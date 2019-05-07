Kim Kardashian in custom Thierry Mugler at the Met Gala: damp camp?

The Kardashian-Jenners are inherently camp, in that they are excessive, tacky and the opposite of classy. They live a camp lifestyle in their everyday lives. So perhaps it’s the height of camp that their interpretations of the Met Gala’s camp theme was so… off? I don’t know. They could have walked the pink carpet in old Juicy Couture sweatsuits and looked more on-theme. I get that they were actually trying though, especially the Jenner sisters.
First, let’s talk about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Despite reporting otherwise, Kim and Kanye’s fourth child is not here yet! That’s why they were in New York for the gala. Kim wore Thierry Mugler, and she bragged on the carpet that Mugler basically came out of retirement just to design her “coming out of the ocean” wet cat(face) look. Truly, she’s supposed to look damp. Is the theme Wet Cat though? I don’t know, because of Kim’s inherent campiness, I was expecting something different. Don’t even ask me what Kanye is wearing? Yeezy sweats?
Kendall & Kylie Jenner both wore Versace and I guess they were aiming for Cher/Bob Mackie/’70s costume. I think Kylie comes the closest to pulling it off, whereas Kendall’s styling throws off the look. Kendall actually looks like Cher, you know? She could have gone in full Cher drag with a center part and her hair down and crazy makeup. But Kendall wanted to look “pretty.”
Kim’s look is not camp at all. This looks like something she would normally wear. Her styling is her usual styling. I agree that Kylie comes the closest. The makeup has been an issue with so many people which is super surprising, the makeup can make or break a camp look.
Kylie and Kim are dressed for any day of their lives. Kendall really tried, good for her. The best of the klan was Kris.
Kylie was in Lil Kim cos play. I don’t see Cher, I have no idea where people see Cher. Totally Lil Kim mermaid.
Kim looked like every Tuesday night. Her hand up pose was so silly when filmed, is that camp? Probably not.
Kendall surprised me and actually looks fun and like she’s having fun. Carnival meets carmen miranda fun.
Hah, I said that same thing to myself last night – Kylie looked like she was going for a vintage Lil Kim look. I don’t see Cher at all, except for maybe in the hair, a wee bit?
Yass! Lil Kim did it better too.
MTE when I saw Kylie and Kendall is just Kendull per usual.
Kim’s altered body looks painful to me.
I feel like all of them would’ve shown up wearing these things no matter what the theme or occasion as they are all just tacky beyond belief.
Kanye looks like he’s on a lunch break from a job driving a delivery truck.
What did she do to her waistline?
She’s wearing a corset under the dress is like tan latex, you can kind of see it. Plus the injections to her hips and butt deformed for original lovely shape.
Kim’s boobs make mine hurt in sympathy. She has *got* to stop messing with her face or she’s going to end up like Jocelyn Wildenstein. Also, she doesn’t look wet, she just looks really greasy – was that really what she was going for?
They all look like themselves, tacky and self-important.
BBL. Her body is just bizarre-looking at this point.
And yes, Kardashians are dressed as Kardashians. It would have blown my mind if they dressed up in something *actually* campy and not their usual naked dresses but very predictable and yawn.
I actually like the “dripping water” effect but the outfit itself is hideous. She looks like a distorted, painful doll. Ugh.
I kinda love the dress.
Is this potentially Kim’s nod to the fact that she’s always campy/ tacky?
Kylie is giving me Lil Kim VMA vibes from 1999 (?).
Kim’s look was just . . . ugly. Not interesting, not campy, just painful but boring looking.
And she looks like she smells bad, like she was drenched in sweat and oil, not water. Kanye should have been barred from the event; he’s not only not on theme, he’s dressed to take the dog for a walk, not to attend a gala
I don’t know why, but I think they all look great. They are wearing things they would normally wear, but it seems appropriate for the gala even if it’s not on theme.
Kim is top 5 of the night.
Anybody that says otherwise is just a hater. PERIODT.
dont @ me.
Boring and typical. Turns out the couch dress was her best and most interesting look at this event.
They all look pretty good, but I always associate camp with a certain zest for life that exactly none of them are exuding.
From the back it looked like someone knotted up Kim’s dress fabric and shoved it up her butthole, sort of a super campy wedgie so perhaps she is on theme.
Kendall & Kylie remind me of the Heat Miser & Snow Miser from “The Year Without Santa Claus”.
Yes! That’s their camp! Especially Heat Miser.
I think they looked way better than many of the other guests, who just showed up in any old evening gown (Demi Moore, I’m looking at you). I’m not a fan, but I appreciate their effort.
good grief. being cinched that tightly everywhere — her boobs, her waist, her face and squeezed into that ugly outfit… i imagine her dressing room has bits and pieces of fabric on the walls where it explodes when she attempts to remove whatever grotesquery she’s worn that day.
Kanye’s attire fit the theme. He’s a summer camp basketball coach.
The floral sofa fabric by Riccardo Tisci Kim wore was camp. This one, no. Although it reminds me of an 80s Filipino film, Temptation Island, which was considered one of the campiest, gayest film ever made. So I’ll give her this one.
Kim’s water droplets from the outfit are cool, but other than that – yeesh. Too much surgery and she looks deformed.
I just saw a ton of pics from a large number of attendees who thoroughly embraced camp and blew away mediocrity. The K Krew looks like the K Krew on any given day…taking themselves too seriously, trying to exude sex from every pore and basically delegitimizing anything they touch. Money doesn’t buy depth.
i am convinced at this point that kim pays photo agencies to edit her photos. on daily mail there were soo many where i could see obvious signs of photoshop. she looks ridiculous.
I believe Kanye is wearing dickies
He is. He’s in Luke Cage cosplay. 🤣
First. The Kklan were let down by their guys. Who apparently refused to participate. Look at those humorless faces. Camp is supposed to be fun fun fun. Kris nailed it best cos she wore that blonde wig. But the others ladies including Kim wore cheap looking crap. It wasnt even Balmain. Those huge ghastly undergarments. & Suddenly Kims too respectable for see thru or thongs. !!! lol