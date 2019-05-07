Kim Kardashian in custom Thierry Mugler at the Met Gala: damp camp?

The Kardashian-Jenners are inherently camp, in that they are excessive, tacky and the opposite of classy. They live a camp lifestyle in their everyday lives. So perhaps it’s the height of camp that their interpretations of the Met Gala’s camp theme was so… off? I don’t know. They could have walked the pink carpet in old Juicy Couture sweatsuits and looked more on-theme. I get that they were actually trying though, especially the Jenner sisters.

First, let’s talk about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Despite reporting otherwise, Kim and Kanye’s fourth child is not here yet! That’s why they were in New York for the gala. Kim wore Thierry Mugler, and she bragged on the carpet that Mugler basically came out of retirement just to design her “coming out of the ocean” wet cat(face) look. Truly, she’s supposed to look damp. Is the theme Wet Cat though? I don’t know, because of Kim’s inherent campiness, I was expecting something different. Don’t even ask me what Kanye is wearing? Yeezy sweats?

Kendall & Kylie Jenner both wore Versace and I guess they were aiming for Cher/Bob Mackie/’70s costume. I think Kylie comes the closest to pulling it off, whereas Kendall’s styling throws off the look. Kendall actually looks like Cher, you know? She could have gone in full Cher drag with a center part and her hair down and crazy makeup. But Kendall wanted to look “pretty.”