore a sad sack Chloe to the Met Gala: creepy doll nightgown?

Is there a bigger a–hole than Gwyneth Paltrow? Chica never follows a theme. What’s weird about it is that it’s almost like she’s making an arrogant effort to go VERY far away from the theme every time she does attend the Met Gala – the hot pink nonsense at the “punk” themed gala, the nothingburger pale pink cocktail dress at the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons-themed gala. That last one was in 2017, where she attended after throwing a hissy fit years prior about how much she hates the gala. Well, she’s back. And she wore a Chloé dress which looked like a creepy doll nightgown. If I was being generous, I would say that her camp interpretation was “1970s Valley of the Dolls” MAYBE, but since I’m never generous to Goop, I’ll say that she just looks like a dumbass.
I friggin’ LOVED the fact that Benedict Cumberbatch understood the camp theme. This was not Bendy’s first time at the Met Gala, and I feel like he actually tries to stay on-theme and he really thinks about it. His look was just so… great. Like a pimp Tom Wolfe. His ensemble is Labassa Woolfe. Bendy brought his wife Sophie Hunter who interpreted the theme as “Renaissance Faire reject.”
For all of the bitching and moaning she’s done about how much she hates the Met Gala, it’s amazing that Lena Dunham manages to face her a–hole demons, year after year. This year she and Jemima Kirke went together, and they both wore Christopher Kane. It’s camp and it’s tacky, so they got it right. But just prepare yourselves for more interviews about how Lena is SO OVER it and she’s never going again, only to show up in 2020.
Maria Sharapova wore Givenchy. She looked like ten kinds of hell too.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
The best joke is to not make fun of her because she is in mourning.
Goop’s dress reminds me of my doll from the 70s. The baby doll had the same dress but a bit shorter. Now I miss my dolly
Reminds me of Betty Drapers night gowns
Aw, lol. Barbie had a similar ensemble in the 70s and I loved it so I actually don’t hate this. Sharapova looks way more ridiculous to me.
Goop could’ve tilted the dress to camp if she’d maybe done a B-52s type beehive hairdo, or some big 70s curls, but I can’t see her committing to a theme. So instead she kinda half-assed it. Too bad.
Goop’s dress makes me think of something she might wear to an audition for the villain in The Curse of La Llorona.
Now that GOOP is (probably) done at Marvel…we really don’t need to pay any attention to her anymore do we? Lord knows she’ll come seeking our attention though. For someone supposedly “above it”, she’s hungry as hell.
Benedict gets it, bravo! See boys, it’s not that hard.
Bendy nailed it.
I love what he wore!
He sure did!
Yeah he did but I loved what Sophie was wearing.
He so did.
Lena looks like if I, as a normal person, tried to go to a fancy Hollywood party.
Benedict Cumberbatch was pure Pierre Trudeau dandy. I absolutely loved both of their outfits! Absolute camp.
Why do so many of the attendees think “camp” means putting some random word or phrase on their attire?
Sharapova was invited when Serena was the host…. interesting!
Bet her seat was next to the bathroom lol
Why does that cheat even get an invite? Her & Ora are complete nonentities who appear year after year. Next year I want Little Mix to get invited.
Wow, this group is all over the place! Gwen is certainly 60s nightgown, but she really just looks stupid. Ben is awesome, and I kinda hate that Lena is doing the camp, but I believe she thinks she was born for quirk and camp and had a fun night.
Wow, you found a picture of Lena with her mouth closed. She walked the whole carpet with her mouth in that stupid open O expression.
His shoes!!!
Goop’s dress is pure Mia Farrow when she wore that waif Mia Farrow stuff.